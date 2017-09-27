Better Dividend Stock: Enbridge Vs. TransCanada Corp.

Both have consistently increased its dividend in the past with Enbridge having better dividend growth rates.

Investment Thesis

Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada Corporation (TRP) are among the leading energy infrastructure companies in North America. Enbridge owns and operates the world’s longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system while TransCanada owns a significant amount of energy infrastructure, including ~91.5 thousand KM of natural gas pipelines, ~ 640 bcf of natural gas storage, ~ 7 thousand MW of power generation facilities and ~4.3 thousand km of crude oil pipelines. Both have had a good track record of dividend increases in the past few decades.

In this article, we will compare both companies’ financial and operating metrics, balance sheet, dividend sustainability and growth initiatives to help you to determine which is a better dividend stock.

Past Performance

Let us first compare both companies’ past stock performance. We have included in the following two charts Enbridge and TransCanada’s stock price since 2000. The top chart compares both companies’ stock performance without including dividends. The bottom chart shows their total return including dividends. Even without including dividends, Enbridge and TransCanada generated return of 740% and 470% respectively in the past 18 years. With dividend, the return is even more impressive, yielding 1440% and 987% respectively. Both companies outperformed S&P500 as S&P500 in the same time only generated a return of about 75% if not including dividends and 140% if including dividends.

Source: YCharts.Com

Enbridge is clearly the winner of the two. However, the stock is more volatile than TransCanada. Its stock price is often influenced by the oil market despite the fact that over 90% of its revenue are not tied to commodity pricing.

Financial and Operating Metrics Comparison

Now that we have reviewed both companies’ past stock performance, we will compare their financial and operating metrics. We will first start by comparing TransCanada and Enbridge’s revenues as shown in the chart below. As can be seen, Enbridge’s revenue tripled from 2007 due to its massive expansion projects and M&A activities while TransCanada’s revenue grew only by 1.5 times.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

We will now take a look at both companies’ EBITDA in the following graph. Similar to the revenue growth chart, Enbridge’s EBITDA grew from about C$2.1 billion in 2007 to C$7.5 billion in the trailing 12-months. On the other hand, TransCanada’s EBITDA grow rate of about 1.5x was about the same as its revenue growth rate.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

TransCanada and Enbridge operate in a capital-intensive industry where capital expenditure is needed every year to create and maintain its assets, we will take a look at another ratio, capital expenditure as % of revenue. This comparison is illustrated in the chart below. As can be seen, TransCanada had higher capex as % of revenue than Enbridge. TransCanada’s burden to fund its capital expenditure appears to be much heavier than Enbridge.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Overall, we think Enbridge has much better track record to grow its revenue and EBITDA. The company also appears to be in a better position to generate more cash to finance capital expenditure.

Financial Health

Now that we have compared the past financial and operating metrics, we will compare both companies’ current financial health. To help reader better compare both companies’ financial health, we have included the following table. As the tale shows, TransCanada and Enbridge has C$42.24 and C$36.49 billions of long-term debts respectively. Both companies have roughly equivalent total long-term debt to capitalization ratio of around 63%. We begin to see the difference when we compare their interest coverage and long-term debt to EBITDA ratio. As can be seen, Enbridge’s interest coverage ratio of 2.61x is better than TransCanada’s 2.08x. Enbridge’s long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.85x is also significantly better than TransCanada’s 7.06x. Overall, we think Enbridge clearly has better financial strength than TransCanada.

as of 2017-06 Enbridge TransCanada Total Long-Term Debt ($ billion) C$36.49 C$42.24 Total Long-Term Debt to Capitalization Ratio (%) 63.1% 63.5% Interest Coverage in the trailing 12-month (EBIT/Interest Expense) 2.61x 2.08x Long-Term Debt to EBITDA Ratio (Trailing 12-month) 4.85x 7.06x

Data Source: Company reports, MorningStar.Com

Dividend

At the present, Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.61 per share. This works out to a yield of 4.78% at today’s market price. TransCanada pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.625 per share or a dividend yield of 4.03% at today’s market price. Please note that both companies pay their dividend in Canadian dollars and hence is subject to foreign currency fluctuation.

Let us now take a look at Enbridge and TransCanada’s past payment history as shown in the chart below. As can be seen, both Enbridge and TransCanada consistently increase its dividend yearly. Enbridge, in particular, accelerated its dividend increase in the past few years. Overall, Enbridge appears to have better dividend growth ratio.

Source: Created by author, Company Reports

Future Prospects

Looking forward, TransCanada has an ambitious C$25 billion capital expenditure program to support its annual 10% EBITDA growth through its ambitious C$25 billion capital expenditure program. Most of the capital will be invested in natural gas pipelines in Canada, US, and Mexico. TransCanada hopes to grow its dividend by 8~10% yearly through 2020.

Source: July 2017 Corporate Profile

Beside the C$25 billion near-term projects, TransCanada also has C$48 billions of medium to longer-term projects.

Enbridge’s growth initiative is slightly larger in scale than TransCanada. It has C$32 billion in secured expansion projects which are expected to come to service between 2017 and 2019. Through these projects, the company hopes to grow its dividend by 10~12% through 2024. Beside its near term projects, Enbridge also has C$48 billions of development projects that could unlock more values for shareholders.

Investor Takeaway

Based on our evaluation we think that Enbridge is a better choice than TransCanada as Enbridge beats in every category that we have compared. Its past financial and operating metrics are far superior than TransCanada. The company also has better interest coverage and Long-term debt to EBITDA ratio. In addition, its future growth initiatives is expected to bring low double digit dividend growth rates than TransCanada’s 8~10% growth rate. The choice is easy. We think Enbridge is a better dividend stock than TransCanada.

Thank you for reading. Which company do you think is a better choice for long-term investment? Please share your comments.

If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, TRP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.