MasterCard: I Shouldn't Have Been Pessimistic

Judging this company based on valuation is erroneous - it is growing significantly and waiting for a "pullback" is likely to prove futile.

Back in July, my verdict on MasterCard (MA) was that while the company is ultimately a good play, the current price might be overly expensive and a target price of $100-110 is more reasonable. In spite of my prediction, we have seen MasterCard continue to climb from $130 to $138.37 at the time of writing:

The more I analyse stocks, the more I have come to realise that there are some companies which will never "trade" at the right price.

If a company is strong and set to grow further, it will always be expensive. MasterCard is certainly one of those companies.

Free Cash Flow Is Not A Good Metric To Judge This Company

My last article used a discounted free cash flow model to determine that, assuming a 10-20% year-on-year growth in free cash flow, MasterCard's target price lies as low as $97 assuming 10% growth, and $151 using 20% growth.

Source: Author's Calculations

Going strictly on this model, one could make the assumption that an investor may be paying too much per dollar for free cash flow per share at this time. However, the majority of readers disagreed with my last article in this regard, and in hindsight I think they have a point.

Admittedly, it was erroneous of me to attempt to value this company using free cash flow. Currently, the firm's dividend yield is 0.64%, the payout ratio is 19.9%, and dividends have grown consecutively since 2012.

This would hardly meet the definition of a "dividend aristocrat" - buyers into this stock are not buying it for its dividends - they are buying it for growth.

In fact, too much free cash flow would be a bad thing for this company - "free" means that MasterCard would not be investing the extra funds back into the business to facilitate growth.

MasterCard Has Continued Its Volume Growth

In terms of growth for this company, I had previously expressed a degree of concern that revenue for the first quarter had come in lower than expected, and that European regulations prohibiting charging of transaction fees for payments that do not originate from the MasterCard network could weigh in on volumes.

However, when we look at the second quarter, we see that gross dollar volume for the company has risen, both for Europe and worldwide:

Source: MasterCard Second-Quarter 2017 Financial Results Presentation

Moreover, adjusted earnings per share for Q2 beat analyst expectations at $1.10 compared to a prior expectation of $1.04. This was in spite of adjusted operating expenses increasing by 16% year-on-year to $1.4 billion.

In this regard, the second quarter has illustrated that MasterCard is continuing to grow nicely and prior concerns about volume are unwarranted.

Conclusion

To conclude, MasterCard is one of those companies that do not apply to a value-oriented mindset. There are times where you want to get your hands on a good stock, you have to pay to play. MasterCard is one of those stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.