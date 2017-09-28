Johnson & Johnson Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/27/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Shopify is a fast-growing company.

Book profits on Time Warner and Chesapeake Energy.

Ford has no growth catalyst.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 27.

Bullish Calls

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Buy half at current price and other half at $125.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA): It's fine but Cramer prefers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) as they have never lost money.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC): Cramer is a fan as he likes CEO Stanley Bergman who's done a great job.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): "We like Shopify, as long as everyone understands it's really expensive. We've been behind this thing for a long time. It is in nosebleed territory, I will admit that, but it is a very fast-growing, good company."

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT): The auto parts companies are holding well. Adient is doing better than Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI).

Bearish Calls

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX): Book profits as the money has been made.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE): Cramer is not a fan.

Ford (NYSE:F): Don't buy as there's nothing there.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): Book profits.

