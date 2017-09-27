Chinese Solar Manufacturers Decimated Not Only Competitors, But Also The Foreign Supply Chain

Revenues of non-Chinese equipment companies have dropped approximately 80% as the number of Chinese equipment companies grew.

Over the past five years, China had developed a supply chain infrastructure of equipment and materials.

Chinese manufacturers produced 65% of solar installations in 2016, while U.S. and European manufacturers each produced 5%.

The U.S. International Trade Commission reported on Sept. 22, 2017, that it found that low-cost, imported solar panels from China and other countries have hurt two domestic manufacturers: Georgia-based Suniva and Oregon-based SolarWorld. The decision is based on a petition filed by bankrupt Suniva in April 2017 under Section 201 of the 1974 Trade Act, claiming that imported cells and modules had caused "significant harm" to America's solar manufacturing base. In May 2017, SolarWorld AG's U.S. unit joined the trade case.

Opposition came from numerous U.S. solar companies:

The tariffs requested by Suniva would more than double the price of solar panels in the U.S., undercutting the cost-competitiveness of solar and reversing its high growth trajectory. We would be forced to cut our operations, seriously endangering manufacturing jobs at our factories. ... We have been building our companies to meet demand from a large and growing domestic solar market. That market is now under threat. As true U.S. solar manufacturers, and on behalf of our 5,700 workers, we ask that you not grant Suniva's request for global safeguard measures.

This petition and opposition came a bit late, as the U.S solar industry is already decimated. That's true not only for the U.S., but for the entire non-Chinese solar industry. In 2016, Chinese companies produced 65% of global solar installations, compared to 5% for U.S. companies and 5% for European companies.

I discussed this issue in an Oct. 25, 2016, Seeking Alpha article titled "China's EV Battery Industry Could Be A Repeat Of Solar And Rare Earth Dominance." I'll repeat part of what I wrote in that article to reinforce my argument in this article, which comes from The Information Network's report titled "Opportunities in the Solar Market for Crystalline and Thin Film Solar Cells."

2009 to 2010 Bankrupt, closed, acquired Advent Solar (emitter wrap-through Si) acquired by Applied Materials Applied Solar (solar roofing) acquired by Quercus Trust OptiSolar (a-Si on a grand scale) closed Ready Solar (PV installation) acquired by SunEdison Solasta (nano-coaxial solar) closed SV Solar (low-concentration PV) closed Senergen (depositing silane onto free-form metallurgical-grade Si substrates) closed Signet Solar (a-Si) bankrupt Sunfilm (a-Si) bankrupt Wakonda (GaAs) closed 2011 Bankrupt, closed EPV Solar (a-Si) bankrupt Evergreen (drawn Si) bankrupt Solyndra (CIGS) bankrupt SpectraWatt (c-Si) bankrupt Stirling Energy Systems (dish engine) bankrupt Acquisition, sale Ascent Solar (CIGS) acquired by TFG Radiant Calyxo (CdTe) acquired by Solar Fields from Q.cells HelioVolt (CIGS) acquired by Korea's SK Innovation National Semiconductor Solar Magic (panel optimizers) exited systems business NetCrystal (silicon on flexible substrate) acquired by Solar Semiconductor Soliant (CPV) acquired by Emcore 2012 Bankrupt, closed Abound Solar (CdTe) bankrupt AQT (CIGS) closed Ampulse (thin silicon) closed Arise Technology (PV modules) bankrupt Azuray (microinverters) closed BP (c-Si panels) exits solar business Centrotherm (PV manufacturing equipment) bankrupt CSG (c-Si on glass) closed by Suntech Day4 Energy (cell interconnects) delisted from TSX exchange ECD (a-Si) bankrupt Energy Innovations (CPV) bankrupt Flexcell (a-Si roll-roll BIPV) closed GlobalWatt (solar) closed GreenVolts (CPV) closed Global Solar Energy (CIGS) closed G24i (DSCs) bankrupt in 2012, re-emerged as G24i Power with new investors Hoku (polysilicon) shut down its Idaho polysilicon production facility Inventux (a-Si) bankrupt Konarka (OSCs) bankrupt Odersun (CIGS) bankrupt Pramac (a-Si panels built with equipment from Oerlikon) insolvent Pairan (Germany inverters) insolvent Ralos (developer) bankrupt REC Wafer (c-Si) bankrupt Satcon BOS bankrupt Schott (c-Si) exits c-Si business Schuco (a-Si) shutting down its a-Si business Sencera (a-Si) closed Siliken (c-Si modules) closed Skyline Solar (LCPV) closed Siemens (CSP, inverters, BOS) divestment from solar Solar Millennium (developer) insolvent Solarhybrid (developer) insolvent Sovello (Q.cells, Evergreen, REC JV) bankrupt SolarDay (c-Si modules) insolvent Solar Power Industries (PV modules) bankrupt Soltecture (CIGS BIPV) bankrupt Sun Concept (developer) bankrupt Acquisition, fire sale, restructuring Oelmaier (Germany inverters) insolvent, bought by agricultural supplier Lehner Agrar Q.Cells (c-Si) insolvent, acquired by South Korea's Hanwha Sharp (a-Si) backing away from a-Si, retiring 160 of its 320 megawatts in Japan Solibro (CIGS) Q-Cells unit acquired by China's Hanergy Solon (c-Si) acquired by UAE's Microsol Scheuten Solar (BIPV) bankrupt, then acquired by Aikosolar SolFocus (CPV) layoffs, restructuring for sale Sunways (c-Si, inverters) bought by LDK, restructuring to focus on BIPV and storage 2013 Bankrupt, closed Bosch (c-Si PV module) exits module business Concentrator Optics (CPV) bankrupt Suntech Wuxi (c-Si) bankrupt Acquisition, sale, restructuring Diehl (Germany inverters) inverter division sold to PE firm mutares AG ISET (CIGS) moving into "microsolar" MiaSolé (CIGS) acquired by China's Hanergy Nanosolar (CIGS) restructuring for sale NuvoSun (CIGS) acquired by Dow Twin Creeks (kerfless Si) acquired by GT Advanced Technology Wuerth Solar (installer) business turned over to BayWa 2014 Bankrupt, closed Areva's solar business (CSP) closed HelioVolt (CIGS thin-film PV) closed LDK (vertically integrated module builder) filed for bankruptcy Masdar PV (a-Si) closed its SunFab-based amorphous silicon PV factory in Germany SolarMax (PV inverters) - Swiss inverter maker SolarMax's parent firm, Sputnik Engineering, filed for insolvency Sopogy (small-scale CSP) closed TEL (a-Si) withdrew from its a-Si solar business Xunlight (a-Si) went bankrupt Acquisition, sale, restructuring Emcore's CPV business - Suncore acquired the remaining interest in Emcore's CPV business RSI (CdTe PV panels) sold to Chinese strategic Solar Junction (CPV semiconductors) sold to Saudi strategic SAG Solarstrom, a bankrupt PV project developer, was sold to Shunfeng Photovoltaic, the owner of PV panel builder Suntech 2015 Bankrupt, closed Enecsys (microinverters) bankrupt QBotix (trackers) closed Solar-Fabrik (c-Si) bankrupt Soitec (CPV) closed TSMC (CIGS) closed

