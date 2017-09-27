I started my new job yesterday as the manager of the Pancake Power Portfolio. This portfolio is held in one of my boss' ROTH IRAs, where capital gains and dividends are forever tax-exempt and where the only sources of friction that might constrain my ability to pick and choose investments are the brokerage fees I'll pay each time I hit the buy or sell button. My new boss (an eccentric with tattoos who wears a hat and sunglasses indoors), wrote down my job description on a bar napkin and handed it to me. It reads as follows:

own the finest businesses money can buy at the best prices available; collect and reinvest the dividends; and if any stocks get pricey, sell them and reinvest the proceeds into equally fine, yet cheaper, businesses.

Why the napkin with three rules written in ink? It is because my eccentric new boss believes that these rules are the key to generating steady portfolio income that grows at a reliable pace. He also seems to be of the opinion that over time, the price of the portfolio managed according to these three principals should grow at a rate that corresponds (at least somewhat) to the portfolio's income growth rate. In fact, he is so convinced of this that he will grade my work entirely according to the rate at which the portfolio income grows. Here is a snapshot of how the PPPortfolio looks as of yesterday:

As you can see, the PPPortfolio currently churns out about $9,248 a year in dividends, which is a good, healthy start towards the boss man's goal. One day, he wants the account to generate $30,000 of dividend income a year. When that arrow hits the end of the dial, I suspect I will be packing my little cardboard box with my personal belongings and looking for a new job.

I've analyzed the PPPortfolio and found that it is comprised of about 40% REITs and 60% stocks, and produces a current yield of around 3.81% based on the current dividend rate for each of the businesses the boss man owns. That's a lot of REITs, but the boss man thinks that owning REITs in a ROTH IRA is good because that way there are no income taxes at either the shareholder OR corporate level. Over time, he says, this gap in the tax code should produce a performance windfall (all things being equal).

Now, I could boost the PPP portfolio income with a flick of the wrist, but for one problem. Boss man insists not only that I must never compromise on the business quality of any of the holdings but moreover that I must not do anything to push the portfolio yield above 4%. Obviously, if there is a bear market, then the yield of the portfolio could soar above 4% - boss man doesn't care about that. He just doesn't want me to pig out on yield donkeys and stocks with "too high to be good, too high to be true" yields.

Between you and me, I realize that the boss man could easily just fire me, purchase a simpler portfolio of two ETFs, and replicate his portfolio composition with total diversification and zero managerial oversight from someone like me. He could, for example, put 60% of his capital into shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) and 40% into the Vanguard REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ), generate a yield of 3.2%, and pay management fees of only .12% for the VNQ and .11% on the VT. This seems like it would be a pretty reasonable thing to do (in fact, I own some of these ETFs myself). The problem, however, is that index-style investing is so widespread these days that it creates a risk of valuation mispricings in the marketplace. Imagine a marketplace where nearly everyone is buying and selling shoeboxes containing either bricks of gold or bricks of iron - without even looking to see what's inside the boxes. In fact, in this marketplace, there's an almost universal consensus that it is actually IRRATIONAL for investors to look inside the boxes. The marketplace itself, everyone tells themselves, is like an all-knowing deity that magically takes care of doing all the work of peering into the boxes and establishing fair prices accordingly.

Now imagine that you are one of the few people who actually is peeking into the boxes before you buy or sell one from someone who has no idea what's in the box. You aren't interested in owning a brick of iron - at any price. You are content to pay the golden price for a brick of gold. You definitely do NOT want to pay the golden price for a brick of iron. And, maybe by taking the time to peek into the shoeboxes before you buy or sell, you just might find it possible to pay the iron price for a shoebox containing a brick of gold. The point is, you can't do any of this without taking the time to peek. And who knows, one day, everyone else in the market also might just start peeking into the shoeboxes before they buy or sell. Fads do change and can change very suddenly indeed. Better to have paid the iron price for the box of gold than the other way around.

If the big boss man bought the VT, VNQ benchmark portfolio today, it would produce dividends of $7,769 a year (based on the last year's worth of dividends). If I can't grow the PPP income at least as quickly as a benchmark portfolio of VT and VNQ, my job is toast. That's why I'm already delving into this job with two hands.

In fact, I'm already looking at the PPPortfolio with a view towards doing some pruning. Right off the bat, I see my boss owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NRK>A)(NYSE:BRK.B). For a dividend growth investor, I can't understand why anyone would own a company that has never paid a dividend, and where the current Chairman swears that he's almost completely against the idea paying dividends. And my boss owns Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock as well - with the same hefty 0% yield as Berkshire. What gives?

Well, it turns out my boss thinks that these companies could pay dividends at some point in the future, and when they do, he thinks that the dividends will be both generous and lasting. Berkshire seems reasonably priced to me, but I'm not all that keen on the price of Google stock. It trades at a P/E ratio of 33 - even higher if you average the last 4 or 5 years of earnings. My general rule is I won't touch a stock with a P/E ratio too far above 20. But Google is a strange situation. The earnings per share and the equity per share are growing at an impressive 12% per year, the profit margins are about 25%, the company dominates online search and even though there are limited technological barriers to entry, the business brand name presents a very substantial moat. You know that a company has definitely established a gold-plated moat when European regulators sue the company for billions of dollars for non-competitive practices. I bet you could build a winning portfolio just by investing in companies whenever the antitrust division of the US Department of Justice, or any EU body, announces an investigation into "unfair trade practices" (which translates to "Damn, these guys are too, too, too good. Gimme a piece of that action").

Ahhh, but alas, unlike the Justice Department, I can't just take a bite of the action - I need to pay money to get it by purchasing stock. But at today's stock prices, it would take over 4 years of continued earnings growth at 12% before this stock gets into my comfort zone of a P/E ratio of 20. And the whole time, the company isn't paying shareholders to wait patiently. It is a fabulous business - but when I see high stock prices, immediately I start sharpening up my meat cleaver, testing the edge with my thumb just for dramatic effect, and casting not-so-subtle sideways glances towards cheaper alternatives on the menu.

Google, you are now formally on notice that you are under investigation for having too high a stock price. Penalties may include the sale of your stock.

Meanwhile, as I scour the menu for great businesses trading at reasonable prices, I expect a slog of dividends to come pouring in through the doors of the PPPortfolio this week. Next week, if not sooner, I'm going to have to make the first investment decisions for the PPPortfolio.

For those who wish to copy the portfolio tracking tool I use, feel free to do so. The spreadsheet automatically fetches dividend data for whichever ticker symbol I enter, and will calculate my income growth performance over time.