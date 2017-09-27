Staffing 360 Solutions Acquires Two IT Staffing Firms

Investors have pushed up the stock in anticipation of hard work ahead integrating the three firms.

The deals are part of a 'buy-and-build' strategy in concert with a recent balance sheet refinancing.

The acquired firms, CBS Butler Holdings in the UK and firstPRO Georgia in the U.S., will deepen STAF's IT and engineering focus while widening its footprint.

Staffing 360 Solutions has acquired two IT staffing firms for an aggregate of up to $32.3 million in total cash and stock consideration.

Staffing source company Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) has announced the acquisition of two IT staffing firms, CBS Butler Holdings Limited and firstPRO Georgia.

CBS Butler is a UK-based company with a focus on engineering and IT staffing and firstPRO Georgia specializes in IT and finance & accounting staffing engagements.

With the deals, STAF is executing on its international ‘buy-and-build’ strategy with a goal of achieving an annual revenue run rate of $300 million in the near future.

Execution integrating these two transformational acquisitions will be critical, although investors so far like what they see on paper.

Target Companies

Redhill, UK-based CBS Butler was formed by the merger of CBS Appointments and the UK arm of Butler International.

The firm focuses its efforts on mid-sized firms through to multinational organizations and has worked with over 1,500 employees to place individuals in the IT and engineering fields.

Management is headed by Chairman David Leyshon, who has been with the firm since its merger with Butler International, where he was previously a Managing Director since 1993.

CBS provides a range of services including:

Contract & interim staffing

Permanent recruitment

Retained search

Managed services

CBS Butler’s TTM (Trailing Twelve Month) revenues were approximately $64 million.

firstPRO Georgia is an Atlanta-based firm with offices in Boston and Philadelphia that also has competencies in IT staffing as well as finance & accounting, life sciences and supply chain specializations.

firstPRO’s annual TTM revenues were approximately $19 million.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

STAF disclosed the acquisition prices in an 8-K filing as summarized below:

CBS Butler was acquired for upfront cash of GBP 13.8 million ($18.5 million), 500,000 shares of STAF common stock. An earn-out of up to GBP 4.2 million ($5.6 million) plus up to GBP 150,000 ($201,000) for deferred consideration. Total potential consideration was $24.3 million, so STAF will have paid approximately a .38x TTM Price/Sales multiple for CBS.

firstPRO Georgia was acquired for upfront cash of $4.5 million, with an additional $825,000 payable in quarterly installments of $75,000 each and $2.675 million in deferred consideration payable annually in three equal installments starting October 30, 2018. Total consideration to be paid will be $8 million, so STAF will have paid approximately a .42x TTM Price/Sales multiple for firstPRO.

Management expects the combination of the three companies to generate annualized revenue of $265 million and adjusted annual EBITDA (Non- GAAP) of $11 million.

More details were provided in this investor slide presentation.

As Brendan Flood, Executive Chairman of Staffing 360 stated in the deal announcement,

These developments are a game-changer for our company, vaulting us much closer to our goal of becoming a $300 million annualized revenue business. While our team has been working diligently behind the scenes to make these complex transactions a reality, we understand our investors have been very patient as we have executed a multi-year strategy of driving operational improvements and financial governance. We believe this refinancing of our balance sheet and simultaneous closing of two acquisitions will help us unlock significant value, especially as we leverage our projected positive operating cash flow from these transactions to drive additional organic and acquisitive growth.

The ‘refinancing of our balance sheet’ refers to a new $40 million 12% senior note and a renegotiated receivable facility for a $25 million revolver ‘and accordion to $50 million as the business grows.’ The accordion likely refers to being able to increase the revolver upon the achievement of certain milestones.

In all, the deals represent a bold series of steps by management to execute on its 'international buy-and-build strategy' focused on increasing its IT staffing footprint in the U.S. and UK.

Investors appear to strongly approve of these steps, as the stock has almost doubled in the wake of the announcements, as the chart below shows,

Now, it’s up to management to execute and achieve revenue and profitability growth from these acquisitions in a demanding environment for IT and engineering talent.

