Johnson & Johnson Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/27/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 27.

Bullish Calls

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): Buy half at current price and other half at $125.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA): It's fine but Cramer prefers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) as they have never lost money.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC): Cramer is a fan as he likes CEO Stanley Bergman who's done a great job.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): "We like Shopify, as long as everyone understands it's really expensive. We've been behind this thing for a long time. It is in nosebleed territory, I will admit that, but it is a very fast-growing, good company."

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT): The auto parts companies are holding well. Adient is doing better than Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI).

Bearish Calls

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX): Book profits as the money has been made.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE): Cramer is not a fan.

Ford (NYSE:F): Don't buy as there's nothing there.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): Book profits.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up