Identifying Risk In BDCs: THL Credit

THL Credit has a yield on investments it owns of 11.00% compared to the sector average 10.90%. Based on this metric, it is an average BDC.

It has a last three-year Net Asset Value trend of -13.55% (roughly a loss of 4.5% a year), where the sector average is a loss of 11.13%.

THL Credit currently sells at a yield of 11.75% in a sector where the average yield is 10.11%. If you are hungry for yield, THL Credit starts off looking good.

I am a retired retail investor who wants to live on income produced by my portfolio without ever touching capital. I want the income produced by the portfolio to grow. To generate growth, I predominantly invest in large-cap growth companies in the S&P 500. I both want and have a sector allocation that roughly mirrors that of the S&P 500. I want and have investments in equities that have investment grade-rated debt. To generate the income from my portfolio that is close to 4% per annum, I invest in several higher-yield alternative investments.

The purpose of this series on business development companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend-declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." That article provided the metric attributes that lead to specific outcomes and provided the raison d'etre for the guidelines used in the articles that followed. This article is on THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). This BDC sells at a 164 bps higher than average yield. BDCs with higher-than-average yields should have higher-than-average metrics when it comes to safety. On the negative side: TCRD does have a worse-than-average NAV (net asset value) trend. On the positive side: TCRD does have a last 12-month net investment income amount that covers the current dividend. The dividend is covered based on the 2017 and 2018 consensus analyst earnings projections. Are those two positive safety attributes correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of TCRD's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of this BDC.

My spreadsheet on the last 18 quarters of TCRD's key earnings and performance metrics:

It has had portfolio losses in 13 out of the last 18 quarters. Compared to other BDCs, that is an inferior record. TCRD has a -3.37% LTM (last twelve-month) NAV change, compared to the sector average of -1.68%. It has a last three-year -13.55% NAV change, compared to the sector average of -11.13%. BDCs with higher Portfolio Weighted Average Yields tend to have falling NAVs. Yearly price performance is strongly linked to NAV performance.

Allow me to repeat the stats shown in the first article of this series.

Historical Price Changes By Degree of LTM NAV Growth

In 2012, the grouping of BDCs with the best NAV growth had a share price change average of +26.31%, while those in the bottom grouping had share price changes of +13.61%. In 2013, the grouping of BDCs with the best NAV growth had a share price change average of +23.79%, while those in the bottom grouping had share price changes of -2.681%. In 2014, the grouping of BDCs with the best NAV growth had a share price change average of -11.08%, while those in the bottom grouping had share price changes of -20.16%. In 2015, the grouping of BDCs with the best NAV growth had a share price change average of +12.10%, while those in the bottom grouping had share price changes of -19.14%. In 2016, the grouping of BDCs with the best NAV growth had a share price change average of +17.56%, while those in the bottom grouping had share price changes of -4.68%. For 2017 year to date, the grouping of BDCs with the best NAV growth had a share price change average of +3.51%, while those in the bottom grouping had share price changes of -14.56%.

The Correlation of Weighted Average yield to changes in NAV

The BDCs with portfolio weighted average yields at or under 9% had a mean LTM NAV change of 1.06%, and their mean 3-year NAV change is -1.83%. The BDCs with portfolio weighted average yields between 9% and 10% had a mean LTM NAV change of 1.83%, and their mean 3-year NAV change is -3.26%. The BDCs with portfolio weighted average yields between 10% and 11% had a mean LTM NAV change of -3.57%, and their mean 3-year NAV change is -16.78%. The BDCs with portfolio weighted average yields between 11% and 12% had a mean LTM NAV change of -1.66%, and their mean 3-year NAV change is -8.18%. (Two in this grouping had gains, skewing the results.) The BDCs with portfolio weighted average yields over 12% had a mean LTM NAV change of -6.12%, and their mean 3-year NAV change is -20.34%.

NII/share is falling. It is easier to see this trend in the annual numbers in the spreadsheet on price-to-earnings numbers later in this article. There is an acceptable amount of dividend coverage (or put in different words, the NII is higher than the dividend) in the here and now. The NII trend causes me to be nervous in accepting what would, under different conditions, be acceptable.

Q2-17 saw an uptick in non-accrual loans. The graph below duplicates the numbers shown above:

An uptick in non-accruals strongly tends to result in upticks in the negatives for realized and unrealized gains in the quarters that follow. This does not happen quickly.

