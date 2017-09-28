Rosehill Resources: 3.6x EBITDAX, Extreme Mispricing - 100% Upside Over Next 6-9 Months

Summary

At just 3.6x EV/2018 EBITDAX, shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) are inexpensive on an absolute basis, and relative to E&P peers, they trade at a nearly 7x EBITDAX discount. The company is dramatically undervalued.

The primary reason for the mispricing is that Rosehill came public via a SPAC, it is a micro-cap stock without any coverage, and it has only one quarter as a public company; however, Rosehill is not a broken story. It is a long-tenured company that is in the best part of the Permian basin and expects EBITDAX to grow more than 100% in 2018.

Rosehill has an aligned management and board with large, long-term owners. This Board is focused on maximizing value and is looking to create a much larger and much more valuable enterprise. At some point in the next three to five years, based on conversations with various Board members and management, it is our impression that Rosehill will likely sell at a significant premium to a large player looking to grow through acquisition.

November’s 3Q earnings release is likely to point to a robust 4Q and 2018 and be an upcoming catalyst for share appreciation. The company is also likely to be more visible with appearances at conferences and is likely to pick up sell-side coverage.

If Rosehill shares traded at comparable peer multiples of 10.25x EV/2018 EBITDAX, they would be north of $20, or 233% higher than the current stock price.

We believe ROSE is a significantly mispriced security, and this is a company whose share price is detached from the fundamentals of the underlying business. At 3.6x EV/2018 EBITDAX, it is trading at an irrationally distressed multiple despite excellent growth prospects and visibility into 2018, and a plan to grow considerably more thereafter. Rosehill has an aligned, motivated, and strong management team, and its acreage is located in the prodigious Delaware basin. At current prices, we believe the company offers a significantly asymmetric risk-reward profile with limited probability of permanent capital loss and real potential for a multiples return over a multi-year time frame. This is not an investment where we are depending upon a successful turnaround, nor major M&A (although the Board’s experience lets it be effectively an outsourced A&D team, so M&A is a part of Rosehill’s strategy and would be incremental) - this is simply an ignored company whose valuation does not appear tied to any relevant metrics. We believe there are several near-term catalysts, with many potential incremental buyers of this nearly unknown public company. In our view, based on current fundamentals, shares should trade around $14 today - the low end of comps - and we expect them to be north of $16 (a 167%+ premium to current prices) within 6-9 months based on the low end of the range with a 7x 2018 EV/EBITDAX. At market multiples of 10.25x 2018 EV/EBITDAX, the stock would change hands around $20, a 233%+ premium to current prices.

Rosehill is a Houston, TX-based small cap exploration and production (“E&P”) company focused on the Delaware basin. Relevant comps are players such as Jagged Peak Energy (NASDAQ: JAG), Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) - which was a notably successful E&P SPAC - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE:PXD) and numerous others in the Permian. Prior to the SPAC, Rosehill was capital-constrained, and now is embarking on a measured (read: low-leverage) growth plan. With significant, long-term strategic/financial ownership and with Rosehill's peers trading at a significant premium to the company's current multiple, we are confident that there is limited risk of permanent capital loss (in large part due to a robust hedging plan) and potential for dramatic share appreciation. We are optimistic that the 3Q earnings call will point to growth in 4Q and 2018 and be a catalyst for shares. We believe a single seller may be responsible for most of the selling pressure on shares, and when that seller is done - which we believe should be soon - the stock will quickly revert to rational levels.

