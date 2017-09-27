Time To Take A Bite Out Of Apple?

September has not been so kind to Apple (AAPL) shareholders thus far, with the stock retreating approximately 10% month to date. However, the Company did have their annual special event where they released the updated iPhone X, iPhone 8 & 8S, Series 3 Apple Watch, Apple TV 4K, and their updated operating system iOS 11. This event is widely watched around the globe and numerous technology journalists spend all year predicting what will be presented at this annual event. With all the new devices being announced, should we look to open a position in AAPL?

Innovation has always been the key to Apple’s success since the release of the original iPhone back in mid-2007. Releasing innovative products with top of the line new technology has been the secret sauce for Apple, but can they keep up with consumer demands. Since 2007, the stock has increased over 700%, thanks to new innovative products ranging from the first iPhone through recently released 8 and X version, iPad, Mac and MacBook, Apple TV, and iWatch. Here is a snapshot of the products recently announced at the Company’s annual event.

Product Price iPhone 8 $699 iPhone 8 Plus $799 iPhone X $999 Apple Watch Series 3 $329 Apple TV 4K $179

Source: Apple.com (Starting Prices)

As you can see, Apple has breathed new life into three of their major products. Based on Apple’s most recent announcement, the iPhone X is not expected to be available until the first week of November, while the iPhone 8 is available now. This leaves the consumer asking themselves, “Do I want to upgrade to the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, or wait for the more expense iPhone X?” This delay, which seems to be due to supply constraints, may have an impact on the company’s quarterly earnings. The company has a history of strong first quarter sales numbers due to the release of new products occurring then, but this delay will wipe out at least a month of Q1.

Based on reports from the iPhone 8 launch day, lines were much smaller than prior years suggesting demand for the iPhone 8 is not there, or consumers are waiting it out for the superior iPhone X. According to Reuters, an Apple store in San Francisco’s Union Square, which is only 50 miles from company headquarters, had only 80 people in lines. Other reports from around the world also reported less fanfare over the lesser version. If this is indeed the case, we will have to watch closely how much excitement is built up on launch day of the iPhone X. Due to the phones being released so closely, I would not think Apple had extremely high expectations for the 8 compared to their high expectations for the X. Also, the online orders are being processed almost twice as fast as in the past with ship dates being listed as low as “3-5 days” on the Apple website, compared to over two weeks in previous product launches.

iPhone sales make up 64% of total revenue through nine months ended for fiscal 2017. This number has grown from 56% back in 2014, as iPad sales have decreased to just 10% of total revenues, from 17% in the same year.

The next big product announced at the Annual Event was the Apple Watch Series 3. Prior to the product just starting to ship, Apple has confirmed an issue with the device connecting to LTE networks. This is an important feature as the new watch is designed to rely less on being connected or on the same network as your connected phone. This obviously is not a good start considering the product has already been hyped up and Fitbit recently released a comparable product, the Fitbit Ionic. The Ionic has been reported to be very comparable, while saving the consumer a couple of bucks at the same time, as the product starts at $299.

The last major product upgrade announced at the Annual Event was the Apple TV 4K. This is the first Apple TV to allow the user to watch shows in 4K HDR. Apple does not have much they can do to refresh the Apple TV, as the update is just to show 4K programs, which many are not yet available, so I do not envision this to add much in terms of growth.

Time to buy?

Year-to-date AAPL is up 31% compared to an 11% gain for the S&P 500. As of September 1, the stock has traded down approximately 11%, dropping the majority after the release of the new products. Investors may have not been impressed with the upgrades to the new iPhones or they were worried about the delays in the iPhone X, indicating supply constraints. Does this offer a good entry price for a solid growth company or is their more declines in store?

AAPL stock has been on a tear for the last five years, gaining 63% over that period. The company has continued to distribute new innovative products that have fueled higher growth, but some bearish investors wonder whether the pipeline is reaching its tipping point. I feel as if we have heard this story from bears for years, but the company continues to prove them wrong. Now if a bear has a view based on valuation, I can see that, but when they question one of the most, if not the most, innovative company of all time, it tends to get a little old and not have much relevance. I am not an AAPL investor right now, but I do own a couple of AAPL products and have immense respect for the innovation, which has changed the industry.

