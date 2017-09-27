Finish Line: A Special Situation

Photo credit

Finish Line (FINL) has absolutely melted down of late. The company was once a strong pick of mine in the retail space but those days are dead and gone as the stock has been cut in half this year. The most recent culprit was updated guidance and a pretty ugly Q2 report that sent shares below $7 ever so briefly. We are back closer to $11 but it isn't like bullish sentiment abounds. Given the tough report and reiterated guidance, is FINL worth a look here?

We'll begin with the chart and as you'd expect, it's pretty ugly. FINL has made multi-year lows dozens of times this year as it continues to fall really without much of an attempt from the bulls to arrest the declines. The momentum indicators and moving averages are all predictably weak and showing no real signs of the pressure letting up. The stock is up by more than half since its August low when the initial guidance reduction came out - so there's that - but we are still at extremely low levels for FINL.

Why are investors so glum? It began with the guidance reduction last month that sent the stock plummeting to its low of $6.90, only to see bulls step in and buy at that level. The guidance reduction was massive and to be honest, I think the stock reacted appropriately given the magnitude of the beating that estimates took. FINL reiterated that terrible guidance during its Q2 report so while things didn't get worse, they didn't improve, either.

Total sales were down 3.3% on comp sales of -4.5%. FINL has always seen pretty volatile comp sales numbers and unfortunately, more often than not lately, that volatility has been to the downside. The company continues to struggle with flagging mall foot traffic - something it needs in order to succeed - and continued, intense competition from web players in the space. FINL is doing what it can to try and stay relevant but it obviously isn't working, as evidenced not only by weak Q2 results, but the guidance than sent the stock plunging.

The struggling top line also sent margins falling in a big way as gross margins were down a whopping 390bps. The damage was done from higher cost of sales as well as deleveraging of occupancy expenses and drove down operating margins. The damage to operating margins was exacerbated by SG&A costs deleveraging a further 200bps, with the ultimate result being operating income margin falling from 760bps last year to just 130bps this year. That is a catastrophic decline in operating income and I'm really quite concerned about FINL's ability to get back to some state of normalcy just given that its fall has come so quickly. This is a company that sat comfortably in the $20s for a long time and now I'm not sure it can maintain an $11 share price.

On the bright side, FINL has $115M of unencumbered cash on its balance sheet and that could come in handy in a variety of ways. First, it could help it weather any storm that may befall it. That amount is almost 30% of the current market cap, an enormous amount that is matched by very few other companies anywhere. Second, FINL could buy back lots of stock with its cash. That would certainly help keep a lid on any further declines if management believes things will turn around at some point. After all, its stock is just over half what it was at the beginning of the year. Third, FINL is a very attractive buyout target here either for a strategic acquirer or one that just sees value in the company's future. Having 30% of the market cap in stock certainly helps ease the pain of paying for the stock to buy it out so I wouldn't be the least bit surprised by a buyout.

But is all of that reason enough to buy the stock? Surprisingly, I'm a little on the fence. If FINL had a "normal" balance sheet with a bit of cash and a bit of debt, I'd just toss the stock out with the day's trash and move on. But the massive amount of unencumbered cash makes me quite tempted. I do think that a buyout is a distinct possibility because FINL's market cap is only $400M or so, meaning that the list of potential acquirers is huge. It also has the $115M in cash that could be used by FINL itself or an acquirer to do all sorts of things. The stock is also much cheaper than it was so if someone wants a retailer with hundreds of distribution points, the time to strike is now.

Speaking of a cheaper stock, FINL is now going for 19 times this year's earnings. Estimates have literally been cut in half in the past two months due to the guidance cut, so while the stock price is much lower, the valuation really isn't any better. This is a worst case scenario for shareholders because their value has been cut in half but they aren't in a better spot in terms of valuation.

Finally, the dividend that used to be okay is now enormous at 4%. The payout is undoubtedly safe because FINL has years' worth of dividend payments sitting in cash on its balance sheet so to be honest, it doesn't even matter that it can cover the payments with FCF for the foreseeable future. That's an ideal situation to be in if you like dividend stocks because that is the ultimate measure of safety. I have to think at least some buyers are sniffing around as a result of the yield because it is huge and as I said, about as safe as they come.

Is all of this enough to want to buy the stock here? I'm still pretty bearish on the idea of FINL growing earnings in any sort of meaningful way in the near term. There are lots of headwinds and pretty much no tailwinds to speak of, making the conversation pretty lopsided. However, I keep coming back to the cash on the balance sheet, which has many uses, including the dividend and making FINL a very attractive M&A target. Those two things, M&A and the dividend, have swayed my opinion to the long side on FINL. I honestly think a buyout is a real possibility here but even if I'm wrong, you can comfort yourself with a 4% yield. FINL is not without risks but right now, I think those risk are outweighed by two very powerful factors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FINL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.