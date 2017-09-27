RAIT Financial Trust:  Revisiting The Recent Analysis Of Their Debt, Preferred And Common Shares

In this article, we will incorporate those two additional elements and revisit the viability of RAIT Financial Trust securities, identifying again which securities are recommended for purchase and by whom.

Several commentators identified two gaps in the analysis impacting both the rate of redemption of one tranche of debt as well as identifying additional, privately placed preferred shares outstanding.

In a recent article (found here) reviewing the investment opportunities in RAIT Financial Trust (RAS), the recent 2Q'17 RAIT Financial Trust earnings report was evaluated. From an analysis of the balance sheet, recommendations were made for potential purchase of their securities. As I wrote:

In my view, whether you invest or not in any of the RAIT securities depends upon your investing style. My general assessment is: If you are a low risk-tolerant investor or a saver for whom capital impairment must be avoided, then I would move on and look at other opportunities.

If you are a moderately risk-tolerant investor seeking relatively high income with some capital appreciation, then the "baby bonds" may be interesting for you, preferably the shorter maturity RFTA instrument.

Highly risk-tolerant investors experienced in deep value or distressed asset investing will also have an interest both tranches of the debt. In addition, these investors may have an interest in the preferred shares, given their discounted prices combined with assets available and possibility to be the fulcrum security in a re-organization, as discussed below.

Only outright speculators seeking a low-priced call option on the low probability of major upside for RAS should consider buying the common as an option, not as a share of equity.

At the end of the article, we will revisit these recommendations.

Subsequent to the publication, several eagle-eyed commentators (including Philip Mause, Spiracle1 and Mr. Tom Sandlow) found gaps in the Owl's analysis (pardon the expression) that cast doubt on the conclusions and recommendations in that article. The purpose of this article is to include those identified gaps in a revised analysis to revisit, if necessary, any recommendations made in that article. Both of the gaps will be discussed in separate sections below.

However, diving into the earnings report to verify or reject the proposed gaps, other information germane to comments posted about the previous article were found. I felt that these comments warranted additional analysis and response. Three comments were made in particular by battle-hardened value investors that prompted responses: one comment about the risk of a reorganization process (by creditors taking too much of the available assets, leaving too little for the tiers below) and another by the potential of RAIT equity being possibly greater than book, both by Mr. Darren McCammon, and one about the vary real risk of real estate values not being equivalent to the book value by Mr. Richard Lejeune. The concept about hidden value in RAIT equity due to undervaluation was also raised in an article by Sam Lin (found here), which I found to be a very interesting, well-crafted article with an excellent deconstruction and reconstruction of RAIT's balance sheet. Since we would be revisiting this issue anyway, responses to these concerns could also be included in this followup analysis as I believe the responses will provide additional insight into what investors "should" do (and who should be doing it).

Gap 1 - Preferred Series D Shares Excluded from Balance Sheet Analysis:

Here is the balance sheet from the previous article:

However, overlooked was a privately placed D Series that was not in QuantumOnline, was not publicly traded and was listed separately from the other four preferred series outstanding in the balance sheet. As such, I was not looking for the additional shares as no other series were trading. As privately placed shares, however, there would be no trading of this series. As mentioned above, Mr. Mause identified the omission and notified me of it.

Please find the balance sheet with the D Series incorporated into the analysis:

With this correction, the preferred shares series outstanding have senior claims to all remaining net assets of RAIT Financial Trust, leaving no equity remaining for the common shares. Without the inclusion of these shares, it appeared that the common did still have claim to a sliver of equity, but that is no longer the case after the D Shares are included.

Gap 2 - 4% Notes Put Option Was Not Included in Debt Redemption Waterfall:

In the previous article, I discussed the upcoming debt maturities through 2019. In my view, illustrated below, it did not look to me as if there was an issue with covering redemptions over the next couple of years with the cash already existing on the balance sheet. Here was a summary (using a chart not included in the previous article, but representing the situation as it was described):

With this view, it appears that almost all of the maturities can be handled by current cash. In April 2019, as I suggested to a colleague, RAIT will have to raid the jar collecting the coffee money to pay off the remainder, representing $23MM out of total assets of nearly $2B.

