Crude Oil And Market Structure Still Point Higher

The price of crude oil has been edging higher since June 21 when the energy commodity traded down to the lowest level since August 2016 at $42.05 per barrel. As the price was approaching that low, many analysts were calling for a return to a thirty dollar handle on the commodity that still powers a large percentage of the world. The bearish price trend and projections often cited increasing shale production in the United States and a world that is moving away from gasoline-powered vehicles and other oil-based forms of energy in favor of cleaner fuels. While the arguments are likely valid for the long haul, on a shorter-term basis the world remains addicted to crude oil, and the rebound from the June lows has been the result of increasing demand as well as falling supply in some parts of the world.

China has been a significant buyer of raw materials over recent months, and crude oil is no exception. OPEC, the international oil cartel, cut production and member nations appear to have stuck to their quotas. While shale production in the United States has increased and continues to rise with the price of oil, improving economic conditions have made the demand for oil grow. The crude oil price on the active month November NYMEX crude oil futures is now over $50 per barrel, and market structure within the oil complex is signaling that it has not reached a peak just yet.

Oil breaks the pattern of lower highs, and the XLE is making a comeback

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the price of nearby NYMEX November crude oil futures traded to the highest level since April when the price peaked at $52.43 per barrel. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, November WTI crude oil futures moved above the May highs at $52.00. The active month crude oil contract has been making higher lows and higher highs since it found a bottom on June 21 at $42.05 per barrel, which was the lowest price of 2017. The move above late July and May highs has broken a pattern of lower highs in the crude oil futures market. Meanwhile, the momentum indicator has risen into oversold territory but continues to signal a bullish trend. Open interest, the number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market, increased alongside price which tends to be supportive of the current bullish trend from a technical perspective in a futures market.

At the same time, after an extended period of lower lows in oil-related stocks, the appreciation in the price of the energy commodity has lifted the price of the Energy Sector SPDR, the XLE. Source: Barchart

As the chart of the XLE illustrates, the ETF began making lower highs and lower lows in December 2016 and continued until it found a bottom at $61.80 on Aug. 21. The XLE broke the bearish trading pattern on Sept. 22 when it traded above the July 28 high at $67.13 per share and was trading at $68.43 on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Crude oil has moved $10 higher from its late June lows, and the XLE has appreciated by $6.63 from its bottom at the end of September, and market structure in the oil market could be telling us that the price recovery is not over just yet. In fact, all signs point to a test of the 2017 highs at $55.24 per barrel on nearby NYMEX futures. In June oil put in a new low for this year and it is likely that it will put in a new high before the end of 2017. Projecting the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil is a complicated process that involves analyzing a collection of supply and demand data, and incorporating geopolitical and economic inputs. When it comes to supply and demand fundamentals, significant clues often exist in the commodities market structure.

Term structure is bullish

Term structure is another name for the shape of the forward curve in a commodities market. Contango exists when deferred prices are higher than nearby prices and tends to signal either a condition of oversupply or equilibrium in the raw material market. Backwardation in term structure occurs when deferred prices are lower than nearby ones. Backwardation tends to point to supply tightness in the near term for a commodity market. In the oil market, both of the benchmark crudes have moved into backwardation when it comes to one-year spreads from December. Source: CQG

As the chart of the prices of December 2018 minus December 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures shows, the spread moved from a contango of $1.65 on Sept. 1 to a backwardation of around 47 cents on Sept. 27. The tightening of the spread has been the result of bullish sentiment in crude oil, but it is also a sign of an increase in hedging activity from shale producers who sell deferred contracts to lock-in prices for the future. At the same time, the same Brent spread has moved to an even wider backwardation and December 2018 futures were trading at around a $1.51 discount to the price of December 2017 Brent futures. The tightness in the Brent spread is a function of OPEC production cuts and quotas for member nations. Additionally, it is likely a sign of Chinese demand for oil during a period where the world's leading commodities consumer is stocking up on all raw materials. The tightness in crude is a bullish sign, but it is only one piece of market structure.

Processing spreads say higher

I have been writing about processing or crack spreads for months, and have pointed out how movement in these refining spreads often signal strength or weakness in the oil market. Gasoline and distillate prices compared to the price of oil often portend demand for the commodity that is the primary input in their production. The cracks told us that oil would find a bottom at the late June lows and they continue to signal demand for products even as oil approaches a high. Source: CQG

The gasoline crack spread has moved lower from highs of $27.89 in late August to its current level around $15.30 per barrel. Last year at this time the gasoline processing spread was trading under $14 which is a sign of strength after the season of peak demand that came to an end at the beginning of September. Source: CQG

The weekly heating oil crack spread is a validation of the current strength in demand for oil products and the crude oil itself. The heating oil crack is currently trading around the $24.50 per barrel level compared to last year when it was at below $16.50 during the same week. The processing spreads are another piece of the market structure jigsaw puzzle for crude oil that is supportive for the price of the underlying commodity. At the end of September 2016, nearby crude oil futures were trading at under $48.32 per barrel. Nearby crude oil futures are almost $4 per barrel higher these days, and cracks are appreciably higher which points to strength in the oil market.

Location/quality spread points north

Another uber-supportive factor for the price of crude oil is the move in the Brent-WTI spread. While Brent should be trading at a premium to WTI because of increased shale production in the U.S. and OPEC cuts, upward momentum in the spread tends to be a bullish signal for the price of the energy commodity. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of WTI minus Brent illustrates, when the Brent premium expands over WTI the price of oil tends to move to the upside. The peak in the spread came in 2011 during the height of the Arab Spring when fears about supplies and logistical problems in the Middle East caused the price of oil to rally. When oil moved to the lowest level since 2003 in February 2016, the spread traded at under $2. Therefore, there is a historical correlation between the level of the Brent-WTI spread and the price of crude oil. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the spread has moved from the $2 premium for Brent level in July to a high of $7.15 this week and is trading around $5.60 per barrel. I view the current trend and level of the Brent premium over WTI crude oil as bullish for the price of the energy commodity.

The big level for crude is the 2017 high

On June 21, the overwhelmingly bearish sentiment in the crude oil futures market had many analysts calling for prices at $40 or lower. The price declined through a critical level of support at $42.20 which was the November 2016 low. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates that the key level of technical resistance now is at the January highs which were $55.24 per barrel. Crude oil fell 15 cents below critical support back in June, and I wonder if the same fate awaits oil on the upside. After all, at over $55 per barrel analysts will be calling for $60 crude or higher, while momentum will rise to an overbought condition. I am bullish on crude oil these days based on the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle that add up to a higher price. However, I continue to believe that $50 is a sweet spot for the energy commodity. While many signs currently point a new high in 2017, only a shock to the system from the geopolitical landscape could launch oil prices appreciably higher. I continue to be a scale-up seller of the energy commodity, taking profits on purchased made at much lower levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.