Contents

Thesis 3 basic questions Company and industry background Recent operating history and growth drivers Valuation and comparable multiples Risk Factors Conclusion

1. Thesis

a.) Shares of Rosehill are inexpensive on an absolute basis at 3.6x EV/2018 EBITDAX. Despite the near-distressed multiple, this is not a company in distress. Quite to the contrary, it is at the start of a multi-year growth story, should increase EBITDAX over 100% in '18 on its current acreage, and is located in the Delaware basin - the Country’s most prolific and low-cost tight oil play. Peers in the Permian (the Delaware is the largest lobe of the Permian) with similar company/industry dynamics enjoy multiples around 6½ turns higher. Based on current fundamentals, shares should be trading at least 100% above today's levels to be in line with the low end of peers, with plenty of room for upside from there.

b.) Rosehill has a significant multi-year growth outlook, which should accelerate over the coming years. We believe its stated EBITDAX target of $120-140 million for 2018 could result in a stock price over $20 if the company hits the low-end of its range and trades at peer multiples. This could happen in short order, and potentially as quickly as just 6-9 months.

c.) The company management and board are significant owners, are highly aligned with shareholders, and are focused on creating long-term shareholder value and a higher stock price.

d.) Rosehill bears striking similarities to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV), and its story could look a lot like CDEV’s in 6-9 months. While CDEV is run by Mark Papa, famous for building EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), Rosehill is backed by Gary Hanna, who successfully sold EPL for an 8.5x equity return (see page 5 of presentation). My conversations with management and the Board indicate that their playbook should look familiar, and the Board is confident that ROSE can deliver. We believe the company could follow CDEV's path to dramatic share appreciation in the near to medium term with a focus on long-term share appreciation.

e.) Over the coming quarters, multiple catalysts could drive shares higher. In the near term, we expect 3Q results to set an optimistic tone as the company approaches 2018. Execution on its stated plan with continued growth, and embarking on a new investor relations effort, including potential research coverage, could further lift shares in coming quarters.

f.) Rosehill is a small company with big plans. It is actively hunting for accretive transactions to enhance growth. Over the next three years, Rosehill plans to be 20,000 acres (4x current size), producing 30,000 BOE/d, with EBITDAX north of $300 million. This growth will come via the drillbit and through prudent acreage additions. In a sale scenario, which we believe is the likely medium-/long-term outcome for Rosehill, assuming the company has executed on its plan, it would likely be acquired at a massive premium from current prices. To current peer multiples, the premium at which Rosehill could be acquired and remain meaningfully accretive to a buyer is compelling.

2. Three basic questions

Before we get into the specifics of the opportunity with Rosehill, there are 3 questions that we want to address. These are questions that inform our thinking when we look at any potential investment:

What is the reason for this mispricing (aka why should we be so lucky)? What is our margin of safety (aka what protects us from a permanent loss of capital)? What is the asymmetry of the opportunity (aka what are we playing for)?

What is the reason for this mispricing? Most of the situations we find ourselves attracted to entail enough complexity that most of our investing friends’ eyes glaze over before we even get done with our 30-second elevator pitch. Most people want a fat pitch served up without having to think. Our investments always require thinking and lots of work, and for that reason, when most people hear about the things we look at, they get tired just listening and instead they look the other way and buy stocks like Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) which feature a fat dividend yield. We aren’t playing for a 4% yield with a path to a 6% return. While that’s nothing to scoff at, we’re playing for much more, and we look for situations off the beaten path in order to find investments that might produce returns that are multiples of what one might expect on throw-a-dart-at-the-dartboard stocks. As we alluded to above, most of the time the optics of these types of investments don't appear compelling, nor do these companies typically appear on a screen - and if they do, they don’t typically screen well. Despite the fact the actual company has been around for a long time, it’s too new to the public markets to appear on a screen.

Based on our due diligence, we are confident Rosehill is poised to grow significantly. In our view, shares are trading at a compelling valuation because of the low float, small market cap, SPAC heritage, the general downdraft in E&P securities, only one quarter as a public company, a likely large single seller in the shares, and a lack of an institutional following and sell-side research coverage. Shares are off around 49% from their 52-week highs and priced at a dramatic discount to peers, creating a compelling entry point.