However, both Mr. Sandlow and Spiracle1 pointed out that there is a footnote on the 4% notes that changes significantly the amount that will need to be redeemed in this waterfall looking out two years. The 4% notes were included in the maturities table in the Hereafter section (maturing after 2022) in the 10Q for the second quarter, so they were not included in this waterfall. However, if one looks closely at the footnote on the 4% notes, which I did not, one finds that notes can be "put" back to the company in October 2018. In the case that they are put, this represents a "de facto" redemption due in October 2018, again as pointed out by the two commentators mentioned above.

Therefore, I went into the 4% Notes prospectus to determine if they would really be "put" to the company. I wanted to determine if there was a likelihood that they would be "put" back to the company or not. What I found is a note with a relatively low coupon on a company where the sustainability of that company is questioned with no other obvious reason to hold those notes. In other words, I agree with the other commentators that these notes are likely to be put. I don't know if all of the notes will be put to RAIT, but on a modeling basis, the presumption should be that they will be put 100% back to RAIT and the $126,098K will become due on October 1st, 2018.

That changes the view of the redemption waterfall, as shown here:

Now, you can scrounge up $23MM in the RAIT coffee jar, but you are not likely to find $150-ishMM in that same jar.

This creates a fundamentally different situation in relation to the liquidity of RAiT and does indeed, as suggested by other commentators, create a more stressed situation with a time limit on how fast the $150MM must be raised to cover these redemptions. How RAIT might respond to this liquidity challenge, in turn providing insight to how likely it is that this challenge can be addressed, is discussed below.

However, this does not change by one penny the degree to which RAIT has a solvency issue. While the timing of the "redemption" may create stress on liquidity and funding, it does not change the net assets still available to cover the respective capital tiers, as illustrated in the balance sheet above (with the D Shares included). I believe that:

a. claims that no capital tier below debt will make a recovery are not correct,

b. the debt can be covered reasonably by assets and all tranches of debt and liabilities should be "money good",

c. preferred shares will see a significant recovery, even if not full face value, as discussed below, and

d. as stated in the previous article, the common shares continue to represent less an equity than a speculative call option on the future recovery of RAIT, albeit with a small premium and no expiration. If they were speculative before, they are really speculative now that another $78MM in senior claims have been unearthed and their is negative equity standing behind the common.

Do the Book Value for Residual Real Estate in the RAIT Balance Sheet Reasonably Reflect Market Values or Are They Overstated?

Before we discuss how RAIT may respond to the liquidity challenge, some discussion about the concern expressed by Mr. Lejeune is warranted. Mr. Lejeune's thoughtful comments are key as selling real estate appears to be the key route in meeting the liquidity challenge, as we will discuss below. The degree to which liquidation of real estate will address the funding problem is related to the degree to which RAIT can realize value from those real estate sales that approximate or exceed the values in the balance sheet (i.e., the book values of the real estate). Recovery for the preferred shares depends critically on reasonable recoveries from the real estate.

Mr. Lejeune commented that the Owl should "beware the data you are analyzing! There are some much more detailed member comments at the Panick Report on particular RAS properties where the valuation may be suspect."

My response to that is, "Amen, brother," as this is always the challenge and concern about use of financial analysis to identify potential value in distressed situations. If this author relies on financial data that does not represent the "real world" achievable value, then conclusions based upon that data are likely to be seriously flawed and likely to result in losses for those investing using those conclusions. I believe that he is absolutely correct in general with this warning.

