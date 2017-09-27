Is Wal-Mart Losing To Target On Price In The Grocery Aisle?

Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) has long been reputed to be a low-cost leader with its ubiquitous "everyday low prices" and "price rollbacks" on a wide variety of good, including groceries. Target (NYSE: TGT), on the other hand, has more often been maligned as a more expensive, although more upscale, discount retailer that is somewhat out of touch and mispriced in the marketplace. Indeed, Target's recent decision to cut prices on grocery items throughout the store in an effort to improve price perception among consumers has been met with a level of derision as too little too late in the face of intensifying competition and, as always, the entry of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) into yet another market segment through the purchase of Whole Foods.

On a personal note, we've usually found the prices at Target to be reasonable on the whole (and, in our case, the store rather more conveniently located) and never really considered it worthwhile to add a degree of inconvenience to save a few pennies on items in the grocery aisle. We'd never bothered to compare prices between the stores based on the assumption that any price difference would be minimal enough not to warrant the change in shopping habits.

We decided to take a closer look when we recently received a postcard from Wal-Mart advertising the company's new pickup service for online orders (a $10 discount off of a minimum $50 order) and this piqued our curiosity both for the discount and having heard positive reviews about the company's pickup service. A value investor in all things, including our shopping, we thought we'd give it a try.

However, once on the Wal-Mart website to try out the order process, we noticed something odd - the prices often appeared higher than those for corresponding items at Target. Indeed, after checking a couple items, our curiosity was piqued as to how much less expensive Wal-Mart really was, so we pulled our last Target grocery shopping receipt and decided to compare the prices across the entire range of items.

It's certainly true that our comparison is not exactly scientific, but given the nature of a typical shopping trip (versus comparing prices on intentionally selected items), our list includes a level of randomization that should limit any unusual price tendencies. In addition, we based our review on regular prices (rather than the available sale prices) and included notations on sale prices as an additional reference. Nevertheless, it's still possible through some quirk of chance that our shopping list on this particular occasion consisted largely of items that are, for whatever reason, consistently less expensive at Target, and that a larger list of comparison items would narrow or reverse the pricing differential. However, this seems unlikely from a practical standpoint over a list of 35 items.

It's also possible that there is a geographic element at play, but since we collected prices for all items from each company's website for goods which could be ordered online and delivered, this also seems unlikely. We also did not use any of the prices on the receipt (although in all cases the prices on the receipt reflected the prices available online at Target). The full list of our purchases and the respective prices (including notations on any sales, etc., from regular prices) is provided below:

Source: Author Collected Data from Company Websites

In a few cases, there were exceptions. For example, we were unable to locate the particular type of Mission flour tortillas purchased at Target on the Wal-Mart website. In addition, there were a couple store brand items on our shopping list that didn't have a direct comparison, such as oats, which we decided to leave out of the comparison instead of defaulting to a brand name product. However, since these amounted to only three items on our shopping list (out of 35 items), and given the relatively low value of each, any price difference would have had to be so far outside the ranges observed to even close the gap that their absence does not impact the overall result.

Regardless, contrary to expectations, we found that Wal-Mart, at least from the standpoint of ordering the same list of items online (to the extent possible), was actually significantly more expensive than Target. The difference widened when considering the impact of store brand card discounts for each company, which runs at 3% for orders using the Wal-Mart credit card at Wal-Mart.com (assuming this discount is applicable to a pickup online grocery order) and 5% for orders using the Target RedCard (whether online or in-store).

Indeed, without either store's branded credit card, we would have spent a full 14.4% more at Wal-Mart than at Target (16.6% more when taking into account sale prices). While with the store brand credit card, we would have paid between 16.9% and 20.5% more depending on whether sale prices are taken into account. This is not a few pennies, but the entire mailer discount plus a few more dollars.

Our abbreviated price comparison strongly suggests that the pricing perception of Target, at least with respect to groceries, is materially incorrect - and possibly by a wide margin. The price war in the grocery aisle may just be getting started (though we tend to doubt that price oriented shoppers are going to begin shifting their purchasing habits to a still expensive Whole Foods despite competitive prices on a handful of staples), but if this is the case, Target appears to be ahead of its largest grocery competitor on price. Wal-Mart may still be less expensive in other areas, but it would appear that if this is the case, the company is trying to make up some of the margin difference in groceries, which would hurt the company in a price war. Needless to say, the discount mailer went into the recycling bin.

We think the pickup option introduced by Wal-Mart is a meaningful competitive positive and would like to see Target implement a similar program. Nonetheless, while it remains to be seen whether Target can effectively communicate its price advantage and leverage it into increased store traffic and volume, Target is taking necessary steps to reassert itself in the competitive landscape. It's a positive long-term sign for the company despite the potential short-term profitability pain.

