Micron: Biggest Earnings Takeaways

Introduction

Micron Technology (MU) reported another spectacular quarter. MU was widely expected to report an earnings beat, my own estimates pegged it the number $1.94 and Electric Phred, a highly respected contributor when it comes to Micron, estimated an EPS beat of $2.15. Regardless, the actual number of $2.02 per share was $0.18 cents above Wall Street consensus, sending the stock soaring.



This $0.18 cent beat was the company’s biggest beat of the year so the momentum in the stock price is well deserved. There are a couple of takeaways I’d like to discuss. First, the market seems to realize that there is much more room for outperformance. In my previous article, I gave my thoughts on the supply-demand outlook:



“The impact of this will be offset by higher prices due to lower supply. Already, it is estimated that bit demand will be outgrowing supply. Demand is estimated to increase by 22% in 2017 while supply is estimated to grow by 19.5%.”



In a commodity business, small imbalances in supply and demand can cause wild price fluctuations. For example, the global oil glut was caused by supply exceeding demand by roughly 1.5%. In the case of MU, demand is far exceeding supply as shown on the slide below.







Source



However, management is not expecting this to be the case in 2018 as it expects the market to be more or less in the balance as seen below.

Source

Management also provided some supplementary commentary on DRAM:

"The DRAM industry supply-demand balance is expected to stay healthy throughout calendar 2018, driven in part by ongoing strength in the data center and cloud computing trends. We expect Micron’s fiscal 2018 DRAM bit output growth to be slightly below the industry growth rate."



And on NAND:



“We expect industry NAND bit supply growth to finish calendar 2017 in the high 30% range. At these levels, supply remains below demand, which has created a constrained environment. [..]We expect that Micron’s ongoing transition to 64-layer 3D NAND in fiscal 2018 will result in bit output growth that is somewhat higher than the industry range.”

Essentially, management is forecasting that MU’s DRAM bit output is expected to be slightly below the industry while NAND is expected to be “somewhat” higher.

As such, the 2018 outperformance relative to the numbers we’re seeing in 2017, is expected to be much less. It is important for investors to understand that the current market is not business as usual. This development will be mostly reflected in a stable price and I do not expect DRAM pricing to increase as much as they did in 2017. It is important to note that I also do not see any substantial price decline. The NAND industry will be outperforming in terms of growth next year as well as in terms of remaining some perhaps slightly imbalanced favoring higher prices.



MU will still be reporting high levels of growth as the industry is growing by strong double-digit numbers as the slides above show.

Second, the company generated $1.4 billion in free cash flow. Absolutely staggering when compared to the same quarter last year in which the company’s free cash flow generation was negative $1.3 billion. Of course, much of this is due to the change in price environment. Some of this is also a larger focus on controlling costs. The CEO explicitly mentions controlling costs when outlining the company’s strategy on the conference call, which is:



“First, we are focused on driving our cost competitiveness to best-in-class levels, primarily by accelerating the percentage of our output on leading-edge technology, in both DRAM and NAND. Second, we will drive execution excellence, deliver solutions to customers quickly, predictably and in line with their product launch windows. Third, we will accelerate our transition to high-value solutions.”

Judging by the CEO’s commentary, controlling costs is the number one priority. Typically, when things are looking up, few executives focus so expressly on controlling costs.

In Summary

The biggest takeaway is that DRAM and NAND markets will remain tight in the second half of this year which should support additional price increases. Micron will continue to outperform Wall Street consensus on the back of this secular headwind. Secondly, the DRAM market is expected to balance in 2018 making it likely that MU’s outperformance will not be as impressive relative to its 2017 results. Especially given that management expects its DRAM growth to be slightly below that of the market. In NAND, things are looking better. NAND remains undersupplied and this gap will close at the end of this year. In 2018, the company sees itself slightly outgrowing the industry.

Thus, the biggest takeaways are that we have now gotten a glimpse of what management’s outlook is for 2018 and that we should expect the company to continue posting impressive numbers for the rest of the year.