However, I argue below that real estate values in the 2Q balance sheet represent a reasonable estimate of current market value. I point out that Mr. Lejeune's report on real estate values (the date of which I do not know) may have come out prior to the 2Q report or very soon thereafter, mooting his ability to incorporate some of the major real estate re-evaluations that occurred at the end of the 2Q. As we will discuss, his concerns were very appropriate for earlier balance sheet representations of real estate value, even if I believe that the 2Q report represents a much more reliable view of real estate values going forward.

In the six months between December 31st, 2016, and June 30th, 2017, real estate on RAIT's balance sheet has declined from $716,432K to $434,890, a decline of $281,542. Property sales of $168,128 took place during that time, with net aggregate gains of $19,581, for which a book basis of $148,547 is calculated. Therefore, the reduction of book value of real estate in the past six months of $132,995 is due to factors other than sales.

Of that $132,995K, $74,514 is due to impairments of three groups of properties. These impairments were prompted by a change in approach, moving to a premise that these properties would be disposed of prior to the end of their useful life; in turn, this changes the approach for valuations of these properties and, as a result, prompted revaluations (lower) and resultant impairments of value. The detail of these impairments are found in the table below:

The book value of $97,722K resulting from the revaluation process remains on the balance sheet. The impairments were included in loss recognition in the second quarter earnings (P&L) statement.

In addition, an additional impairment was recognized during the 2Q period for earlier sales, yielding total impairments in the 2Q of $81,444K:

For the full six month period, total impairments were $88,868, leaving reductions in the value of real estate that are not due to sales or impairments of $44,127 during the six month period.

The remaining reduction is due to a number of foreclosures on multiple properties. These properties were, in the terms used in the filing, "derecognized" or "deconsolidated" (both somewhat sinister terms) on the balance sheet, resulting in losses being incurred. Offsetting the loss of the real estate was the extinguishment of the debt owed on these properties.

Why do we review these transactions? Because these transactions suggest that the concern expressed by Mr. Lejeune above, that RAIT held property with "suspect" valuations, had certainly been true and the valuation adjustments are substantiation of that concern.

However, at this point, they may have been already been addressed. Steps taken to value properties for their current purpose of disposing of them to generate cash have already resulted in net reductions of estimated value of $132MM net.

So as we look at recent real estate transactions:

a. 1H'17 sales have taken place at prices 10% higher than book value in aggregate,

b. $88MM in impairments of the valuation of existing real estate have already been taken,

c. Properties that could not be salvaged have already been foreclosed upon and the appropriate adjustments have already been taken, and

d. An additional property was sold after the end of the 2Q for $6,450K with no major gain or loss, suggesting that the property was sold for a price near book value.

All of these observations suggest that Mr. Lejeune's concerns, obviously well-founded based upon impairments and foreclosures already taken, may have already been addressed or, at least, substantially so.

Therefore, going forward, using book value as a measure of potential value that can be captured going forward through disposal of properties seems to be the most reasonable approach and will be used below. Therefore, there is $434,890K of real estate to be sold, which can deliver, net of $135,123K in external mortgages on those properties, $299,767K (let's call it $300MM) in net proceeds to help reduce leverage (if sold at book value).

How Can The Liquidity "Crisis" Be Managed?

As we discussed above, RAIT now faces a liquidity challenge, needing to deliver $150MM of debt redemption within the next 9 quarters. To meet this challenge, it will need to refinance that debt, which seems to be a daunting task. The alternative is to raise funds from other sources to redeem this debt without resorting to "borrowing to repay debt," and here are some of those alternatives:

a. Real Estate Sales: The most probable and practical route in meeting the liquidity challenge is to sell part or all of the remaining real estate. We reviewed above the potential for real estate sales to satisfy the upcoming maturities requiring redemption. With a potential of generating ca. $300MM in cash from a complete disposal of real estate, this would represent twice the cash required to meet the cash demands of those redemptions.