What is our margin of safety? As of the Q2 report, the company had approximately $8.9 million in net debt, and the PV-10 for the proven reserves was $183 million, with net of debt $174.1 million, or around $4.87 a share. As the company grows its well completion plan, the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) is likely to grow as well, further enhancing our margin of safety. In addition, when the 2P and 3P reserves are included, the NAV is over $9.50. Given the low leverage, ambitious growth plans in such a prodigious oil & gas basin, we believe there is limited probability of permanent capital impairment owning shares at current levels. Also in the Q2 report, the company publicly stated for the first time that it plans to grow its EBITDAX substantially in 2018, and raised 2018 EBITDAX guidance by around 56%. Given that this was Rosemore’s first report as a public company, this information has largely been ignored.

While one might speculate that the biggest shareholders might be eager to sell their shares once their lock-up expires, our research indicates otherwise. For Tema and its owners, they've owned this asset for around 100 years; they are accustomed to the long game. The Rosemore family (and its various entities) sold the business to KLR Group's SPAC at a valuation of $10; my conversations indicate that insiders think the shares are worth a lot more over the mid-to-long term in the public market with Gary Hanna and Ed Kovalik's leadership on the Board. We believe the family is playing for a much larger outcome, and we don't expect them to take any shares off the table below $12. One might also speculate that KLR is unwilling to hold for a full cycle - again, our conversations indicate otherwise. Our belief is that KLR will be laser-focused on ROSE to assure its success, and will be holding shares for the long game. If ROSE is a success for shareholders (of which they are one of the biggest), the KLR Group then has the flexibility and following to launch SPAC II. If this SPAC doesn't work, KLR Group can say goodbye to any plans for SPAC II. We think this type of shareholder alignment is rare, creates an increased margin of safety and will keep the Board and management from doing anything to impair our collective investment.

What is the asymmetry of the opportunity? It’s not often that one can buy any company for 3.6x EV/EBITDAX, but when it happens, there are typically extenuating circumstances. For a discount of this size, we found it imperative to get to the know the story to find out just how big the asymmetry was before we invested. In Rosehill's case, we think the mispricing and asymmetry is dramatic. Rosehill shares are inexpensive on an absolute basis. The company came public via a SPAC. To put it kindly, SPACs have an uneven track record when it comes to investor returns. For every Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK), which is up 37% from its $10 SPAC price, there seem to be dozens of other SPAC deals that end in a trail of tears. As a result, most investors throw the baby out with the bathwater when they encounter a SPAC. In this case, due the challenging market dynamics in the sector when KLRE sought to complete this deal, instead of filling their book with buy-side investors, the sponsors elected to back-stop the deal. This process helped the deal get across the finish line, but it meant that Day 1 SPAC investors not interested in the fundamental story would likely seek liquidity on their shares post deal close. We don't think a permanent loss of capital is likely (a temporary loss could happen as PIPE investor and initial SPAC investor K2 Principal Fund finishes liquidating its position). However, we think ROSE offers an asymmetric risk-return profile with the potential for a multiples return. As this company executes, and gets any semblance of a Wall Street following or buy-side interest, shares should move fairly quickly to fair value. And that's prior to being acquired, which we believe in several years will be the likely end-game.

3. Company and industry background

Rosehill Resources (“Rose”) is an independent oil & gas company focused on the Delaware basin and headquartered in Houston, TX. Rose was formed on April 27th, 2017 through a merger of Tema Oil and Gas Company into a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) called KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. Despite this being an oil & gas name, we view this as a special situation opportunity due to the company’s SPAC heritage, and are treating our investment thesis as such.

(Source: Company presentation)

Tema had historically been owned by the Rosenberg family, traces its origins to the American Oil Co. (Amoco), and has operated in West Texas for more than 50 years. In the recent early 2016 oil downturn, Tema was capital-constrained and began looking for a partner to help the company develop and operate its acreage. Around that same time is when former EPL CEO and industry veteran Gary Hanna completed the $80 million SPAC IPO. Energy-focused investment bank KLR Group partnered with Gary, as both believed there was an opportunity to create a best-in-class E&P focused on growth. After speaking with over 50 targets and performing diligence on many of those, the team agreed that Tema was the best fit.