So, clearly, the non-Chinese solar manufacturing industry is already decimated. Table 1 below lists the top 10 solar module suppliers for 2015 and 2016. Of these, only Motech (Taiwan) and First Solar (U.S) are non-Chinese manufacturers.

Table 1 - Top 10 Solar Module Suppliers 2015-16 Rank Company 2015 Shipments (MW) 2016 Shipments (MW) 1 Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) 4,510 6,650 2 Trina Solar (TSL) 5,740 6,450 3 JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) 5,390 5,950 4 Canadian Solar (CSIQ) 4,705 5,230 5 Hanwha SolarOne 3,335 4,900 6 Motech 2,415 2,950 7 First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) 2,875 2,500 8 LONGi Solar 900 2,340 9 Yingli (YGE) 2,375 2,170 10 ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) 1,600 1,200 Source: The Information Network

The dominance of the Chinese solar industry extends down the supply chain, and the solar equipment companies have experienced a similar diminution in revenues.

Shown in Table 2 (below) is a list of revenues of top solar equipment suppliers for 2010, 2011, and 2016. Not only have revenues dropped significantly, but many of the suppliers have experienced several financial difficulties.

Table 2 - Non-Chinese Equipment Suppliers $ Millions 2010 2011 2016 Notes Meyer Burger 883 1405 519 Top PERC Equipment Supplier Applied Materials (AMAT) 1481 1990 157 Moved PV revenues to Corporate and Other segment 2016 Centrotherm 849 804 115 Supplier of batch furnaces and PECVD Ulvac 380 100 52 Merged PV revenues with FPD GT Advanced Technologies 618 530 Returned from Chapter 11 in 2016 Schmid Group 540 535 159 Leading supplier of turnkey manufacturing solutions RENA 292 413 Exited insolvency, named new CEO 2015 Roth & Rau AG 410 291 Merged with Meyer Burger 2015 Source: The Information Network

In 2010, global solar manufacturers shipped 17.0 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules, followed by 30.3 GW in 2011. In the intervening five years, growth continued an average of 19.5% per year, culminating in 78.3 GW shipped in 2016. The nearly 400% increase in shipments between 2010 and 2016 should have been a staging area for significant revenue growth for the equipment companies listed in Table 2, but it wasn't. Instead, an entire infrastructure of equipment and material suppliers was developed in China.

I've listed a several types of equipment and materials in Table 3 (below). It illustrates that Chinese companies now make up a large percentage of the total number of companies participating. Some of the more complex types of equipment such as Screen Printing, Deposition/Cleaning, and Wafer Cutting are still dominated by foreign companies, primarily German companies. The number of U.S. equipment companies remaining in the market are fewer than their Chinese counterparts.

In the material sector, Chinese suppliers clearly dominate.

Table 3 - Number of Solar Equipment and Materials Companies - Chinese, U.S., Other Equipment Number of Companies Chinese % Chinese U.S. % U.S. % Other Cleaning 39 25 64% 4 10% 26% Screen Printing 36 8 22% 5 14% 64% Diffusion 51 19 37% 15 29% 33% Wet/Dry Etching 64 21 33% 17 27% 41% Deposition/Coating 98 21 21% 17 17% 61% Wafer Cutting 56 24 43% 4 7% 50% Materials Companies Chinese % Chinese Silver/Aluminum Paste 71 36 51% 9 13% 37% Wafer Cutting Slurry 105 81 77% 6 6% 17% Source: The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

Not only have most U.S. solar manufactures exited the market, the entire supply chain has been decimated, particularly for U.S.-based companies. I noted in my above-mentioned article that China's dominance of the Rare Earth industry was not only mining, but also refining and making end products such as rare earth magnets for EVs and wind turbines:

Based on industry estimates, rebuilding a U.S. rare earth supply chain may take up to 15 years and is dependent on several factors, including securing capital investments in processing infrastructure, developing new technologies, and acquiring patents, which are currently held by international companies.

That said, the solar supply chain might be lost to U.S. equipment and material manufacturers. Based on the ruling on the Suniva and SolarWorld case, the U.S. supply chain could be further negatively impacted.

