Some Industrial Metals Prices Move Lower - Is North Korea To Blame?

In recent months, the prices of many industrial commodities have moved appreciably higher. Iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel, moved from $52.03 to over $76 per ton from June 13 through Sept. 1. Shipping rates have moved to the upside along with the price of lumber. In the world of industrial commodities, base or nonferrous metals including copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin are staples when it comes to building infrastructure around the world. These metals trade, most liquidly, on the London Metals Exchange, and their prices can be highly volatile at times. During periods of economic expansion, prices tend to rise, and during contractions, they fall.

In July of this year, the price of copper broke out to the upside above technical resistance at around $2.83 per pound. In August, the price of the red metal moved above the $3 per pound level for the first time since 2014. Copper is often a leader in the base metals sector, and many in the market have nicknamed the base metal Doctor Copper because the commodity has a tradition of diagnosing the health of the global economy. Therefore, as the price of copper moved higher, other industrial commodities and base metals followed it to the upside. Copper reached a high of $3.1785 per pound on September 5, but since then the red metal has been moving lower and is once again below $3 per pound.

Industrial commodities rallied and then some ran out of steam

We have witnessed some stealth rallies in industrial commodities prices over recent months. However, over recent weeks the upward trajectory of markets seems to have run out of steam.

Copper is often the benchmark raw material when it comes to the industrial sector as its nickname is Doctor Copper, and it tends to diagnose the health of the global economy. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December COMEX futures highlights, the red metal rose to its highest price since 2014 at $3.1785 on Sept. 5. Since then copper has been correcting to the downside and the red metal traded below the $2.90 level reaching a low of $2.8940 on Sept. 22. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, copper was sitting at around $2.9270 per pound. Copper and other base metals prices rallied sharply reaching highs at the start of September, but copper gave up a significant part of those gains over recent weeks. Source: CQG

The price of November iron ore futures reached a peak at $75.13 on Sept. 5 after rallying from a low of $51.83 on June 13. Over the past three weeks, the primary ingredient in steel production has declined to a low of $61.60 giving up more than half its gains and was at $63.25 on Sept. 27.

While the price of crude oil continues to improve, precious metals have moved lower from highs over recent weeks. Gold dropped from $1362.40 per ounce on Sept. 8 to the $1285 level as of Sept. 27. Industrial precious metals prices have fared worse, with silver declining from $18.29 when gold hit its highest price in 2017 to around the $16.80 per ounce. Platinum has lost ground, falling from $1026.50 at the beginning of September to under $925 per ounce, and palladium has moved from $997.50, the highest price since 2001, to around the $928 per ounce level.

Base metals and other industrial commodities have declined in value over recent weeks because of several reasons. The dollar has bounced from lows which weigh on the sector. Additionally, Chinese buying over the past few months may have run out of steam. However, I believe that the current developments surrounding the standoff between North Korea and the United States have contributed to the weakness in the base metals sector.

LME warehouses supply China's appetite for commodities

The London Metals Exchange is the principal pricing mechanism for copper, aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin in the world. Producers and consumers of these metals all over the globe meet at the LME to buy and sell the metals that are necessary building blocks of infrastructure. The LME is not like many other futures exchanges around the world, in fact, the exchange is a forwards exchange as the most active contracts are for 90-day delivery. While less than 5% of market participants make and take delivery on futures exchanges in the United States, that percentage is appreciably higher on the LME, and the market often serves as a physical depot for output and requirements for the physical metals. Therefore, LME warehouses around the world often see lots of movement of the metals in storage at their facilities. As the world's leading consumer of commodities, the LME and their warehouses often feed China's appetite for base metals.

Lots of metal in Korean warehouses

The demand side of the fundamental equation for base metals resides in Asia with China leading and often dominating buying activity. Over past decades, economic growth and business activity in South Korea has resulted in making the nation a depot for lots of base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange. Around 30% of the copper held in LME warehouses is around Seoul, which is very close to the DMZ and the North Korean border. Additionally, South Korean storage facilities hold large deposits of aluminum and other base metals that trade on the LME. South Korea has become a significant participant in the world's base metal market as a consumer, producer, and trader of these raw materials. The current issues with the North that threaten the future of the country, region, and world could be weighing on base metals prices over recent weeks.

North Korea's nuclear ambitions make tensions rise

Over recent months, North Korea has become a dangerous nuclear power in the region. Successful tests of long and short-range rockets and a hydrogen bomb have increased tensions in the world Moreover, the North Koreans have fired two missiles over Japanese sovereign territory over the past month, and continue to threaten the South with overwhelming military force.

The increase in rhetoric and barbs between the U.S. president and leaders of the North Korean regime has reached a boiling point. Over the past week, President Trump led the United Nations in putting sanctions on the hermit nation and called the leader "rocket man" as well as threatened to obliterate the country's leadership if they do not abandon their nuclear program and continue provocative actions. The North Koreans responded calling the U.S. leader a "dog and deranged dotard." On Monday, Sept. 25, the North Korean attaché to the United States told the world that the U.S. has declared war on his country. He went on to say that North Korea is within their rights as a sovereign nation to shoot down U.S. military aircraft even if it is outside of their airspace. North Korean nuclear ambitions and success has increased tensions in the Asian region and around the world. Nowhere on earth is that pressure more intense than in Seoul and South Korea. With lots of LME stocks in storage just miles from the hermit nation, the cost of financing that metal in the region has moved higher alongside rising tension.

Financing costs rise and selling results

When the cost of funding commodities stocks increases in an area of the world, owners and holders have two choices. They can pay up or they can either swap inventories for another location or sell their holdings. It is likely that metal is flowing or will start to flow out of South Korea. The rise in shipping rates over recent months could be a sign that commodities are moving to safer territory. The Baltic Dry Index has moved from 820 on July 10 to over 1500 on Sept. 26 in a sign that demand for shipping has increased. At the same time, the risk on the high seas in Asia has grown as rhetoric could quickly turn into hostile actions.

The bounce in the dollar index that has moved from 90.795 on the December futures contract on Sept. 8 to just over the 93 level on Sept. 27 has weighed on the prices of base metals and other commodities. However, when it comes to the path of least resistance for the direction of the prices of the commodities that are building blocks of infrastructure in Asia and around the world, the North Korean standoff and heightened tensions have begun to cause dislocations in the base metals markets. China had been buying industrial commodities over recent months for two reasons. First, the upcoming Party Congress is likely to provide an outline for economic stimulus and building in the world's most populous country.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, China likely has the foresight to build strategic reserves of their raw material requirements just in case the world finds itself in the midst of a military action in the Korean Peninsula, which could cause problems when it comes to shipping routes in the region and around the world. I believe the standoff between the North Koreans and the United States and their allies has been at least partially responsible for the recent sell-off in the base metals sector and could result in lots of price volatility in the sector over the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.