"We set out, scoured the earth, lower 48, I moved to every basin. We looked at about every what we thought were quality companies out there, about 50 of those we looked at. We met they guys from Tema sometime late last summer, love at first sight. These guys clicked off all the boxes for us: world-class rock in the core of the core of the Delaware, experienced management team that had been drilling horizontal wells, cut their teeth in the Barnett, moved into the basin, and a lot of legacy assets owned by the company over the years.



So, terrific rock, terrific management, terrific balance sheet, and the ownership of the company was through a family-owned company that’s owned by the Rosenbergs out of Baltimore, wonderful people. They were the original founding family of Amoco back in the day, the grandfather, and also ground refining, etc., so sophisticated folks. They really appreciated the growth potential in the basin.



They wanted to roll in as much as possible in the NewCo, so they’re rolling in 90% of their equity into NewCo, taking about $35 million out for just corporate uses and needs, taxes, etc. We thought that was very reasonable. The business combination was entered into in December."



- Gary Hanna, Chairman, ROSE, on April 4, 2017

While we don’t see an investment in Rosehill as an oil & gas investment per se, it’s important to understand the value of the company's assets. For the uninitiated, Rosehill’s acreage is right in the middle of the Delaware Basin.

"We call it the hyper-core of the basin. This is the meat of the meat, ten proven stacked benches, about 250 gross locations."



- Gary Hanna, Chairman, ROSE, on April 4, 2017

This is one of two lobes of the Permian Basin in West Texas and features the lowest breakeven points and the lowest cost to operate. Companies in this basin trade at the highest multiples and benefit from the most efficient production practices.

(Source: Company presentation)

One might argue that Rosehill’s operations are too small and therefore sub-scale - we beg to differ. While Rosehill is an exploration and production company, it is not on the leading edge of science - but it doesn’t need to be, because its vendors are. With its acreage in such a robust and well-mapped basin, the very best vendors are servicing their competitors every day, and when these vendors service Rosehill, the technology transfer is rapid. As a result, despite the fact that there may be some inflation on the services side of the cost equation with some vendors, the time to complete drilling continues to improve, thereby making the overall process progressively cheaper (and faster) for the company.

"Our story is really dirt simple. The growth is a thoughtful, methodical, execution of the organic assets and doing that in a very, deliberate, methodical way. The other side of the coin is the M&A opportunity out in front of us. I think that one of the reasons I want to do it with KLR is because of their knowledge of the basin and the individual players. They bank a lot of these private guys. Their deal flow is tremendous. Their relationships are very deep and long, so we have a lot of targets out there in front of us....We think we can kind of come in under the radar. There are about 250 independent operated companies in this basin. It is fragmented. It will consolidate just like the Bakken and everything else, so over the next couple of years, we have an opportunity to tack on really in the Delaware seeing a pure-play, 5,000-, 10,000-, 15,000-acre positions. We think we have a lot of these out in front of us."



- Gary Hanna, Chairman, Rose

Like Gary indicated, we think this is a fairly simple story. The company is already growing substantially, but because it has historically been capital constrained and out of the public markets, Rosehill hasn’t been given credit for it. We think that happens over the next few quarters as the company gets its story out and produces financials that confirm it is doing what it said it is going to do. The company is likely to tack on a few acquisitions over the next few years, and then, when the time is right, it’ll sell to one of the big gorillas in the patch in need of growth. While it's possible Rosehill merits a discount until the company proves it is doing what it said it would do, the valuation disparity is so pronounced that shares are simply far too cheap.

