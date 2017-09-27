Chinese Solar Manufacturers Decimated Not Only Competitors, But Also The Foreign Supply Chain

The U.S. International Trade Commission reported on Sept. 22, 2017, that it found that low-cost, imported solar panels from China and other countries have hurt two domestic manufacturers: Georgia-based Suniva and Oregon-based SolarWorld. The decision is based on a petition filed by bankrupt Suniva in April 2017 under Section 201 of the 1974 Trade Act, claiming that imported cells and modules had caused "significant harm" to America's solar manufacturing base. In May 2017, SolarWorld AG's U.S. unit joined the trade case.
Suniva requested a four-year tariff schedule on crystalline-silicon solar products imported from anywhere in the world:
Thus, petitioner seeks a recommendation to the President of four years of relief of an initial duty rate on cells of $0.40/watt, along with an initial floor price on modules of $0.78/watt.
Opposition came from numerous U.S. solar companies:
The tariffs requested by Suniva would more than double the price of solar panels in the U.S., undercutting the cost-competitiveness of solar and reversing its high growth trajectory. We would be forced to cut our operations, seriously endangering manufacturing jobs at our factories. ... We have been building our companies to meet demand from a large and growing domestic solar market. That market is now under threat. As true U.S. solar manufacturers, and on behalf of our 5,700 workers, we ask that you not grant Suniva's request for global safeguard measures.
This petition and opposition came a bit late, as the U.S solar industry is already decimated. That's true not only for the U.S., but for the entire non-Chinese solar industry. In 2016, Chinese companies produced 65% of global solar installations, compared to 5% for U.S. companies and 5% for European companies.
I discussed this issue in an Oct. 25, 2016, Seeking Alpha article titled "China's EV Battery Industry Could Be A Repeat Of Solar And Rare Earth Dominance." I'll repeat part of what I wrote in that article to reinforce my argument in this article, which comes from The Information Network's report titled "Opportunities in the Solar Market for Crystalline and Thin Film Solar Cells."
|
2009 to 2010
|
Bankrupt, closed, acquired
|
Advent Solar (emitter wrap-through Si) acquired by Applied Materials
|
Applied Solar (solar roofing) acquired by Quercus Trust
|
OptiSolar (a-Si on a grand scale) closed
|
Ready Solar (PV installation) acquired by SunEdison
|
Solasta (nano-coaxial solar) closed
|
SV Solar (low-concentration PV) closed
|
Senergen (depositing silane onto free-form metallurgical-grade Si substrates) closed
|
Signet Solar (a-Si) bankrupt
|
Sunfilm (a-Si) bankrupt
|
Wakonda (GaAs) closed
|
2011
|
Bankrupt, closed
|
EPV Solar (a-Si) bankrupt
|
Evergreen (drawn Si) bankrupt
|
Solyndra (CIGS) bankrupt
|
SpectraWatt (c-Si) bankrupt
|
Stirling Energy Systems (dish engine) bankrupt
|
Acquisition, sale
|
Ascent Solar (CIGS) acquired by TFG Radiant
|
Calyxo (CdTe) acquired by Solar Fields from Q.cells
|
HelioVolt (CIGS) acquired by Korea's SK Innovation
|
National Semiconductor Solar Magic (panel optimizers) exited systems business
|
NetCrystal (silicon on flexible substrate) acquired by Solar Semiconductor
|
Soliant (CPV) acquired by Emcore
|
2012
|
Bankrupt, closed
|
Abound Solar (CdTe) bankrupt
|
AQT (CIGS) closed
|
Ampulse (thin silicon) closed
|
Arise Technology (PV modules) bankrupt
|
Azuray (microinverters) closed
|
BP (c-Si panels) exits solar business
|
Centrotherm (PV manufacturing equipment) bankrupt
|
CSG (c-Si on glass) closed by Suntech
|
Day4 Energy (cell interconnects) delisted from TSX exchange
|
ECD (a-Si) bankrupt
|
Energy Innovations (CPV) bankrupt
|
Flexcell (a-Si roll-roll BIPV) closed
|
GlobalWatt (solar) closed
|
GreenVolts (CPV) closed
|
Global Solar Energy (CIGS) closed
|
G24i (DSCs) bankrupt in 2012, re-emerged as G24i Power with new investors