b. Eliminating the common dividend: Given the weak cash flow and negative earnings, eliminating the dividend would appear to be the prudent course even without the pending redemptions. The dividend had been reduced from $0.09/share to $0.05/share in the second quarter, which results in $4,655K per quarter in cash outflows. Eliminating the dividend would ensure $18,621K in cash would be saved in the four quarters to the 4% Notes being converted and another $18,621K of cash outlay avoidance prior to RFTA being redeemed. 90% of earnings must be paid out in distributions to equity holders (common and preferred shares), but the lack of earnings moots the need to pay distributions, with any remaining earnings that might appear in the second half are likely already covered in this fiscal year with distributions already made.

c. Suspending Preferred Dividends: Here are the cash outflows for the preferred shares per year:

The sum total of these outflows are $6,388/quarter. Suspending the dividends would result in $25,554K of cash outflow avoidance prior to the 4% Notes being put and another $25,554K of cash outflow avoided in the following four quarters leading up to the redemption of RFTA.

d. Issuing common shares: Obviously, the best way to raise equity would be to raise equity. Increasing the common share equity would be the healthiest way to address the upcoming problems and strengthen the balance sheet. With a share price of <$1/share, this appears problematic. Joepappo, who commented on my earlier article, suggested that, even at a vanishingly small market price, it would be better to reverse split the shares and go for a common secondary, even at this lower price. While I agree, I also see practical problems which might moot RAIT's ability to raise capital in this way, even if they are inclined to do so. RAIT should proceed with a capital raise with new common, but there may be an alternative way to achieve this, as discussed below.

e. Issuing preferred shares:

Issuing preferred shares might be viewed as having the same problem as raising common share equity. One might say, "Owl, you idiot, you are not going to get face value for preferreds being sold, given current circumstances." I would not disagree with this assessment.

However, if pinched for a small amount of cash to fill in the gaps not possible with the steps mentioned above, there is not a barrier for RAIT to simply sell existing preferred shares at current market prices. Now, this would have implications down the road for the current preferred holders and especially the common shareholders in terms of dilution at these lower prices. However, in the case of a re-organization, the common shares are probably underwater to an extent where a recovery would be unlikely anyway, so there are situations where this might be the preferable course.

This is a step that is entirely in RAIT's control, which is not true for some of the other approaches to raising cash.

Indeed, the Preferred E Shares, with relatively punitive terms, could likely be attempted to be sold as well, either at face value or at a discount.

Summarizing the options available to raise money prior to the 4% Notes being put back to RAIT (in 4 quarters) and prior to RFTA being redeemed (in eight quarters), recognizing that some of the options are much more attractive than others:

In addition, the option remains for raising additional equity through a secondary issue of common shares, but it is not known what amount of cash could be raised or if it is even practical at this point.

Some of these options are more attractive than others and some are more practical and realistic than others, but there exist several ways to raise cash that can raise well in excess of the $150MM required, including the sale of real estate which is already in the plans for the transformation of the company.

Likely, RAIT can avoid the liquidity challenge over the next two years, but if not...

... And How I Would Manage the Re-organization If It Can't

While it might not be urgent to go into a re-organization process at this point, there are arguments that it might be better in the long run if RAIT used this process to address the weak balance sheet. That they are considering this was reinforced by their announcement on September 7th that they would consider "strategic and financial alternatives to enhance shareholder value and capitalize on RAIT’s established and respected commercial real estate lending platform". A reorganization might be part of that evaluation.

Be that as it may, if efforts (described above) to secure the necessary funding were not effective or inadequate, then retreating into bankruptcy protection would become necessary. As stated before, in order to create a viable capital structure, it may be necessary even if not forced by the liquidity challenge.

If RAIT was required to go into a reorganization, here is how I would do it:

1. File a preliminary plan, indicating that the preferred and common equity will be impaired in a reorganization, but that the plan would include steps to generate sufficient funds to keep the creditors out of the reorganization. Best would be a "pre-pack" or pre-packaged bankruptcy plan where the end point found below is included and the preferred and common shareholders have already agreed on the future course of action.

