Allergan: Another Buyback Signal?

Allergan (AGN) has slumped mightily over the last couple of months. The large biopharma implemented a massive stock buyback last year that signaled the bottom in the stock, but the gains hit a wall over the summer.

With Allergen trading back down below $210 after reaching $255 at the end of July, the question now is whether the announced capital return plan will boost the stock. Or is the retiring of the CFO a bad sign for the financial prospects of the biopharma?

Allergen announced a new $2 billion share buyback plan and the commitment to raising the dividend annually. At its current price, investors receive a 1.4% return in dividends.

The company famously completed a $15 billion share buyback last year that included a $10 billion accelerated share repurchase. The market cap is actually lower now than at the lows last year due to the reduced share count.

AGN data by YCharts

This large scale buyback last year signaled the stock was a buy. The shift to repaying debt and not repurchasing shares as Allergen soared early this year made my investment recommendation turn more tepid this past Summer.

The company ended Q2 with cash of $5.8 billion and net debt of $30.2 billion. The huge debt and the pledge to pay down $3.75 billion in debt next year highly restricts share buybacks, even if the company sees the stock as cheap.

In theory, the stock is cheaper now even trading some $15 above where the buybacks took place at the end of 2016 due to the reduced share counts that boosted EPS numbers. Allergen only trades at about 12x forward EPS estimates of $17.81.

Considering its $70 billion market cap, the $2 billion share buyback announcement isn't very material. The repurchase plan only amounts to 2.9% of the outstanding shares. The net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) that nearly topped the list for September at nearly 21% would dip to only a meager 4.3% in the next year.

The shareholder yield that includes debt repayments would find the stock more appealing assuming the debt repayments actually occur. Not to mention that repaying over 10% of the outstanding debt would reduce the quarterly interest payments by over $30 million based on the Q2 interest costs of $277 million.

Management clearly sees the stock as cheap, but Allergen doesn't have the balance sheet to support more material capital returns. For this reason, ASRs aren't usually that appealing. The best buybacks are the ones that consistently repurchase shares at a discount as market prices warrant.

The pipeline plan discussed in the previous article appears mostly on track supporting any bullish investment thesis. Allergen raised 2017 EPS estimates by $0.15 to $16.10 with the Q2 report again supporting that the biopharma will have the future cash flows to support capital returns and debt repayments.

The key investor takeaway is that Allergen has the cash flows and valuation to support owning the stock, even considering the huge amounts of cash diverted towards repaying debt, repurchasing stock and paying dividends. Unfortunately, the high debt levels increase the risk of owning the stock and reduce the yield going forward necessary to own Allergen based on the net payout yield concept.

Investors can decide whether to own Allergen based on the net payout yield concept, but the stock ultimately appears cheap below $210 as the market cap dips to multi-year lows at only $70 billion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.