|
Hoku (polysilicon) shut down its Idaho polysilicon production facility
|
Inventux (a-Si) bankrupt
|
Konarka (OSCs) bankrupt
|
Odersun (CIGS) bankrupt
|
Pramac (a-Si panels built with equipment from Oerlikon) insolvent
|
Pairan (Germany inverters) insolvent
|
Ralos (developer) bankrupt
|
REC Wafer (c-Si) bankrupt
|
Satcon BOS bankrupt
|
Schott (c-Si) exits c-Si business
|
Schuco (a-Si) shutting down its a-Si business
|
Sencera (a-Si) closed
|
Siliken (c-Si modules) closed
|
Skyline Solar (LCPV) closed
|
Siemens (CSP, inverters, BOS) divestment from solar
|
Solar Millennium (developer) insolvent
|
Solarhybrid (developer) insolvent
|
Sovello (Q.cells, Evergreen, REC JV) bankrupt
|
SolarDay (c-Si modules) insolvent
|
Solar Power Industries (PV modules) bankrupt
|
Soltecture (CIGS BIPV) bankrupt
|
Sun Concept (developer) bankrupt
|
Acquisition, fire sale, restructuring
|
Oelmaier (Germany inverters) insolvent, bought by agricultural supplier Lehner Agrar
|
Q.Cells (c-Si) insolvent, acquired by South Korea's Hanwha
|
Sharp (a-Si) backing away from a-Si, retiring 160 of its 320 megawatts in Japan
|
Solibro (CIGS) Q-Cells unit acquired by China's Hanergy
|
Solon (c-Si) acquired by UAE's Microsol
|
Scheuten Solar (BIPV) bankrupt, then acquired by Aikosolar
|
SolFocus (CPV) layoffs, restructuring for sale
|
Sunways (c-Si, inverters) bought by LDK, restructuring to focus on BIPV and storage
|
2013
|
Bankrupt, closed
|
Bosch (c-Si PV module) exits module business
|
Concentrator Optics (CPV) bankrupt
|
Suntech Wuxi (c-Si) bankrupt
|
Acquisition, sale, restructuring
|
Diehl (Germany inverters) inverter division sold to PE firm mutares AG
|
ISET (CIGS) moving into "microsolar"
|
MiaSolé (CIGS) acquired by China's Hanergy
|
Nanosolar (CIGS) restructuring for sale
|
NuvoSun (CIGS) acquired by Dow
|
Twin Creeks (kerfless Si) acquired by GT Advanced Technology
|
Wuerth Solar (installer) business turned over to BayWa
|
2014
|
Bankrupt, closed
|
Areva's solar business (CSP) closed
|
HelioVolt (CIGS thin-film PV) closed
|
LDK (vertically integrated module builder) filed for bankruptcy
|
Masdar PV (a-Si) closed its SunFab-based amorphous silicon PV factory in Germany
|
SolarMax (PV inverters) - Swiss inverter maker SolarMax's parent firm, Sputnik Engineering, filed for insolvency
|
Sopogy (small-scale CSP) closed
|
TEL (a-Si) withdrew from its a-Si solar business
|
Xunlight (a-Si) went bankrupt
|
Acquisition, sale, restructuring
|
Emcore's CPV business - Suncore acquired the remaining interest in Emcore's CPV business
|
RSI (CdTe PV panels) sold to Chinese strategic
|
Solar Junction (CPV semiconductors) sold to Saudi strategic
|
SAG Solarstrom, a bankrupt PV project developer, was sold to Shunfeng Photovoltaic, the owner of PV panel builder Suntech
|
2015
|
Bankrupt, closed
|
Enecsys (microinverters) bankrupt
|
QBotix (trackers) closed
|
Solar-Fabrik (c-Si) bankrupt
|
Soitec (CPV) closed
|
TSMC (CIGS) closed
So, clearly, the non-Chinese solar manufacturing industry is already decimated. Table 1 below lists the top 10 solar module suppliers for 2015 and 2016. Of these, only Motech (Taiwan) and First Solar (U.S) are non-Chinese manufacturers.
|
Table 1 - Top 10 Solar Module Suppliers 2015-16
|
Rank
|
Company
|
2015
Shipments (MW)
|
2016
Shipments (MW)
|
1
|
Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS)
|
4,510
|
6,650
|
2
|
Trina Solar (TSL)
|
5,740
|
6,450
|
3
|
JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO)
|
5,390
|
5,950
|
4
|
Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
|
4,705
|
5,230
|
5
|
Hanwha SolarOne
|
3,335
|
4,900
|
6
|
Motech
|
2,415
|
2,950
|
7
|
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)
|
2,875
|
2,500
|
8
|
LONGi Solar
|
900
|
2,340
|
9
|
Yingli (YGE)
|
2,375
|
2,170
|
10
|
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
|
1,600
|
1,200
|
Source: The Information Network
The dominance of the Chinese solar industry extends down the supply chain, and the solar equipment companies have experienced a similar diminution in revenues.
