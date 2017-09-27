Toronto-Dominion: A Great Long-Term Investment

Even with its peers being more exposed to an upturn in the mortgage market, TD still beat its peers on earnings performance.

Last month, I made the argument that in spite of previously sluggish growth for 2017, we would eventually see Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) grow quite significantly.

Indeed, we have seen the company shoot up from prior lows of $50 to $56.05 at the time of writing:

The main reason I argued that we could see Toronto-Dominion continue to climb is that strong earnings growth and a favorable efficiency ratio compared to its peers would stand this bank in good stead going forward.

Indeed, at the end of August, the bank stood head and shoulders above the rest when it came to the third quarter earnings report, with Toronto-Dominion posting a 13 percent increase in profits from domestic personal and commercial banking.

Notably, in spite of a significant growth in the mortgage market in Canada, mortgage growth for this bank is still below that of rivals. However, this did not prove to be detrimental as TD Bank continues to focus its attention on higher-profit products such as home-equity credit lines and unsecured personal loans.

From a long-term perspective, this bank is solid. TD currently pays a 3.7% dividend yield, with its target payout ratio standing at 40-50%. Moreover, from 1995 the bank has seen annualised dividend growth of 11%:

Source: TD Bank Group Investor Presentation Q3 2017

Moreover, its four-year CAGR is 8.4%, which makes an earnings target of 7-10% going forward quite realistic. Additionally, over a 10-year period, Toronto-Dominion's shareholder return remains above the Canadian retail banking average of 8.6% and significantly above the US retail banking average of 4.8%:

Reported Earnings

Source: TD Bank Group Investor Presentation Q3 2017

Shareholder Return

Source: TD Bank Group Investor Presentation Q3 2017

However, this quarter in particular has proven the success of TD Bank's retail banking model. With over 80% of earnings from retail, this has allowed the bank to focus on lower-risk revenue strategies, while continuing to bolster earnings. It is notable that even with the upturn in the mortgage market in Canada - the bank has not had to rely on this to outperform its peers. This suggests that TD Bank is not simply riding a market wave and is in fact creating success in its own right.

I was confident on TD Bank's prospects before - I'm even more so now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.