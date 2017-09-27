Is Chevron About To Cut Its Dividend?

I find Chevron (CVX) a typical bulk company which has no brand or pricing power. The high capital expenditure requirements combined with highly volatile oil price fluctuations make the company unsuitable for a defensive long-term dividend portfolio.



I personally try to construct my portfolio so that it would only contain stocks of quality companies. The term quality is usually a bit difficult to assess as it means different things to different people. For me it usually represents outstanding financial metrics such as high margins, good revenue growth and long historical dividend growth. Especially the last metric is very important as it would not be possible to achieve that without a growing and profitable business. What I have usually noticed is that quality companies tend to outperform the market in the long-term. The better performance is usually generated when you really need it which is during bear markets. My personal findings seem to be supported even by an academic study which states among others that investing in quality assets or companies does produce an alpha. A more notable and widely known example can be found by looking at the historical performance of the dividend aristocrat index maintained by S&P. However, finding a quality company takes a lot of research.

In this article, I will be showing what type of quantitative metrics I applied to Chevron. I will not be considering the current or historical valuation of the shares. That will be left for the reader. Chevron is a company founded in 1879 which focuses in the exploration, refining and marketing of oil, natural gas and geothermal energy. I have for some time had my eye on the company's shares but I have not done my due diligence until now.

Let's start the analysis by looking at free cash flow. From historical point of view, free cash flow has been decreasing to a negative territory which is never a good sign because shareholders can be rewarded in the long term only via positive cash flows. The recent slump in free cash flow is mainly caused by low oil prices which the company can not control.



Source: author generated using SEC filings



The long-term dividend history seems to be good with an annual growth of 7.6% and 9.4% for the last 10 and 20 years. The dividend growth has been previously supported by the increasing free cash flow as can be seen further above from the free cash flow graph. However, in recent years this has not been the case any more and the dividend can be considered under threat if oil prices do not start to recover soon.



Source: author generated using SEC filings

Irrespective of good historical dividend growth, more important is the fact how much there is still growth potential left. Historically, the free cash flow has been able to cover dividend payments really badly while the current ratio is around -152.6%.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

When it comes to return on equity using free cash flow, it has been around 3.5% and 7.4% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are rather low.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Return on assets is probably one of the best metrics when calculating profitability. This is simply because it takes into consideration all physical and intangible assets. Intangibles are especially generated through major acquisitions so it is advisable to assess how profitable they have been. After all, it is rather simple to pay too much. In the case of Chevron, return on assets using free cash flow has been on average 1.9% and 3.7% for the last 10 and 20 years. Those values are dismal.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

How has free cash flow relative to sales developed through the years with Chevron? For the last 10 years it has been on average 0.7% and for the last 20 years 2.3%. Those values sound unacceptable.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Especially during the current zero interest rate environment where money is almost free, many corporations are relying on it for wrong purposes, such as share buybacks or excessive acquisitions. Therefore I find it important to look at how free cash flow has historically covered existing debt. In the case of Chevron, negative free cash flow due to high capital expenditure requirements has meant that it would have been very difficult for the company to both reduce debt and keep growing organically at the same time.



Source: author generated using SEC filings

The most common ways to distribute profits to shareholders are via dividends and share buybacks. Lets next look at how has the company managed its share capital in recent years. In the case of Chevron, per share figures are even better as share buybacks have decreased the amount of shares annually by around -1.3% and -0.1% for the last 10 and 20 years.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Personally I prefer investing in companies that have low capital expenditure requirements and that require little capital for growth. Chevron has been using on average 13.6% from sales to capital expenditures during the last 10 years. For the last 20 years the same figure stands at 11.1%. These figures are unsatisfactory mainly because of the capital heavy industry in which Chevron is operating.

Source: author generated using SEC filings

Sales are probably one of the most important metrics in a financial statement. This is simply because without an increasing revenue, there is no possibility for a company to grow its dividends in the future. As you can see below, top line has been growing at an annual rate of -5.5% and 5.5% for the last 10 and 20 years, which is feeble.



Source: author generated using SEC filings



Summary

So, there you have it. Chevron is operating in an industry which requires loads of capital just to maintain current competitive advantage. In addition, as the company is a bulk provider, it has no pricing power. Its main competitive advantage can be traced to its large size. The recent slump in oil price has as well created a situation where Chevron can no longer grow its dividend sustainable, let alone continue growing it. Therefore, I would not recommend investing in Chevron.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.