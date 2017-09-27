Tesla Without Incentives

Tax incentives are complex and change constantly, which begs the question: who wants to deal with all that?

Bears say Tesla depends on government incentives and I think they got it all wrong.

Bears Got It All Wrong

One of the primary pillars of the bear argument is that Tesla (TSLA) depends on government incentives, and without such incentives, the company would go broke.

Bears point to the fact that Tesla's sales slumped after Hong Kong ended tax incentives in April after the government in March announced changes to the tax benefits customers can get from buying the electric cars.

What bears don't tell you, however, is that without the tax benefit, it costs HK$925,000 or $118,400 for a Tesla Model S in Hong Kong, whereas before, it cost HK$570,000 or $72,900 for the same model. That's a difference of $45,500.

If you knew you were going to pay $45,500 more for a product next month, would you also not buy it before that change? Is it reasonable to predict how Tesla's sales will evolve after the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit expires based on what happened in Hong Kong?

Those are rhetorical questions. I hate it when people actually answer rhetorical questions. Defies the definition. Just don't.

...

Tesla will likely pass the 200,000 car mark in 1Q18, so 2Q18 will be the last quarter customers will be eligible for the full tax credit. After that, the credit will be phased out over a 15-month period and new Tesla owners will be eligible for only half of the tax credit, and then one-quarter, and then none.

But this will not affect Tesla's prospects as much as bears expect (read: hope).

Two Reasons

1. Who knows what will happen with tax credits?

Nobody. Certainly not me. Not bears. Not Adam Jonas, who's supposed to be a permeable sell-side analyst but keeps putting out ridiculously conservative projections that put some bears to shame. Not Elon Musk. Not even Nostradamus - I checked.

There are hundreds of local, state, and federal level governments across the world with a complex network of incentives and bans, which change every time a politician wakes up from the wrong side of the bed or reads that China is doing something so they should too. Who wants to deal with all that complexity?

Not Tesla. So instead, they did this:

2. Model 3 already is better than the competition without incentives.

I recently presented to Tesla Forum subscribers How Model 3 Stacks Up Against BMW 3-Series, in which I said the financial impact of this race would be significant on both Tesla and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

Model 3 bests the 3-Series at acceleration by up to two full seconds, over-the-air updates, touchscreen, mileage (by more than 4x), autonomy, and warranty (by 2x). Even at handling, BMW's long-time stronghold, Tesla has closed the gap with its Model 3, primarily because "with the battery and motors mounted so deep in the chassis, the Model 3 has an extraordinarily low center of gravity, as seen with all Tesla models," according to Consumer Reports.

I Like A Good Analogy

As my followers know, I have compared Model 3 to a number of alternatives in its class here, here, here, here, and here, over a period of more than a year. In all of these articles, readers were presented with spec-by-spec evidence that Model 3 bests present and future competition in more than one category.

The unprecedented waiting list of more than 500,000 people, a majority of whom have put down cash deposits eighteen months in advance for an unseen, unfinished product makes it difficult for one to compare Model 3 to another consumer product.

So I looked for football analogies.

Imagine Aaron Rodgers in 2011 with his out-of-this-world 122.5 passer rating, but then imagine him not only incredible at throwing the ball, but also best at catching, rushing, tackling, coaching, managing, but most importantly, end-zone celebrations. Then imagine an ESPN anchor souring on it with an "it's only because he's got Discount Double Check with State Farm. Without that, he's got no game."

A Jedi.

Bottom Line

Tesla's Model 3 is better than the competition without the incentives. This is the only way a company can compete in the longer term, and Tesla knows this.

Don't let others confuse you. If you want to invest in anything other than index funds, the first skill you'll need to acquire is the ability to cut through the noise and see what truly matters.

May the Force be with you.

