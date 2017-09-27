How Affected Is Norway By Oil Prices?

The ETF pays a relatively sizable dividend, which could make it interesting for someone wanting to gain exposure to oil prices and get international exposure at the same time.

The country's economy is about a quarter dependent on the oil industry, which is about the same percentage as in the Norway GlobalX ETF.

There are few countries in Europe that are as dependent on oil as Norway. There are also few countries in the world that are as prosperous as the small Scandinavian nation, which boasts the fourth highest per capita income in the world. The country also boasts the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world, the Statens Pensjondfond, which contains in excess of $1 trillion, quite an impressive sum for a nation of 5.1 million people. The vast majority of the nation's wealth comes from its sizable resources of petroleum and natural gas, found primarily in the North Sea and Norwegian Continental Shelf. However, investors may be curious exactly how much the nation is affected by oil and gas prices. Let's investigate.

Norway has the 31st largest GDP and the 48th largest GDP by purchasing power parity, according to the International Monetary Fund (the United States is third, after China and the European Union). Approximately 25% of the nation's GDP is derived from the petroleum industry including national oil giant Statoil (STO), smaller exploration & production companies, and supporting companies such as drillers and equipment manufacturers. Thus, there exist several opportunities to invest in the nation without investing in the oil industry. However, probably the most common way for American investors to invest in Norway is the GlobalX Norway ETF (NORW).

The GlobalX Norway ETF is one of the largest and oldest Norwegian ETFs. It seeks to track the MSCI Norway IMI 2/50 Index and invests in the country's ten major industries in the following proportions:

Unfortunately, the index that the ETF follows is a very concentrated one, with the top ten holdings accounting for 67.7% of all holdings. However, they are from a multitude of industries, which does allow the ETF to be acceptably diversified.

Thus, with the energy industry accounting for only a little over a quarter of the fund's assets, we would expect that it would not be overly impacted by variations in oil prices but that is not necessarily the case. This is because the Norwegian kroner, the national currency of Norway, is considered a commodity currency and is directly affected by oil price fluctuations. While that will affect every company on this list to some degree, the financial sector would be especially impacted. Together with the oil and gas industry, we now have approximately half of the ETF's assets being directly impacted by oil prices.

It is said that a picture can say a thousand words. This chart shows how the ETF's value has varied with respect to oil prices over the past five years. For our purposes here, I have chosen the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL) as our proxy for the price of oil, given that its ostensible purpose is to roughly track oil prices.

Please note that all figures in the chart above are in percentage terms as this provides a more accurate method for comparison. As can be clearly seen, the GlobalX Norway ETF did certainly respond to the decline in oil prices back in 2014, as the two traded very similarly up until early 2015. However, since that time, the Norwegian ETF has performed much better than the oil price ETN, almost certainly helped by the presence of companies in industries outside of energy. This relative connection to oil prices would thus appear to make the GlobalX Norway ETF a way for investors to play a rebound in oil prices, however with less risk than investing in oil directly. Unfortunately, these instruments do not have enough of a history to determine how they would perform against each other during a time of rising prices such as that seen during 2009 and 2010.

Many foreign companies are more aggressive at paying out dividends than American companies and the ones in Norway are no exception, although some of them, such as some offshore drillers have cut their dividends over the past few years. For this reason, we see the GlobalX Norway ETF paying a dividend. As of the time of writing, the ETF pays out an annualized dividend of $0.32 per ETF unit. This gives the ETF an annualized dividend yield of 2.39% at the current price. While this is not as high as some companies, it is higher than what the S&P 500 Index can deliver. Thus, the ETF can even provide a way to generate some income while also betting on an oil price recovery (and even gain some international exposure). It, therefore, offers the best of both worlds and could deserve a place in any investor's portfolio.

