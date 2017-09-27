Two Important Breakdowns To Follow

Two important uptrend breakdowns have recently happened:

The uptrend in the euro (NYSEARCA: FXE ) has been breached, and The uptrend in the global high-yield bonds ex.US (BATS: HYXU ) has been breached.

Here is the chart for the euro:

Here is the chart for global high-yield bond ETF:

So what does this mean fundamentally?

The breakdown in both of these uptrends happened as the Fed announced the reversal of the QE program. Note, the key outcome of the Fed's QE reversal is expected to be the higher US long-term interest rates.

As a result, the financial markets appear to price the stronger dollar, and possibly the increase in global credit risk as reflected in the global high-yield bonds. Similarly, a stronger dollar is a negative for the commodity prices, which also increases global credit risk, particularly in the emerging markets.

Note, these are just early signs of trend reversals, which must be validated. Nevertheless, it's worth following both of these breakdowns, which could be the leading indicators of the things to come.

Specifically, the question is whether these trends will start to get reflected in the emerging market stocks (NYSEARCA:EEM), which seems to be very sensitive to commodity prices and global credit risk as well as the major US stock indices (NYSEARCA:SPY).