Shown in Table 2 (below) is a list of revenues of top solar equipment suppliers for 2010, 2011, and 2016. Not only have revenues dropped significantly, but many of the suppliers have experienced several financial difficulties.
|
Table 2 - Non-Chinese Equipment Suppliers
|
$ Millions
|
2010
|
2011
|
2016
|
Notes
|
Meyer Burger
|
883
|
1405
|
519
|
Top PERC Equipment Supplier
|
Applied Materials (AMAT)
|
1481
|
1990
|
157
|
Moved PV revenues to Corporate and Other segment 2016
|
Centrotherm
|
849
|
804
|
115
|
Supplier of batch furnaces and PECVD
|
Ulvac
|
380
|
100
|
52
|
Merged PV revenues with FPD
|
GT Advanced Technologies
|
618
|
530
|
Returned from Chapter 11 in 2016
|
Schmid Group
|
540
|
535
|
159
|
Leading supplier of turnkey manufacturing solutions
|
RENA
|
292
|
413
|
Exited insolvency, named new CEO 2015
|
Roth & Rau AG
|
410
|
291
|
Merged with Meyer Burger 2015
|
Source: The Information Network
In 2010, global solar manufacturers shipped 17.0 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules, followed by 30.3 GW in 2011. In the intervening five years, growth continued an average of 19.5% per year, culminating in 78.3 GW shipped in 2016. The nearly 400% increase in shipments between 2010 and 2016 should have been a staging area for significant revenue growth for the equipment companies listed in Table 2, but it wasn't. Instead, an entire infrastructure of equipment and material suppliers was developed in China.
I've listed a several types of equipment and materials in Table 3 (below). It illustrates that Chinese companies now make up a large percentage of the total number of companies participating. Some of the more complex types of equipment such as Screen Printing, Deposition/Cleaning, and Wafer Cutting are still dominated by foreign companies, primarily German companies. The number of U.S. equipment companies remaining in the market are fewer than their Chinese counterparts.
In the material sector, Chinese suppliers clearly dominate.
|
Table 3 - Number of Solar Equipment and Materials Companies - Chinese, U.S., Other
|
Equipment
|
Number of Companies
|
Chinese
|
% Chinese
|
U.S.
|
% U.S.
|
% Other
|
Cleaning
|
39
|
25
|
64%
|
4
|
10%
|
26%
|
Screen Printing
|
36
|
8
|
22%
|
5
|
14%
|
64%
|
Diffusion
|
51
|
19
|
37%
|
15
|
29%
|
33%
|
Wet/Dry Etching
|
64
|
21
|
33%
|
17
|
27%
|
41%
|
Deposition/Coating
|
98
|
21
|
21%
|
17
|
17%
|
61%
|
Wafer Cutting
|
56
|
24
|
43%
|
4
|
7%
|
50%
|
Materials
|
Companies
|
Chinese
|
% Chinese
|
Silver/Aluminum Paste
|
71
|
36
|
51%
|
9
|
13%
|
37%
|
Wafer Cutting Slurry
|
105
|
81
|
77%
|
6
|
6%
|
17%
|
Source: The Information Network
Investor Takeaway
Not only have most U.S. solar manufactures exited the market, the entire supply chain has been decimated, particularly for U.S.-based companies. I noted in my above-mentioned article that China's dominance of the Rare Earth industry was not only mining, but also refining and making end products such as rare earth magnets for EVs and wind turbines:
Based on industry estimates, rebuilding a U.S. rare earth supply chain may take up to 15 years and is dependent on several factors, including securing capital investments in processing infrastructure, developing new technologies, and acquiring patents, which are currently held by international companies.
That said, the solar supply chain might be lost to U.S. equipment and material manufacturers. Based on the ruling on the Suniva and SolarWorld case, the U.S. supply chain could be further negatively impacted.
