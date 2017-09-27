Gastar Presents At The 2017 Johnson Rice Energy Conference: A Review

Consequently, I like my investment in GST a lot more today than I did yesterday.

With ARES as its majority debt and equity holder, Gastar's financial position appears to be on a more solid footing.

As compared to Gastar's (GST) recent conference call, this presentation at the Johnson Rice Energy Conference was about as upbeat as it gets. Which explains the current $1.50 pop of its preferred GST-A price and the $1.86 rise of GST-B. The screenshot of the Key Investment Criteria set the table nicely, highlighted by recent strong drilling results, to be covered later in the article, 48% and 36% IRR's in WEHLU, lots of oil left to drill, and a strong relationship with ARES, its new capital provider, and major equity holder.

Net production is on the rise again as pictured below:.



Quite a bit more capital now available, from $83.9 million to $129.2 million as shown below in a side-by-side view of its original 2017 capital budget and its newly updated 2017 capital budget.

ARES appears to be a wonderful new partner rather than simply a lender lending money with harsh terms applied. No financial maintenance and near-term maturities have freed up the necessary resources to allow for the expanded capital budget and increased E&P. Maturities are not due until 2022, the preferred monthly dividend has been suspended, which might have been further discussed in the last minute or two of the presentation, which I, unfortunately, missed because of an important incoming call I was forced to take. Please advise in the following comment section whether or not the preferred dividends were reinstated.

The near-term hedging program is not terrible with liquids hedged at an average of $51.57/barrel and gas at $3.10.



I especially like that GST's acreage in Permian happens to in an area of low seismic activity as shown on the map below. This means the better availability of sites to drill to inject waste frac water.

All in all, it was a positive presentation, especially when CEO, Porter spoke of the radically improved drilling performance bringing in a well from an average of 17 days to its current eight days. A nine-day reduction at a savings of $50,000/day warmed the cockles of this preferred investor's heart. As it apparently did many others as indicated by the sudden and welcome price pop of its preferreds as I mentioned above. Furthermore, I am more apt to believe Russell Porter, who thus far, has proven a straight shooter.

Are we out of the woods? Not yet, but I'm happier about GST today than I was yesterday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GST-A.