There is a limited available float on ROSE, which is likely part of the reason for the stock's mispricing. There are around 5.9 million A shares outstanding and around 29.8 million B shares outstanding. Overall, more than 60% of the shares are held by the SPAC sponsors, the Board, and Rosenberg family organizations. Most notably, K2 Principal Fund has been a consistent and fairly indiscriminate seller of stock at prices from $10.40 to $8.50 sold in April through June. K2 was a Day 1 SPAC investor and helped provide the backstop with the PIPE that got the deal done. As a Canadian entity, it appears K2 only needs to file sells with the SEC on a quarterly basis, but we assume most of the pressure on the shares has to do with them.

4. Recent operating history and growth drivers

In Q2 2017, Rosehill grew revenue approximately 67% over Q2 2016, to $14.7 million, and updated 2018 guidance from $77 million in EBITDAX to $120-140 million. In addition, on its existing acreage with no acquisitions, the company stated that 2018 production would grow from the original forecast of around 7,644 BOE/d to between 12,000-14,500 BOE/d, all while adjusting its forecasted oil and NGL prices down. Rosehill's growth plans will be financed through cash flow and conservative use of debt through its borrowing base, and it plans to keep the Debt/EBITDAX ratio in the range of .9x-1.1x. We believe the company is practicing the concept of under-promising on what it thinks it can do so it can over-deliver on actual results. Assuming that is the case, that bodes well for a very strong 2018 and a stock that performs exceptionally.

(Source: Rosehill Resources)

While we found this updated guidance to be extraordinarily impressive, it was met with indifference from Wall Street. The fact is that the company is still too new and has no following. To put it simply, it’s just off Wall Street’s map right now - and Wall Street is typically late to a good story rather than early. We regularly go hunting off the map for things where we can be early and right, because those situations can pay handsomely. We think we’re both early and right here.

On the 2Q earnings call, management provided a very optimistic outlook and indicated that the CEO and CFO will begin getting involved with Wall Street, and expects to actively speak with investors as the year moves along. Consistent with this message, the company recently participated in Johnson Rice and Company's 2017 Energy Conference in New Orleans. We expect that as Rosehill does more outreach to the investment community, more analysts will begin to see that the company is trading at a ludicrously cheap multiple, and shares will move up sharply.

As the stock starts to moves towards fair value, we would not be surprised by acreage additions. With a nearly unprecedented amount of Board, management, and stockholder alignment, this team will pay special attention to capital structure; I expect debt to be used prudently and deals to be highly accretive.

5. Valuation with comparable multiples

Rosehill has a slightly convoluted capital structure, like its SPAC sibling CDEV (as we noted earlier, CDEV has been a home run) had previously. The company has A shares, B shares, preferred shares, and warrants. The A shares came from the original SPAC structure, and these are the shares traded in the market. The B shares are, for all intents and purposes, the same as A shares - and should be treated as such in cap table calculations - but have some restrictions, and these shares were issued to the owners of Tema in connection with the merger.

Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Rosehill also issued 95,000 Series A 8% Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred shares to the investors in the PIPE transaction. These shares are worth $1,000 each, and are convertible at the holder’s option into the Common A shares. Initially, these shares are convertible at a price of approximately $11.50 per share, which would convert into approximately 8,260,868 shares. The first dividend on these shares was paid in kind through the issuance of an additional 1,372 Series A shares on July 15, 2017. With 96,372 A shares now outstanding, that would convert to around 8,380,172 Common A shares as of publication.

Finally, like CDEV previously, Rosehill has warrants to purchase shares that have a 5-year term from transaction close and an $11.50 strike price. Unlike some other SPACs, these are full warrants with a $21 redemption provision. Should the stock trade over $21 for 20 out of 30 days, the company can redeem the warrants. These warrants present a compelling and interesting way to invest in Rosehill. At current prices, shares trade for just 3.6x 2018 EV/EBITDAX. At 9.0x, accounting for the increase in share count (utilizing the Treasury method), the shares would fetch around $18. At 10.25x, where its comparables trade, shares would change hands around $20. Once the stock starts working, the warrants are likely to follow suit.