2. Stop payment of the dividends on common and preferred shares. The step for the common shares is obvious, but the cumulative nature of the preferred dividends would be suspended upon entering reorganization. In my view, it would be unlikely that the preferreds would emerge from reorganization nor would it be a positive if they did.

3. Separate the real estate out out, along with the associated debt and create the framework for the "commercial lender" that RAIT says it aspires to be. The balance sheet for the "commercial lender", with real estate and associated debt removed and the cash for the net book assets placed back into the cash line, would look like this:

This would be the starting point for developing the new balance sheet for the commercial lender. Creating the "commercial lender" and selling the real estate could proceed in parallel. Obviously, strengthening this balance sheet would be a priority for emergence from a reorganization process.

The only credit involved with this format is the mortgage debt related to the real estate. During reorganization, interest on all recourse, corporate obligations would need to continue to be paid from operations and cash would need to come from liquidation or a temporary, secured lending facility to keep current on redemptions as debt tranches mature.

Why keep the creditors out of the process? First of all, there are enough assets to do so and it keeps the process simpler. Secondly, as Mr. McCammon warned, there may be an effort on the part of the creditors to take more of the available assets to provide them a "margin of safety", reducing the remaining assets for the preferred and common shareholders. This risk is mooted if they are not impaired and not involved in the process in the first place.

This leaves a battle between preferred and common shareholders for the remaining assets left. Depending upon whether the real estate goes for more or less (or if the CDOs are worth less, or more as Sam Lin has argued), it would determine how much recovery each of the two classes would secure.

Assuming the existing balance sheet represents the final result, the preferred shares would, in principle, take over the equity in the company and the common shareholders would be zero'd out. In practice, to accelerate moving forward, the common shareholders would likely be ceded a nominal amount of value, with the remaining net assets divvied up among the four preferred shares series pro-rata.

Here is the restructured balance sheet of RAIT, premising a common share reverse split of 100-1 and conversion of all preferreds into common, with an agreement to cede 2% of assets to the common shareholders to accelerate the process:

With such a balance sheet, one can now go to market to raise additional equity capital. Obviously, how this would actually look would depend upon a number of premises, how well real estate sales go, recoveries from undervalued CDOs, how generous are the preferred shareholders to keep the common shareholders in the game (accelerating the process) and so on.

As one can see, this would be a relatively straightforward process. It is a speculative call whether the common shares will get a recovery, but even in this case, preferred shareholders are recovering 90% of face. There remains some downside, but exists some upside as well. Recovering significantly greater value than the preferreds are selling for today, however, is probable.

Summary & Conclusions

The conclusions are much the same as in the previous article:

If you are a low risk-tolerant investor or a saver for whom capital impairment must be avoided, then I would move on and look at other opportunities.

If you are a moderately risk-tolerant investor seeking relatively high income with some capital appreciation, then the "baby bonds" may be interesting for you, especially the shorter maturity RFTA instrument. You are likely to get full recovery and and an attractive coupon until redemption for RFTA and RFT, with RFT being slightly more risky given its longer maturity.

Highly risk-tolerant investors experienced in deep value or distressed asset investing will also have an interest both tranches of the debt. In addition, these investors may have an interest in the preferred shares, given their discounted prices combined with assets available and possibility to be the fulcrum security in a re-organization, as discussed below. Preferred shares appear to provide an estimated 90% recovery of face value, even as they are selling at ca. 50-60% discounts to that face value currently. At a target price of <$12/share for any of the series, this offers an 80-90% upside potential on a target recovery of $22.50/preferred share within an estimated three-year holding period.

Only outright speculators seeking a low-priced call option on the low probability of major upside for RAS could consider buying the common as an option, not as a share of equity. However, this is not recommended. Even as Sam Lin showed that there was upside in the name, the low probability of his $1.11 upside does not justify a purchase at $0.64/share current price, not even a double from current prices, as the average and median likely outcome is a market price of zero.

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.