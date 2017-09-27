The Demographics Of Commodities Markets Point To Higher Lows

Demographics are the statistical data relating to the population or particular groups within that community. In the world of commodities, demographics when it comes to the number of people inhabiting the planet and their level of wealth are one of the most important factors when analyzing the future price direction for raw material markets. Fundamental analysis is the process of studying supply and demand characteristics in a market to arrive at an educated guess on future price. When supplies are lower than demand, prices tend to rise, and in surplus markets when there is too much of a good thing, they fall.

When it comes to raw materials, supply-side analysis requires understanding all of the production and inventory data available. Production of commodities occurs in areas of the world where the ores and minerals are naturally in the crust of the earth or where the soil and climate support crop growth. Production is a local affair, so it is easier to understand the supply side of the fundamental equation. When it comes to inventories or stockpiles, some governments, like the in the United States and Europe, publish data and offer transparency to the market.

However, China and Russia are huge participants in the commodities markets, and these countries often view supply data as vital to their national security. Therefore, they are often less forthcoming or honest about the supply-side information. Even though understanding the entire supply picture for a commodity can be a challenge, it is often easier than getting a handle on the demand side of the equation. When it comes to the staples that trade in the commodities markets, demand is ubiquitous as most humans around the world are consumers of raw materials in some form. Therefore, demographics such as population rates and wealth expansion or contraction are essential tools for the side of the fundamental equation that deals with consumption.

Population keeps increasing

In 1960, there were fewer than three billion inhabitants of planet earth. Only two hundred million people populated our world in the year 1 AD. In 1500, the number was 450 million, and it took approximately 304 years for the population to get to one billion. Therefore, from 1804 through 1960, population tripled. In my lifetime, I have seen the number of people living on this planet more than double. Source: Population Clock

As I write this piece, the global population stands at over 7.424 billion, and by the time you read this article, it will undoubtedly be higher. Science has caused life expectancy to increase, and technology has improved living conditions around the world compared to even a decade ago.

Wealth rises in Asia

The United States remains the richest country in the world, but from the perspective of history, relative wealth levels have moved around the world from the Roman Empire to Europe and across the Atlantic to the U.S. over past centuries. These days, the highest rate of growth on a percentage basis when it comes to wealth is in Asia, namely China. Over recent decades the trend has caused significant changes in the world as the desires and diets of almost 1.38 billion Chinese and countless others in Asia have changed. The rice-based diet of year's past in China and other countries in Asia has changed to incorporate more complex proteins like grains and animal proteins. At the same time, technological advances have provided people with the opportunity to live in better homes, drive automobiles, and own lots of consumer products. Changing diets and the increase in ownership of homes, cars, and stuff means that consumption of staples has skyrocketed alongside the growth in population and wealth.

Commodities are finite assets

Commodities are the raw materials required to feed people and make stuff. Grains, soft commodities, forestry products, and animal proteins depend on proper climates and arable land that support the cultivation of foodstuffs. Metals and minerals that are the building blocks of infrastructure are products of ores that come from the earth while energy commodities that power the world exist in the crust of the earth. All of these raw materials are the necessary ingredients of modern-day life, and all are finite goods. There is only so much arable land on which to grow crops around the world. Metals, minerals, and energy are finite at a price, and there is an end to the amount of these commodities available on our planet. Commodities are finite assets and the accelerated rate of population growth and wealth expansion in the world increases demand each day, week, month, and year. Since almost all humans are consumers of commodities, each new person increases the demand side of the fundamental equation for commodities.

The demand side of the fundamental equation gets progressively strained

Over recent decades, China has gradually become the demand side of the equation for commodities. The 1.4 billion inhabitants of the Asian nation, who are getting wealthier by the day, demand more and more natural resources as their standards of living rise. Additionally, all over the world, the number of people competing for finite assets is growing by leaps and bounds. While modern technology has allowed an increase in the production of raw materials, we have seen that during periods of shortages prices have moved to all-time highs and even when surplus conditions prevail in commodities markets, the bottom when it comes to prices is a lot higher than it was in past years.

The bottoms are rising

To demonstrate the higher lows in the prices of all commodities over recent decades, I will pick one commodity from each of the six major sectors that trade on the futures exchanges in the United States. Energy, base metals, precious metals, grains, soft commodities, and animal proteins are the categories and in each case, the bottoms over recent years have been appreciably higher than in the 1970s or 1980s. Source: CQG

Starting with a pick from the grain sector of the commodities market, the price of corn has been making higher lows and higher highs dating back to the late 1960s. After five straight years of bumper crops leading to almost record inventories in 2017, the price remains more than double the price in the early 1970s. Source: CQG

The most ubiquitous commodity from the energy sector is the crude oil market. Crude oil futures only date back to 1983, but the trend is similar to the corn market. While oil did not trade above $41.15 until 2004, that price is more of a bottom than a top for the energy commodity these days. Source: CQG

Sugar is a highly volatile member of the soft commodities sector, but the chart dating back to the early 1970s shows that the lows have been increasing steadily over the years. Source: CQG

In the nonferrous metals sector, copper is a commodity that attracts lots of attention as it is a basic building block for infrastructure around the world. The chart dating back to 1972 demonstrates the trend of higher lows. Source: CQG

In the world of precious metals, even the bottom price for silver has had a bias to the upside since 1971. Source: CQG

Finally, in the animal protein sector, the lows in live cattle futures have been moving higher since 1976 and a chart of lean hog prices would show a similar trend. In fact, the vast majority of the commodities that trade within each of these six sectors would display a pattern of higher lows for decades. The reason is that the demographic trends of population and wealth growth around the globe have slowly supported price appreciation. There are few sure things when it comes to trading or investing in the volatile world of commodities. However, a continuation of the trend of higher lows is a pretty good bet.

Therefore, when the price of a commodity falls like a stone because of a bumper crop, supply increase, or event that causes bear market conditions four decades of trend analysis tells us that buying those dips as a long-term investment is a pretty good bet for the future. Today, there are so many ETF and ETN products that seek to replicate price action in commodities markets as well as companies that trade on equity markets that produce these raw materials. Keep the concept of demographics in the back of your mind, and remember that long-term trends support a continuation of progressively higher bottoms when it comes to commodities prices. On price dips to multi-year lows, buying raw materials for the future has been a great strategy for decades.

Additionally, the price volatility of the market means that there tend to be times when prices can explode to the upside. Raw material shortages have created the opportunities for higher highs in prices as competition between members of the ever-growing world population will pay up for the necessities of life. Therefore, in the world of investing in commodities, a patient buyer on significant price dips can profit handsomely during periods when periodic shortages occur. Always keep your eyes and ears open for those commodities markets that are falling towards multi-year lows, as they offer the best opportunities for the nimble and opportunistic investor. While the commodities markets can be shark infested waters full of pitfalls and price variance, the one thing that has been a constant over decades has been that demographics have caused the base prices for most raw materials to move gently higher over time.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.