For reference, the comps used in our analysis - Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC), Concho Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CXO), Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), Parsely Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, and RSP Permian (NYSE: RSPP) - are much bigger than Rosehill; however, Rosehill is growing much faster. As a result, it is likely that the company gets a discount for size and a premium for growth. Therefore, while these comps may not be ideal from a size standpoint, we think they provide directional accuracy with how the market should value the company. While it might seem unrealistic today, we could envision Rosehill eventually receiving a premium multiple given its faster growth and takeout potential.

Given the newness of the issue and its lack of a following and credibility with the Street, it’s understandable why an investor might want to take a wait-and-see approach to Rosehill to see if it can execute on its projections in 2018. For these reasons, our valuation model pulls directly from company estimates and focuses on the low end of the range for an EBITDAX figure of $120 million. Our sense is if the company only hits the low end of its range, and we are wrong on what multiple the Street is willing to assign Rosehill in the near term, even by several turns, the stock is still way too cheap.

Over the medium term, as Rosehill executes on its plan and grows with a shrewd acreage acquisition strategy, buyers at $6 will be highly compensated for being early.

6. Risk Factors

Rosehill is an oil & gas company. Even though it plans to hedge production, a deep and sudden bear market in oil prices would impact Rosehill’s ability to hedge 2018 production at $50 oil, it's possible that the company could miss its 2018 goals. We believe this risk is offset by the fact that Rosehill is in the Delaware basin, which features some of the lowest breakevens of any oil play.

Other risks to the 2018 guidance include natural disasters which could make their acreage inoperable for a period of time, and large cost increases for third-party vendors. While this next risk doesn't impact the 2018 guidance, longer-term land inflation could make the cost of acquisitions uneconomic.

Other risks that could impact the share price are whether the existing large insider share blocks get sold into the market driving this low-float stock down. We believe that risk is low. The Rosenberg family took some money off the table with the deal, but it mostly rolled into the deal with the goal of making a lot more in the long term. The family has owned this asset for around 100 years; it is the very definition of a patient investor. When the lock-up expires, we don't see forsee undue pressure on shares. We think the Board and the big shareholders see much bigger things ahead.

Finally, while Rosehill is currently nearly debt-free, the company will take on some debt to fund its production plan. It is managing its debt to its borrowing base and plans to keep debt-to-EBTIDAX to around 1x. The company is debt averse and plans to grow prudently via borrowing base growth and internally generated cash flow. We are not concerned with this leverage ratio; and future warrant exercises or share issuances at much higher prices could provide incremental cash flow for future expansion and/or debt repayment.

7. Conclusion

We believe Rosehill represents an unusual and compelling mispricing. We expect several upcoming catalysts to propel the stock higher. As Rosehill is just starting to execute on its plan, we don’t expect it to trade in line with the larger peer group until the company proves it can execute. However, we believe shares are likely to quickly move toward $14, still around a 4x discount to peers, but see no reason the stock couldn’t trade to $16-20 within the next 9-12 months as the buy side and sell side engages on the story.

This is a Board with a long-term plan for value creation and a management team focused on execution. As a reminder, Gary Hanna previously provided investors a compelling outcome at EPL, and he is the chairman of the Board here. This opportunity exists because the company is a SPAC that came public in a challenging market for E&P companies, has an indiscriminate seller, and has since gone unnoticed. A reiteration of its story on the November 3Q earnings, or the initiation by an analyst who wants to be early and right, or an expanded IR effort could all be catalysts to propel shares. We believe 6.5x EV/2018 EBITDAX, or $14 (approximately 133% upside) based on the low end of Rosehill’s 2018 guidance, is a very reasonable short-term price target, and we are enthusiastic that the mid to long term should be even more interesting.

Disclosure: The author is long ROSE and ROSEW. This post does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation of any sorts. The author may buy, sell or short any of the stocks mentioned at any time. We may be wrong; it would not be the first or last time.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.