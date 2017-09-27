-6.67% In August: Do Not Change A Losing Team!

I am prepared to end 2017 with losses, regarding the poor performance of my portfolio for the first eight months of the year.

In August, the portfolio continued to be negatively affected by the drop in AOBC's stock price, after the mediocre quarterly results released during the month.

Notes for the readers

The different data, figures or graphs have been retrieved from a report of Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), the broker I used currently to purchase and sell my stocks. Please also note I am a personal investor; please do your own research prior to making an investment decision.

Do not change a losing team!

My portfolio performed very well in 2016 and ended with a 32.82% gain. Compared to the chosen benchmark indexes - S&P 500 (SPY), MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) and Vanguard Total Stock ETF (VT) - my portfolio performed better than they did. But now what’s happened in 2017? Regarding the YTD performance of my portfolio, it could be considered as a mess or a disaster. On a year-to-date level, my portfolio ended with a 16.97% loss or a 6.67% negative performance in August. The Q3 performance seems to start as the Q2 performance ended: very badly.

The negative performance in August is mainly driven by the downward performance of Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) and American Outdoor Brands' (AOBC) price drop. AOBC was shot by the market for having reported losses, and Awilco suffered from the volatility of the market in spite of Q2 results in line with the expectations. The positive performance of my USD cash position partially offset the negative performance of the portfolio.

On a YTD basis, the negative performance is driven by the drop in Awilco, Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF), and American Outdoor Brands. Awilco was mainly impacted by the crude oil price and the poor perspective regarding a potential increase in the oil price. Tesco remains for many investors a bad investment decision, in spite of improving results and financial situations. To change their opinion on the stock, it will take time. AOBC was shot by the market in August and impacted the overall performance of the portfolio negatively. On the other hand, CYS (CYS) performed well, and my portfolio was also favorably affected by the foreign exchange fluctuations.

As I repeat in all my portfolio review articles, I am not afraid by the volatility of my portfolio. I am not happy to virtually lose money, but I know my unrealized losses are partially related to bad investment decisions as I explained previously. Furthermore, my investing horizon is a long-term one, as I am only 28 and do not need the invested money for the moment. However, I should not stick my head in the sand and pretend that all is well. Everything is not okay. I am losing money, while all investors expect to earn some. I am still too leveraged and am paying bad investing decisions (e.g., Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Tesco and maybe an over-concentration on Awilco).

On an asset management side, I tried to play with the market volatility by purchasing more Awilco shares and selling them afterward. Unfortunately, the stock price dropped just some days after the press releases, and I was not able to reduce my exposure to Awilco. In other words, I did the opposite of I would like to do: increase my exposure to Awilco and become more concentrated than before. Dang it! I was delighted to learn the number of my followers surpassed the astonishing number of 100. OK, it’s not such a big following, but I am very proud that people are interested in my articles, debate on the assumptions or the underlying theses.

August 2017 Portfolio Allocation

My current portfolio is small and consisted of the following nine companies at the end of August 2017:

Actia Group, a French listed company that is not listed on any U.S stock exchanges. Actia Group manufactures automotive electronics and telecommunications electronics products. Actia Group is a mid-market company founded in 1986 which is very internationalized

Tesco PLC, a British multinational grocery, and general merchandise retailer.

Awilco Drilling PLC, a UK-based Drilling Contractor, owning and operating the two refurbished and enhanced mid-water semi-submersible drilling units.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH), a US-based niche specialty insurer focused on the light commercial automobile sector.

CYS Investments Inc., an mREIT that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed security (agency RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans.

Sears Holdings Corp, a declining retailer which operates in the United States.

American Outdoor Brands Corp, the new corporate name of Smith & Wesson. The company manufactures firearms. Last year, the company acquired other firms to diversify its sources of revenue. In January 2017, AOBC created its new Outdoor Recreation Division to expand its portfolio of consumer brands and products further into the rugged outdoor recreation market. Regarding the last AOBC’s presentation, “Outdoor recreation” market size is around $30-35 billion.

Solitron Devices (OTCPK:SODI), a company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. Solitron is a “Net-net” company that entered into Chapter 11 protection in 1993 but recovered thanks to the action of the former CEO, who left the company after a bloody battle with Eriksen Capital Management, an activist fund.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS), a multi-line regional property and casualty insurance company writing business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The insurer is licensed to write insurance policies in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas.

In August, I reinforced my position on Awilco, just before the results release. I planned to play on the market volatility to reduce my average purchase price and reduce my exposure to Awilco. The first goal was reached; the second was not, unfortunately.

AOBC: Riddled With Bullets by Mr. Market

In August, AOBC released mediocre results. The gross margin decreased by more than ten percentage points, the net sales dropped by more than 37%, and the EPS was negative. The management cut the FY2018 guidance accordingly, and the market reacted negatively. -18% just after the results release. Ouch. I am not pessimistic on a long-term view – I know that firearm industry is by definition volatile – but on a short-term perspective, AOBC’s future is not bright. However, I consider that the poor perspectives have been already taken into account and priced by the market. My price target threshold for reducing my exposure to AOBC remains $30 per share and will not hesitate to purchase more AOBC’s shares if the stock price would drop to around $14-$15.

Awilco: Still My Largest Position

By buying new Awilco shares, I increased my exposure to the drilling company mechanically. By representing more than 34% of the total portfolio, Awilco remained in August the largest position in my portfolio. Being overconcentrated is not a problem if you do believe in the company’s perspective, but for Awilco it is more complicated because the future of the company is completely correlated to the oil crude price and the operator rig demand for drilling. With no new contract for 2018, the ability of the firm to generate profits would be equal to zero.

Asset Allocation: An expected fund transfer

Regarding my asset allocation at the end of August, I’m still too leveraged.

As planned, I transferred funds in August and mainly invested the largest part of the amount in Awilco.

And Now... What's next for September and forward?

As mentioned before, I have decided to be slightly more active in my portfolio management for two reasons: reducing my cash leverage and boosting my performance by strengthening/lowering my position in the stocks I own. Hence:

I will stay long on AFH, AOBC, Actia in 2017 because I am quite confident in the results delivered by these companies.

I will stay long on AWLCF, whatever the evolution of the oil price, as long as the remaining contract backlog exists, but I may reduce my exposure to Awilco in the case of a significant increase in the stock price.

For Tesco, I will keep my stocks for the moment.

I will try transferring more funds from my cash account to restore my cash balance and to invest in more stocks.

Increasing the portfolio diversification is an open option.

However, I do not have any goal regarding asset allocations for 2017.

My target remains an 8-9% annualized long-term return.

Conclusion

As sure as I am acutely aware of the irreproducibility of my 2016 performance over the long-term, I remain confident in reaching an 8% annualized long-term return. For the moment, I am underperforming all the chosen benchmarks on a YTD basis. I am prepared to deliver a negative performance for 2017, after the poor performance of my portfolio for the first eight months of the year.

