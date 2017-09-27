Time Inc.: It's Time To Let Go Of Some Asset Holdings And Operations

Despite declining subscriptions and advertising accounts, Time Inc. (TIME) is still generating satisfactory sales when measured by its asset-turnover ratio, which then raises the question why the company seems to be in so much trouble. The real problem is its cost overrun as Time has to manage to garner every bit of sales from its over 100 brands. Cutting down asset holdings and operations helps reduce costs in a sustainable way. Assuming Time can maintain its current level of asset-turnover ratio, there would still be enough sales from the fewer brands left to give it a better chance of staying earnings-positive.

It’s hard to believe Time is a bigger company than the seemingly more influential New York Times Co. (NYT), regarding sales and the size of assets or equity - not in terms of market capitalization and potential journalistic impact. In 2016, Time had total sales of $3.1 billion out of assets of $4.3 billion, giving it an asset-turnover ratio of 72%, matching that of New York Times based on its revenue of $1.6 billion and assets of $2.2 billion. However, operating income for Time was some meager $6 million, while it was a mega $102 million for New York Times. The difference is all in the control of operating expenses.

Sales for both companies declined over time since at least 2012. But Time didn’t see a corresponding decrease in its operating expenses. Instead, it had to endure rising costs almost every year during the five-year period, both sequentially and year-over-year. In 2015 when sales were already down by 10%, compared to 2012, Time's total operating expense run away with a 30% increase. In its latest year, 2016, operating expenses are still 2% higher than what they were five years ago even after a lot of cost-cutting efforts, while sales are more than 10% lower than 2012. The situation for New York Times is a more predictable one: as sales declined between 2012 and 2016, operating expenses dropped proportionately during the period. The result is a more stable earnings performance for New York Times, something Time desperately needs to alleviate investor doubt about its continued independence.

Time has a jumble of over 100 magazine titles about everything and anything, a lot of which an average consumer likely has never heard of. Circulation revenue was down 22% from 2012 to 2016, while advertising revenue held up better, declining less than 6%. Getting rid of certain magazines probably won’t really hurt Time in terms of both subscriptions and ad dollars if big chunks of them come from its mainstay publications anyway, including the namesake Time magazine, Fortune, People, Sports Illustrated, etc. But the divestments may save the company a great deal on the cost side when throwing good money at average or bad magazines can only make it worse.

Doing away with some of its less-prominent or non-core magazines would immediately relieve Time of any related production and editorial costs, which as a group was over 40% of total operating expenses in 2016. Indirect expenses, including selling, general and administrative expenses attributable to any closed-down units would further enhance targeted cost savings. With some of the most iconic brands in the publishing media, Time doesn’t need to keep around the kind of nickel-and-dime titles that can never be a real earnings contributor. The company is now actually selling a collection of assets and magazines in both the U.K. and U.S.

No longer expanding magazine holdings for growth, Time may want to look into licensing to supplement advertising and circulation sales. Leveraging its unique images and licensing brands to third parties would generate steady fees but requiring limited cost inputs. A recent collaboration between Time and Barclays PLC (BCS) to license the Fortune brand for stock indexes is an encouraging move by Time to diversify its revenues. Besides advertising and circulation revenues, Time does have sales from additional sources, including licensing, and reports them under Other in its financial filings. Time’s Other revenue for 2016 was about 13% of its total revenues. That’s a relatively low base point to start, allowing Time plenty of room to grow if it could get creative in making licensing deals.

For investors interested in media publishing, Time is still a name hard to pass by. Trading at below its equity book value, the stock may have now become a buy with a bit of restoring to its earnings, which any cost cutting plans should help in the immediate term. As the company continues to shed magazine holdings and in turn have more resources available to focus on the quality of its remaining titles, there may be finally the end of a period of turmoil and reorganization for Time. The hope would also rest on Time's ability to reinvent its business by more aggressively licensing some of its still sought-after brands.