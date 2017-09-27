REITs Are Not Overvalued. Here's Why

It has been almost 10 years since the 2008 financial crisis rattled global markets. REIT investors have done quite well since the crisis, but sentiment on real estate (VNQ) has recently turned negative due to several macroeconomic concerns. Among these, the death of brick-and-mortar retail, an overdue recession, and the Fed's continued hawkish stance on interest rates are arguably on the top of the fear list.

Here are a couple fundamental reasons on why I am still overweight REITs.

1. Majority of REIT Total Return Come from Dividends

VNQ data by YCharts

From the chart above, we can see that 80% of REIT total returns actually come in the form of dividends. The best way to ensure one receives dividends is to...you guessed it...hold the stock!

2. "Bond Proxy" is NOT the Full Story

The "interest rate up, REITs down" line of reasoning only tells half the story. The other half is relative valuation.

Pundits of the interest hike narrative are correct in that, for the most part, REITs are bond proxies. The Fed has recently committed to another rate hike before the end of 2018, which is sure to send long-duration REITs into a tailspin. However, it is imprudent to sell REITs without considering valuation against their counterpart - BBB bonds (IEF). REITs and BBB bonds are indeed similar in terms of return characteristics, but that does not mean one asset class cannot be more attractively valued than the other.

The following graph is the ratio between REIT yields and 7-10 year corporate bonds:

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

And here is the ratio between REIT yields and BBB corporate bonds:

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

If one could draw a line to indicate long-term average in the above graphs, it would be clear that REITs and 10-yr BBB corporate bonds trade at the same yield, on average. Relative valuation between these two yield should therefore tell us which is the better buy at the moment for income.

Which leads us to the million-dollar chart - "REIT yield minus BBB bond yield" (positive number indicates REITs are cheaper, the higher the cheaper):

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

When REITs yield significantly higher than BBB bonds, that is a signal to buy REITs. An investor who followed this indicator and bought when the spread peaked in early 2009 and early 2013 was able to lock-in attractive entries points. On the other hand, the very negative REIT-BBB spread in early 2008 could have been a prescient warning for investors to exit REITs.

Conclusion

REITs are by no means overvalued at current valuation. In fact, it is quite the opposite as the REIT-to-BBB yield spread is at its highest point since the financial crisis. REITs are currently attractively valued relative to BBB bonds - their key competitor for investor dollars. If one believes in the rate hike narrative (which I do), then the appropriate action is to short intermediate bonds, not REITs. An collapse is imminent, but it will be for bonds first, not REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.