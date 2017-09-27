Weekly Oil Storage Report - U.S. Crude Exports Skyrocket

The trend in storage rebalancing continues, and we expect crude storage to draw more in the coming months.

Overall, storage report was neutral with gasoline and distillate storage draw lighter than expected.

With the spread still far apart, we expect US crude exports to remain elevated.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Background

In our last week's weekly oil storage report, we said:

Along with this, we expect U.S. crude exports to remain elevated for many months to come as the Brent/WTI spread remains wide. As long as the global physical oil market remain tight as indicated by spreads, Brent will be well supported. The only way for WTI to close this spread gap is for prices to rise. We see a clear path to $55/bbl today, and if the global physical tightness persists, we see a clear path to $60/bbl by year-end.

U.S. crude exports did indeed take off last week with EIA reporting 1.491 million b/d.

See latest Brent/WTI spread overlapped with U.S. crude export:

With the spread still wide at ~$5.45/bbl, we expect U.S. crude exports to remain elevated.

Summary

EIA reported a neutral storage report today. Crude storage saw a decline of 1.846 million bbls, while total U.S. liquid stockpile decreased 5.061 million bbls.

Refinery throughput recovered this week climbing ~1 million b/d w-o-w to 16.174 million b/d. U.S. weekly crude production, overstated as usual, came in at 9.547 million b/d. The increase came from 16k b/d increase w-o-w in Lower 48, and Alaska saw an increase of 21k b/d w-o-w.

Gasoline storage saw a build of 1.107 million bbls w-o-w bringing YTD storage draw to 18.158 million bbls.

Distillate storage saw a decrease 814k bbls w-o-w bringing YTD storage draw to a record 23.64 million bbls.

U.S. crude imports remained steady w-o-w at 7.427 million b/d, and the flood of imports have not realized yet as refineries that are currently offline hoard cargoes off the Gulf of Mexico.

Adjustment factor this week flipped to +314k b/d or accounting for 2.198 million bbls build. SPR release of 114k b/d went into commercial storage and pushed storage higher by 798k bbls.

Overall, product draws were a bit lighter than we expected, but crude storage should continue to decrease going forward. With Brent/WTI spread still wide apart, U.S. crude exports will remain elevated pushing crude storage lower.

Crude

Crude storage decreased 1.846 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings YTD storage draw to 8.026 million bbls.

Going forward, we expect October, November, and December to show crude draws. Here's how we see things playing out:

Y-o-y storage decline will keep moving lower.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage increased w-o-w by 1.107 million bbls.

This brings YTD storage draw to 18.158 million bbls.

With driving season coming to an end, we expect gasoline storage to rebound with refineries returning from issues related to Harvey. We expect storage to increase going forward.

Distillate

Distillate storage decreased w-o-w by 814k bbls.

This brings storage draw YTD to 23.64 million bbls, a record.

This puts distillate inventory in a precarious situation. During a period of seasonal storage build, distillate inventory will decline, and refineries going into winter will be smiles all around running at the max throughput allowed. We expect distillate inventory to build.

U.S. crude production, adjustments, and imports

EIA's weekly U.S. crude production moved higher w-o-w by 37k b/d to 9.547 million b/d.

Readers should be advised that EIA's weekly estimate is currently vastly overstating where true production is. EIA 914 report for July production is out on Friday, and we expect the divergence between weekly to the EIA 914 to be at least 250k b/d.

This week also saw the negative adjustment figure flip positive. But on a rolling 8-week basis, the adjustment factor is still very negative at 162k b/d.

A negative adjustment factor signifies either demand is being under reported or supply is being over reported. We think it's the latter.

On the import side, U.S. crude imports remained pretty much flat w-o-w. Refineries that are still down due to issues from Harvey are hoarding barrels off of the Gulf of Mexico, and the expected import surge has not materialized.

Once more refineries come back online, we expect import figures to also rebound.

Total U.S. Liquid Stockpile

Total U.S. liquid stockpile decreased 5.061 million bbls w-o-w.

The y-o-y decline is now accelerating downwards again.

Total U.S. liquid stockpile will reach the five-year average first before crude will. Product storage will remain tight prompting refineries to run harder, and we expect crude storage to follow suit. Keep your eyes on this for more confirmation that the rebalancing is in its final innings.

Conclusion

Total U.S. liquid stockpile was bullish, but lighter storage draws in gasoline and distillate likely tempered enthusiasms a bit. Higher crude exports due to the wide Brent/WTI spread will continue to be a tailwind on U.S. crude storage. We see lower product storage to be a double tailwind for lower crude storage in the coming months.

