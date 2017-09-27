Amazon: Buy More On This Pullback

Amazon (AMZN) has seen a strong run higher this year, leaving many wishing they had initially bought more. They may finally be getting their chance. Its near-term price action shows that Amazon’s stock is beginning to pull back as many shorter-term investors take profits. Moreover, on a relative basis, the technology sector as a whole and Amazon are both beginning to lag the broader S&P 500 after leading it higher for most of 2017. On a long-term chart, however, Amazon is in a healthy bull market, with both revenue and share price climbing higher together, meaning investors should be comfortable buying more as the stock potentially drops lower.

Below is Amazon’s daily chart over the last year. The online retailer’s share price broke above $1,000 for a brief period, before pulling back into the $900s. The fundamental narrative drove its share price to such levels, as the company was and still is on a mission to dominate all marketplaces, whether it be selling books or organic foods. The near-term pullback is healthy in the stock, after drastically outperforming the broader S&P 500 for most of the last year.

Below is the relative strength chart of Amazon over the S&P 500. Amazon moved higher by as much as 40% this year, significantly outpacing the broader market. Now, however, as the stock pulls back and the overall market holds steady, Amazon is beginning to show relative underperformance. For short-term investors, this is a signal to exit positions, further pressuring the stock lower.

Looking at a broader picture, the overall technology sector is beginning to pull back after outperforming over the last three years. Technology has largely been driven by low interest rates and lack of economic growth. The Federal Reserve has been slow to hike its lending rate in recent years, but now looks to be accelerating its pace. Low interest rates weigh on cyclical sectors, such as banks and insurers, whose profit margins are derived from the spread between short- and long-term interest rates. Rising long-term rates currently are leading to financial sector inflows.

In addition, increasing economic projections are also benefiting cyclical sectors. Rising economic growth aids energy and industrial companies as their services are needed in economic expansion. The recent flow into cyclicals due to expected tax cuts and regulatory reform is naturally leading to an outflow of funds from recent winners, such as Amazon and the broader tech sector.

On a long-term chart, Amazon looks very healthy. The weekly chart shows that Amazon has been trending higher since early 2015, as it took market share from brick-and-mortar retailers, while also growing its market leading cloud services. This signals that any short-term pullbacks in the stock should be used to buy more shares, as there is little fundamental justification currently for selling the stock.

Since inception, Amazon has seen its share price rise in lock-step with its exponential revenue growth. People may question the company’s valuation multiples, but that has mattered little over the years considering the company’s innovation and market share capture across multiple industries.

The company is, however, tied to the broader economy, and if there is a pullback in equity markets, expect Amazon to similarly decline. While the decline could be more pronounced than other industries, such as slow growing consumer staples, this too should be bought into, dollar-cost-averaging the ride lower.

Overall, Amazon is selling off in the near-term due to profit taking by investors, and a cyclical shift from relatively outperforming tech stocks, into more cyclical industries tied to the overall economy. On a long-term outlook, though, Amazon remains in its uptrend, with both its share price and revenue growth moving in lock-step. Therefore, use current weakness in Amazon’s share price to add shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.