TCRD is currently underperforming the sector average by (819 - 355) 464 bps. At mid-year (which was before the last earnings release), the underperformance was 119 bps. This quarter's recent underperformance can be linked with this non-accrual news.

Given that TCRD has an NAV problem, let's take a close look at the portfolio numbers:

The total portfolio fair value-to-cost ratio has oscillated in a narrow range between 99% and 101%. Thus, at first glance, it is hard to see a mark-down problem in these numbers. At the same time, we know from the raw NAV numbers that there is a problem. This is confirmed in the poor history with "realized and unrealized gains." This gives me the impression that all the problems are happening in the milliseconds between quarters. Some of the other BDCs I have investigated have shown their NAV problems in falling fair value-to-cost ratios. Spreadsheets like the first one shown above aid in isolating the problem. This one does not.

This caused me to create the second spreadsheet that shows the calculation of "investments per share" numbers. Investments per share have fallen from 2014's average of (23.1299 + 21.1778 + 21.8966 + 21.7970) $22.00 to the average for the past four quarters of (20.5132 + 21.0515 + 21.2362 + 20.2840) $20.77. Investments per share have fallen, while debt per share is basically flat. At the same time, the cost of debt is rising (which is shown in a spreadsheet to quickly follow). That is obviously a bad combination.

The next spreadsheet provides a look at the liabilities for TCRD:

The next graph shows the numbers from a company presentation:

TCRD tells us the weighted average cost of debt is only 4.77%. My calculation has the logical inclusion of "amortized financial costs" that result from the creation of those notes and credit facility. Going by my numbers, TCRD has a cost of debt over the warning threshold of 5% - and this has been the case for five straight quarters.

In summation for this point, the 5-ish run rate cost of debt for the company means that the credit market has assessed that TCRD is risky. And that risk assessment is coming from a very credible source.

The Red Flag Checklist For TCRD - where a fail is worse than average and a pass is not always a high threshold achievement.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

The BDC has a well-covered dividend based on NII projections. TCRD has a 2017 projection of $1.15 and 2018 projection of $1.11 compared to a current dividend of $1.08. LTM NII is $1.20. Grade = Pass. Has a rising LTM NAV. TCRD is a fail with a -3.37% LTM NAV change compared to the sector average of -1.68%. The three year NAV change is -13.55% compared to the sector average of -11.14%. Has a lower-than-sector-average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield. TCRD's Q2-17 PWAY was 11.00% compared to the sector average of 10.89%. Grade = Fail. Has higher-than-average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. Three of the last four years had NII below projections - but none of the years had shortfalls over 5%. Grade = Pass. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility comes from surprises - not disappointments. TII fell in two out of the last four quarters - but no fall was over 10%. Grade = Pass. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. Q2-17's cost of debt was 5.68%. All of the last five quarters had debt expense over 5%. Grade = Fail. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. Grade = Pass with some complexities. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. TCRD's dividend/NAV ratio is 9.4% while the PWAY is 11.0%. Grade = Fail. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. The number of portfolio investments at end of Q2-17 was 46. Grade = Fail. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. The Q2-17 ratio was 81.04%. In 10 out of the last 14 quarters, the ratio was below 80%. The ratio has never been above 82%. Grade = incomplete due to long term numbers. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. The Q2-17 ratio was 50.1%. In 11 out of the last 15 quarters, the ratio was slightly above 50%. This is a pass by the skin of its teeth. Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains". TCRD has had gains in 5 out of the last 18 quarters. Grade = Fail. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. The Q2-17 ratio was 2.17%. In 8 out of the last 10 quarters that ratio was under 5%. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. TCRD fails to parse the data in a way to arrive at a clean number. For Q2-17 5.66% of the portfolio was in "Energy / utilities". Some of the utility loans appears to be telecom related. Grade = Pass. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. TCRD has a current market cap of $300 million and a June beta of 0.49 - which is a little bit high for a BDC. Grade = Fail. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY - given the degree of dividend coverage. The average yield for a BDC with a PWAY between 10% and 11% is 10.65%. The average "yield - PWAY" for BDCs with between 93% and 100% dividend/NAV ratios was -83 bps. With a yield of 11.75% and a yield to PWAY spread of -75 bps, TCRD's grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. Grade = Pass. Put in different words, BDCs with OK dividend coverage sold at higher valuations than TCRD. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. TCRD fell into a NSV trend grouping where their mean yield = 10.30% (TCRD's yield = 11.75%) compared to a PWAY of 10.64% (TCRD's PWAY = 11.00). The NAV falling group sold at an average Price/Book ratio of 0.87x (TCRD = 0.80x) and an average Price/NII ratio = 9.33x (TCRD = 7.99x). Put in different words, TCRD was selling at a discount compared to other BDCs with the same poor NAV trend. Grade = Pass. Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. Grade = Fail. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. There are quarters where TCRD reports total prepayments - an amount that includes principle. Grade = inconsistent Pass. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. TCRD has an incomplete filing for a secondary offering that states shareholder permission was granted in June 2016. Grade = Fail. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

