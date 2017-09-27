Nike: Better Than Expected

Nike's shares are rather inexpensive right here, which means that right now could be a good time to take closer look at the company.

The growth outlook remains strong, Nike should be able to grow its sales by more than 20% over the coming three years.

Nike did beat estimates easily, as analysts were once again too conservative with their expectations.

Nike (NKE) has fared better than expected during the most recent quarter, and its growth outlook remains strong. Investors should keep the company's cash flows in mind, as those are a key factor for sizable total returns going forward.

Nike's revenues came in flat year over year, and were, unlike in previous quarters, not negatively impacted by forex rates. Due to lower gross margins and higher SG&A expenses, coupled with a higher tax rate, Nike's earnings dropped, but not nearly as much as analysts had feared -- the company beat earnings per share estimates by more than 20%.

Analysis

Nike's gross margin declined substantially, which was one of the key reasons for the company's lower earnings (compared to the prior year's quarter), coming in slightly below 44%.

NKE Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In the above chart we see that Nike has had its gross margin in a range of 42% to 48% over the last decade, the Q1 results are thus a little below average from a margin standpoint. Since lower gross margins mean that Nike has to sell more goods in order to generate a flat gross profit, the double whammy of lower margins and flat net sales lead to a gross profit decline. When we look at the reasons for Nike's lower gross margins during the most recent quarter, as well as the ongoing margin decline trend we have seen over the last two years (after gross margins peaked in 2015), we see that it is mainly due to Adidas' (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Under Armour (UAA) (UA) pressuring Nike to cut its prices.

The industry Nike is active in is quite competitive, and Nike does not hold the same market share it had a couple of years ago -- especially Adidas has been successful in breaking into Nike's market share, shown by the quite high growth rates Adidas has been generating over the last couple of quarters:

Adidas has been able to grow sales at a high teens pace recently, and Nike's other competitor Under Armour has grown its sales by eight percent in the most recent quarter as well.

Since these two companies are trying to get additional market share from Nike in key markets such as basketball shoes (especially Adidas, although it seems that the company is breaking the law in some cases), Nike has to react by lowering the prices of its products in order to attract more customers, which has two negative impacts on the company's earnings though:

Higher sales volumes do not necessarily lead to higher revenues (we have seen this in the most recent quarter), and at the same time the lower margins pressure the company's profits.

The competitive situation is thus not great for Nike's financials at all, but until the company can generate higher demand through more attractive product offerings again, the lower-price route seems like the correct strategic choice for Nike as the company does not want to lose too much market share versus its competitors.

Gross margin pressure was not the only relevant item though, Nike was further impacted by a much higher tax rate compared to the previous quarter:

In Nike's 8-K we see that its tax rate rose from an almost incredibly low level of 2.5% to 11.4%, which still isn't a high tax rate for an American company at all, but that represents a tax rate increase of more than 350%. If the tax rate had remained the same as in the previous year's quarter, Nike would have reported net earnings of $1.05 billion -- substantially more than the $950 million the company actually earned.

Outlook

Things are poised to get better for Nike though, the first quarter of the current fiscal year likely was the nadir in terms of revenue growth:

NKE Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

We see that analysts are expecting ongoing solid growth over the next couple of years: Relative to a trailing net sales number of $34 billion revenues are expected to hit the following numbers:

- $36 billion in the current year (July 2017 to June 2018)

- $39 billion next year (July 2018 to June 2019)

- $42 billion in two years (July 2019 to June 2020)

That represents an overall increase of 24% over a little less than three years, which is a quite satisfying growth rate for a company of Nike's size. Key growth drivers will be the developing countries especially in Asia, with China being the most relevant among them:

In the most recent quarter China and the Asia Pacific region were driving Nike's growth, whereas revenues dropped in the North American market (mainly due to Adidas gaining market share there).

As disposable incomes in China and other high growth nations are rising steadily, Nike will be able to address an ever growing market in these countries. China's middle class is poised to grow to more than 350 million through 2030, which means that during the next decade Nike's China-based revenues have a good chance to grow to a similar size as its North American revenues of roughly $4 billion quarterly.

Valuation

When we look at Nike's valuation, we notice two things:

NKE PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

First, Nike's shares are the least expensive ones among its peers by far, and they are also inexpensive relative to the broad market (since the S&P 500 index trades at 25 times trailing earnings).

Second, Nike trades at a discount to its historic valuation right now: Over the last five years Nike used to trade at a medium valuation of 25 times trailing earnings, which means that on Nike's shares are currently 20% cheaper than they used to be historically.

The combination of these two factors, coupled with Nike's solid long term outlook and its strong position in the ever growing sports industry means that Nike's shares are worthy of a closer look right here.

Takeaway

Nike's Q1 results were much better than expected, although margin pressures and higher taxes lead to an earnings decline.

Once Nike's product portfolio is up to date and can attract customers at higher price points again -- which means that margin pressures end -- Nike should be able to report sizable earnings growth again, driven by increasing sales, which will primarily originate from countries such as China.

Nike looks inexpensive right here, which means that right now could be a solid time to enter or expand a position for those who are seeking capital appreciation in the long run.