Currently, the stock trades at a P/E of 17x compared to its five year average of 12x. This indicates that at current levels, the stock is overvalued. In terms of free cash flow, the company currently trades at a P/FCF of 15.6x compared to their five year average of 9.8x, again indicating the stock is overvalued. As we have heard for years, AAPL is a cash cow that would benefit greatly from tax reform that would allow for repatriation. This tax policy adjustment has potential to greatly benefit an AAPL investor through a special dividend or share buybacks. As of their latest quarterly filing, AAPL has over $75 billion in cash, with the majority being held overseas. The company currently pays a dividend yield of 1.66% and has a payout ratio of only 29%. The combination of a hoard of cash as well as a low payout ratio indicates the company has tons of room to grow the dividend over time.

Looking Ahead

With Apple’s fiscal 2017 coming to an end this week, the majority of the iPhone 8 sales will be included in Q1 2018 financials. Due to delays in release of the iPhone X, as mentioned above, AAPL will lose about a month of sales due to the release date being the first week of November. I can envision analysts will begin adjusting their Q1 estimates slightly down. This may provide a buying opportunity for those on the outside waiting to get their hands on some AAPL stock. Though the estimates will come down, AAPL sells roughly 10% during the new product launch week. Though AAPL does not break out this detail anymore, they did in 2014 when they sold over 10 million iPhones the first weekend compared to 102 million the whole year. Revenues will no doubt be impacted the first quarter, but as a long term investor, I am looking for traders to give me a good buying opportunity.

Though reports, as I expected, have shown slow growth or interest in iPhone 8, there is a report out from Localytics, who has analyzed iPhone adoption rates each year, stating that sales of the iPhone 8 Plus have surprised and topped those of iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6 Plus. Here is a look at where the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus stand in terms of device market share.

As you can see, the new iPhones have yet to make their mark in terms of market share, which could pose very well for iPhone X. Consumers tend to upgrade every two years, based on contract terms with their service providers, which means those with the iPhone 6 or 6S may be looking at either the iPhone 8/Plus or waiting for the iPhone X. That is nearly 40% market share looking for an upgrade.

Piper Jaffray’s Michael Olson has already adjusted his unit estimates by moving 500K iPhone units from this quarter into Q1 and Q2 2018. Like I mentioned earlier, some investors may look into analyst revisions as a negative, but looking into the details this is nothing to fret about. In fact, the analyst increased his price target from $190 to $196. The demand is not being questioned and with a higher priced phone, both new models, should only lead to increased average selling prices and thus revenues for the company going forward. Much of Apple’s success will be tied to the performance in the China region as low cost, local competition has led to six straight quarters of slumping demand. Analysts expect 245 million iPhone sales in fiscal 2018, up 13% from the 217 million expected in fiscal 2017.

Based on the various reports, it does not seem like iPhone 8 sales are doing all that bad. With realistic expectations, the phone was not expected to blow away analysts with unit sales, however, I see it as more of a hedge by the company to provide a phone for those unwilling to pay over $1,000. Now if iPhone X sales slump in the opening weekend, then I would have more cause for concern. After seeing the market share that iPhone 6 and 6S holders own, I have more confidence that this (iPhone X) is the upgrade those users have been waiting for.

As for the the metrics above, one would be lead to believe the stock is well overvalued. One must look at these metrics as a start, but they cannot be the sole decision makers. As an investor, one must look at potential growth as well to determine if the premium a growth stock is trading at today presents value in the years ahead. Though AAPL appears to be overvalued, I believe the product innovation will continue in the future which will propel this stock on an upward trend for years to come. Many bears are negative on the price of the new iPhones being too high, but I believe consumers will still upgrade and not be as drawn away as some may think. As the stock is stuck in a downward trend, I would think the pressures continue in the short-term and will then present a solid entry point for those who may have missed prior opportunities.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow me and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!