TCRD's price is down 8.19% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is down 3.55% year to date in 2017. TCRD's price was down 14.44% in a sector that was up 6.58% in 2016. TCRD was down 0.51% in a sector that was down 12.90% in 2015. TCRD's price was down 28.68% in a sector that was down 15.53% in 2014. TCRD's price was up 11.49% in a sector that was up 6.77% in 2013. TCRD's price was up 21.33% in a sector that was up 18.88% in 2012.

Counting 2017 as a full year, that is 3 years with failures to beat average and 3 years with a success. The margin of success or victory has been wide in some of those years. Such an attribute is a reminder that timing matters. TCRD would only be a buy when there is fear in the pricing.

The current price would qualify the here and now as being one of those times. The predominantly average TCRD sells at a (11.75 - 10.05) 170 bps yield discount to sector average. At the same time, the large uptick in non-accruals makes the here and now a logical time that fear should be a big component in TCRD's pricing.

F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote that "The test of a first rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function."

The current data provides us with a case of two opposed ideas when it comes to the current timing signal for TCRD. The world is too full of investment options. I want to weed out from my set of options those that require first rate intelligence. I prefer to have a menu full of relatively easy choices.

Showing the math for point 7:

My run rate NII is (4 times $0.2972) $1.1889 while LTM NII has been $1.1972; the 2017 NII projection is $1.15 and the 2018 projection is $1.11. It is logical that the rise in non-accruals would result in write-downs that create fewer investment dollars producing less investment income. Put in different words, the high and rising no-accrual number is resulting in merited pessimism in the analyst forward earnings projections. The current run rate is thus a high projection.

Showing the math for point 8:

The last time TCRD raised its dividend (see the numbers in the first of the two black boxes), the spread between the dividend to NAV ratio and the PWAY was a very healthy 370 bps. It is my observation that a good and sustainable spread is 200 bps. The last time TCRD cut its dividend (the 2nd black box), the spread was a negative 10 bps. The current spread is 160 bps. This does not signl immenent danger - but long term danger. A rising dividend to NAV ratio is a bad thing. TCRD has that dangerous attribute.

Here are the year-to-date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of TCRD. Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q3-17 "regular" dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price, price plus dividends, consensus analysts' earnings projections, and price target YTD. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-16 dividend; the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-16; the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-14 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-14. Special dividends are not included in this data.

It is my strong suggestion that you minimize your exposure to risky BDCs. An ideal portfolio would avoid them entirely. Be at least heavily weighted in lower-risk BDCs. But if you are reading this on TCRD, you are probably needing yield in the here and now to the point that you are willing to live with the long-term consequences. Risky BDCs tend to have falling dividends.

My assessment of TCRD



TCRD is a stock for those who need yield in the here and now at the cost of optimizing long-term total returns. It is a buy in small weightings only. Due to the uptick in non-accruals, TCRD is a more risky BDC than average. It is priced (or discounted) for that attribute. The discount is insufficient for a worse case scenario.

Analyst earnings projections are rarely too bearish. The current 2018 projection of $1.11 combined with the trend in NII direction strongly suggests that the current annual dividend of $1.08 is in eventual danger of being cut.

TCRD is not a stock for conservative and retired investors like me. It is a speculative stock due to the high non-accruals. High non-accruals have consistently been a correct omen that things are going to get worse. Based on the "here and now" attributes, TCRD is selling at a bargain basement price. Given that this investor faced a 70% rise in his health care premiums last year - and the upcoming news for 2017 is looming just around the corner - I am highly vulnerable to the lure of an 11.75% yield. I am sharing this information so that you know that I am a Pavlovian dog that salivates for high yields. This investor would not bite on the 11.75% bait.

If you are in need of yield, strongly consider the two baby bonds from TCRD. I project that I will be owning one of them in the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.