Carmax: Headed Higher

Photo credit

Carmax (KMX) has been on fire lately. The company has shed a weak auto industry and just chugged along, producing staggering results. I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't exactly bullish on KMX in the past as it suffered from lower prices and margins. But those things - as evidenced by the Q2 report - are things of the past and the stock is rightfully hitting new highs. Given the fact that new highs are being hit, is the stock worth chasing here?

Let's begin with the chart as it is a thing of beauty if you're long. There's a well-defined uptrend that has been riding the rising 200DMA for many months now and that was the launching point yet again for the most recent rally. The 200DMA is at $64 now and will provided meaningful support unless and until the stock breaks down below it. That hasn't happened since 2015 so it seems safe to say the 200DMA is something to watch if you're long.

The momentum indicators continue to show strength as well and are confirming the new highs in the stock. That's an important situation to point out because weaker rallies don't have their highs confirmed but this one has, meaning the bulls are really out in force buying. That bodes well for further gains as it shows the bears are in retreat. In other words, I'm not sure how much better the chart could look here.

Moving on to the quarter, KMX really knocked it out of the park. Total used unit sales were up 11.1% in Q2 off of a 5.3% comp despite the fact that Harvey shuttered its stores in the Houston area for nearly a week. The impact will have been modest but still, without that, the comp number would have been even better. This sort of gain in comps and total unit sales is absolutely tremendous and I certainly didn't think the comeback would be this strong a couple of quarters ago. KMX has found a way and continues to impress with top line performance.

Apart from that, KMX has obviously seen the bottom in pricing, which is something I lamented last time I visited the stock. Average used vehicle pricing was $19.7k in Q2, a 70bps YoY gain, meaning that KMX has seen the worst. That is still down from where it was during boom times but it has proven good enough as it helped raise gross margin per vehicle 80bps to nearly $2,200. With used car pricing very weak over the past year or so, I'm surprised KMX has been able to do what it has done, but it has.

SG&A costs were about flat with last year after some one-time items impacted both periods, but it was enough to help operating margins rise by 10bps. Higher interest expense weighed on the result but the debt KMX has taken on is helping to fuel the outstanding growth in the finance business, so it is well worth the additional cost. The bottom line is that KMX is doing just about everything right these days and shareholders are no doubt impressed.

Given all of this good news and the fact that the stock is at new highs, is it still worth buying? In short, I believe the answer is 'yes'. The stock is going for just under 20 times this year's earnings and with long term EPS growth slated to be in the 10% to 12% range, that's fairly reasonable. I would hesitate to call it "cheap" just because 20 times earnings is a bit steep for a company that isn't growing earnings at blistering rates. But the stock is at new highs that I believe it deserves so the valuation is going to be a bit dear. To me, however, the company's performance has earned it and with the strength it is showing in an environment that isn't setup for tremendous success, KMX is doing it anyway and that's very impressive.

KMX still has lots of store growth ahead of it so that will help fuel top line growth in the coming years. In addition, its comp sales are flying and it will likely receive a boost from that avenue at least through this year. Keep in mind it will have to lap its strong performance this year in 2018 so comps may not look quite as good, but all signs are pointing forward for the top line right now. I'm especially impressed with margin growth despite SG&A costs that are rising as well as higher interest expense; KMX has been able to leverage gross margin up in order to offset the gains in costs. If KMX can keep a lid on SG&A growth next year, the resulting margin growth could be spectacular, but we'll have to wait and see. For now, what it has done is plenty good enough and I think the stock is going to move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.