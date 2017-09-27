Alphabet's Google Assistant AI Can Rule Inside Home Appliances

Anything that improves the core advertising business of Alphabet is worth discussing here at Seeking Alpha. There is no ad-blocking software yet on voice-based appliance search queries.

Google Assistant uses Alphabet’s search engine to provide results to voice queries. Consequently, personal data gathered from LG appliance users are valuable to Google’s advertising platform.

LG Electronics' use of Google Assistant on its nearly 90 home appliances increased the total addressable market of Alphabet’s voice-based AI service.

Google Assistant was declared to be the smartest voice-based digital assistant earlier this year.

LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) has expanded its use of Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Assistant voice-based artificial intelligence app on more than 80 smart appliances. LG-branded refrigerators, gas range, dishwashers, washing machines, ovens, and other home appliances can now be voice-controlled with Google Assistant via Google Home or any compatible Android/iOS smartphone.

(Source: LG Electronics)

Google Assistant was declared the smartest digital assistant earlier this year. Like how Android conquered the mobile devices ecosystem, third-party support can boost Google Assistant's eventual ascendance as the industry-leader for voice-based artificial intelligence.

Revenue from the global Virtual Digital Assistant Market is predicted to reach $15.8 billion by 2021. Home appliances like those from LG are the consumer VDAs (Virtual Digital Assistants) hardware. Tractica's chart below illustrates that Consumer VDAs will form the larger base in the Virtual Digital Assistant Market.

Industry support for Google Assistant among electronics product vendor is a tailwind for Google's AI push.

Why LG Electronics Is Important To Google Assistant

LG Electronics greatly increased the total addressable market of Google Assistant. Google's consumer-centric AI service has increased its reach into people’s home. Consequently, its search engine advertising and personal data gathering will penetrate deeper into the lives of people who will use Google Assistant on their laundry and kitchen appliances.

Going forward, LG is likely to incorporate direct Google Assistant access to its future smart appliances. The current implementation still requires the use of Google Home or a smartphone/tablet but that is not yet optimal. My fearless forecast is that most future home appliances will have built-in internet connectivity and default smart assistant software.

Alphabet’s Google Home smart assistant gadget is not yet as popular as Amazon’s (AMZN) Alexa-enabled Echo smart speaker. However, LG Electronics is a multi-awarded industry leader in laundry and kitchen appliances. By virtue of its global appliance customer base, LG is now an important growth driver for Google Assistant.

Why Google Assistant Needs To Be As Successful As Android

Voice-based artificial intelligence is an important part of the multi-billion voice-recognition market. Grand View Research surmised that implementation of AI-enhanced voice-based apps on home appliances can help accelerate the voice-recognition market to grow to a $127.58 billion industry by 2024.

Smart home appliances made by LG Electronics adds to the future economic benefit of Google Assistant. Google’s digital advertising business needs new channels to penetrate. PCs and smartphones will eventually reach saturation point. It is also more convenient to directly talk to a Google Assistant-enabled electric stove on how to cook particular dishes, rather than having to do it via Google Home or smartphone.

It is also more satisfying to dictate an email to a relative or co-worker via your washing machine in the basement, than having to go upstairs and seek your phone just to do the same task.

Furthermore, like traditional advertising on radio, Google will probably implement voice ads through its Google Assistant app. Instead of charging users a monthly fee to access artificial intelligence applications, Google will likely enforce ad monetization on Google Assistant.

Further, Alphabet needs a growing advertising business because I do not think its Google Cloud business segment can catch up with Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure and Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS. I also seriously doubt Google G Suite’s future success against the mighty Office 365/Microsoft Teams/Dynamics package.

Google Cloud is a far third to cloud infrastructure leaders, AWS and Azure.

Alphabet is also eating dust behind Microsoft on Software-as-a-Service. AI-assisted digital advertising will, therefore, remain as Google's core business.

My Takeaway

Wide industry support is why Android became the dominant operating mobile system. Likewise, third-party support from hardware manufacturers is a boon to Google Assistant.

Google Assistant is Alphabet’s potential universal 24/7 window to people’s household habits. Integrating Google Assistant and its search engine matrix on refrigerators, washing machines, stoves, and other household appliances allows a persistent peek into people’s behavior/habits beyond their online surfing or mobile device usage.

Most people still shop offline, they go to brick & mortar malls and groceries. Google cannot obviously access the data on what people like eating/drinking if they bought food from non-online retailers. Google Assistant accessing an LG smart refrigerator solved this dilemma.

GOOG, GOOGL, and LGEAF are worth adding to your long-term portfolio. Their collaboration to make smart homes really smarter is a good idea for their respective businesses.

