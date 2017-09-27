Why Intel Is Bullish On Neuromorphic Processors

Intel’s Myriad X and Mobileye’s EyeQ5 VPUs can do in-vehicle training and inferencing using a neuromorphic processor. They don’t have to depend on cloud-based computers.

Neuromorphic processors are designed to emulate the human brain. A brain does not need a cloud server or internet to make decisions.

More energy-efficient ARM processors are also likely going to dominate IoT devices. Intel’s alternative is to produce AI-centric processors like the Myriad X and Liohi.

The x86 CPU architecture was unsuccessful in smartphone application processors. Atom x86 processors could run Android but it still lost to ARM SoCs.

Intel’s (INTC) recent announcement of its first neuromorphic processor, Loihi is not a surprise. Transparency Market Research [TMR] already identified Intel last May as a leader in the small but fast-growing global market for neuromorphic processors. TMR calculated that revenue from neuromorphic processors is growing at a CAGR of 19%. TMR expects neuromorphic processors to generate $1.8 billion in global annual sales by 2023.

Intel also announced last February its renewed focus on neuromorphic processors for cognitive computing. Cognitive computing is just a fancy term describing the attempt to use human-like senses and thought process. As per Grand View Research, the global Cognitive Computing market will reach $49.36 billion by 2025. Intel can supply both the Xeon datacenter processors and the neuromorphic processors that this particular industry requires.

Intel has secured its place in cloud computing. Intel is now securing its place in offline, on-device computing.

The Loihi is just an experimental/test chip. However, Intel has been involved in neuromorphic chip design since the 1980s. Carver Mead, the pioneer in neuromorphic or human-like CPU design, coined the famous “Moore’s Law” phrase. Mead’s other major contribution to Intel’s current fortune is VLSI (Very Large-Scale Integration), which allowed chip manufacturers to use thousands of transistors on one silicon chip back in the 80s.

(Source: INTEL)

Brain-like neuromorphic processors are the next evolution of Intel CPUs. They are Intel’s hedge against a future scenario when everyday computing won’t be done exclusively through datacenters, computers, and smartphones.

Other firms are already working hard on this next-generation processor design. Qualcomm (QCOM) has its Zeroth platform for its neuromorphic processors. International Business Machines (IBM) also has its TrueNorth neuromorphic chip design. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled its human brain-like computer design last year.

What’s In It For Intel

TMR’s forecasts do not really illustrate the real long-term potential of neuromorphic processors. Hundreds of millions of gadgets and appliances are all potential hosts for self-learning neuromorphic processors that Mead first envisioned three decades ago. My CAGR guesstimate for neuromorphic chip sales after 2023 is 30%. Six years from now, domestic robots, intelligent drones, self-driving vehicles, and pocket/home smart digital assistants could become the new normal.

Instead of selling $400 Core i7 processors for general purpose computing Windows/Mac desktop computers, Intel will be selling $300 neuromorphic chips for self-learning domestic helper robots.

Ten or twenty years from now, datacenters, personal computers, and smartphones could no longer be the largest/most important markets for Intel’s semiconductor products. It could be factory/industrial robots, self-learning appliances, gadgets, house robots, and autonomous vehicles and houses.

Taking the early lead in neuromorphic processors could erase the painful memory of Intel’s failure in smartphone application processors. The x86 architecture is also losing the Internet of Things chip market to ARM-based processors. Intel’s logical move is to go after the non-general purpose processors that smart devices need.

Intel is also gambling that on-device and offline artificial intelligence training and inference (decision-making) might become more popular than cloud-dependent machine learning/deep learning. More people will find it convenient not to rely on internet connectivity to enjoy real-time AI benefits from their devices.

Why Neuromorphic Processors Are The Future

A Neuromorphic processor was designed to mimic how the human brain works. It is, therefore, the future of computing. Unlike the current general purpose architecture of server, desktop, and mobile processors, which all rely on programmed operating systems and software to be usable, a neuromorphic chip can learn and do specific tasks independently.

It can acquire skills through sensory (touch, sight, and sound) input of data. From there one, it will develop the self-will to decide what to do with those learned skills. Like the human brain, a neuromorphic chip starts with a basic library/DNA of what to learn and its ultimate purpose. After which, it can be deployed to develop/grow on its own so it can decide how to perform its assigned duties. It will use associations and probabilities to determine its course of action.

Neuromorphic processors are therefore the antithesis or the kryptonite to Nvidia’s (NVDA) datacenter GPU-accelerated vision for artificial intelligence. Intel doesn’t have the GPU technology to neutralize Tesla GPUs. But it has a Liohi neuromorphic processor that could make datacenter GPU-dependent AI acceleration outdated.

Cloud or datacenter-dependent artificial intelligence services like Siri, Cortana, Watson, and Alexa might all be rendered second-best alternative to the on-device AI ability of neuromorphic chip-equipped speakers/headphones, refrigerators, phones, and microwave ovens.

Going forward, I would like to buy neuromorphic chip-equipped microphones and musical instruments. A neuromorphic-enabled microphone can do real-time pitch correction while I sing even on a very noisy bar/concert arena settings. A neuromorphic chip-equipped Yamaha keyboard could create a catchy song with multiple musical arrangements without any human intervention.

Under-the-influence guitarists/drummers/bassists are no longer a problem because their respective instruments can rectify their handicapped performance.

Conclusion

Developing neuromorphic processors is a defensive move. It will secure Intel’s future role in daily computing and artificial intelligence applications. Intel has covered its flank against the future probability that computing tasks might not be done exclusively through datacenters, personal computers, and smartphones.

Intel already has complementary products like the Myriad X and EyeQ5 Vision Processing Units to deliver sight-based data to Liohi neuromorphic computers. Three years ago, Intel was already pioneering offline voice recognition technology. Intel almost has the complete package to make fully-autonomous devices a reality. Intel only needs to develop touch and scent-enabled sensors to make Liohi almost 100% human-like.

INTC is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, NVDA, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.