Tour Of Non-U.S.-Listed Offshore Drillers

Recent events in the offshore drilling industry have sparked investor interest in non-U.S.-listed drillers. While for many investors these companies are out of direct reach, they play an important role in the industry. Recent examples are Transocean's (RIG) deal with Songa Offshore and a fresh rumor that Rowan (RDC) might be heading toward some kind of deal with Maersk Drilling. The goal of this article is to discuss some of the non-U.S.-listed companies and their potential role in future industry developments, such as being a buyout target or buying other companies themselves. We won't go deep into their finances or valuation for practical reasons -- the majority of readers won't be investing in them, but are interested to know about the influence on their existing or potential investments in U.S.-listed drillers.

Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling is a newcomer to the industry and one of the most interesting companies to follow. I've briefly talked about the history of Borr in my recent article on the Atwood (ATW)/Ensco (ESV) merger, as Borr purchased a 9.7% stake in Atwood. Borr Drilling has recently started trading on the main Oslo Stock Exchange and the start has been smooth, supported by positive developments on the oil price front:

Source: Oslo Stock Exchange.

Borr is specializing in the jackup space, with a fleet of 12 jackups and five jackups under construction. Due to its access to equity market and the absence of debt, investors suspect Borr's involvement in almost any major deal or rumor. My view is that Borr will continue to grow extensively as long as the equity markets are open and asset prices remain suppressed. Currently, it looks as if Borr will be actively involved in the upcoming Ensco/Atwood merger. I do not believe that Borr bought a stake in Atwood just to be a passive investor in a combined Ensco/Atwood; I think that the real target is Atwood's jackup segment. I expect that we'll know soon whether such speculation is true or not.

Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling is another specialized jackup company. Shelf Drilling was formed back in 2012, when the company acquired 37 jackups and one swamp barge from Transocean. The company has recently been able to raise equity on the Norwegian OTC list to acquire three jackups from Seadrill (SDRL), which has recently filed for bankruptcy. Shelf Drilling finished the second quarter of 2017 with $173 million of cash and $525 million of debt. Key regions for Shelf Drilling are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and India. To me, the company's contract coverage looks sufficient, with some longer-term contracts spanning the next decade.

The company has already made its move this year with the acquisition of Seadrill rigs. In my opinion, there will be no acquisitions from Shelf Drilling unless the company is able to tap the equity markets once again. There seems to be a significant interest for offshore drilling in the Norwegian market, so I cannot rule out such a possibility. As for being someone's target, Shelf Drilling looks just too big.

The recent rumor involved a Chinese state-owned company searching for entry in the offshore drilling market, looking at Seadrill and Shelf Drilling. The rumor was refuted, but was plausible from the perspective that only a company with a very solid financial background can look at such a target. Leading U.S.-listed drillers -- be it Transocean, Rowan, Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Ensco or Noble Corp. (NE) -- do not have such resources.

Odfjell Drilling

Odfjell Drilling owns four harsh-environment semis and also manages two drillships (Deepsea Metro I and Deepsea Metro II) and one semi-sub, Island Innovator.

I want to step away from discussing Odfjell Drilling for a moment and discuss the Island Innovator, which is a very curious case that shows how fragmented the industry is. As mentioned above, Odfjell Drilling manages Island Innovator but does not own it. The owner is Island Drilling and it's their only rig. The latest annual report that I was able to find, the 2015 annual report, states the following: "The Company was formed in 2006, and in February 2007, ordered its first semi-submersible rig, the Island Innovator, based on the GM 4000 design, from Cosco Shipyard, China. The Island Innovator was delivered by the Cosco Shipyard Group on Sept. 28, 2012." As of Dec. 31, 2015, the company had two employees.

Despite having just one rig, the company has recently scored short-term contracts with OMV Norge and Centrica Norway. In my view, the entire story shows how offshore drilling industry badly needs consolidation. I believe that further cost cuts and supply rationalization will certainly be achieved through additional M&A. The process will likely be rather slow and painful, but it's the only way to go to ensure offshore drilling's prosperity in the years to come.

Now, back to Odfjell Drilling. The company had a tough period in 2015, but was able to refinance in 2016 and its shares scored a major comeback:

Source: Oslo Stock Exchange.

To my understanding, the company is leveraged and does not have the resources to expand and this time. At the same time, it's not on sale either. I'd be surprised to find out that Odfjell Drilling is being pursued by other players as the company also comes with "drilling and technology" and "well services" segments, so any prospective buyer would be buying a rather complicated business rather than just rigs with their backlogs.

Fred. Olsen Energy

Fred. Olsen Energy has five semi-subs and two drillships. The company is in real trouble for several reasons. The first is the complete lack of contracts for the fleet:

The second reason is the composition of the fleet. If you are looking at the fleet through the eyes of a potential buyer, the only interesting vessel is Bolette Dolphin, a sixth-generation drillship built in 2013 (however, we should keep in mind that the segment is oversupplied). Other rigs are just not interesting. Belford Dolphin is a drillship built in 2000, a type of drillship that in my view will soon become extinct. The semis are old: there's Blackford Dolphin (1974/2007), Bideford Dolphin (1975/1999), Borgland Dolphin (1977/1999), Bredford Dolphin (1976/2007), and Byford Dolphin (1974/2010). Without new contracts, the company is a candidate for dissolution. The market has clearly gotten this idea:

Source: Oslo Stock Exchange.

This article is by no means a complete excursion into the world of non-U.S.-listed drillers. Instead, I showed the versatility and fragmentation of the industry -- an audacious newcomer (Borr Drilling), an established jackup operator (Shelf Drilling), a turnaround story (Odfjell Drilling), and a company on the verge of dissolution (Fred. Olsen Energy).

What is the takeaway for U.S.-listed drillers? Generally, the competition remains very intense. The market is fragmented and badly needs consolidation. However, there's a significant chance that the cleanup process will speed up in the next several years. Those that survive this downturn will thrive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.