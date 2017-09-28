High Yield: Playing With Fire

Yield-starved investors may salivate over the prospect of UNIT shares, but this type of security is better left to the speculators and traders.

As I was perusing Seeking Alpha recently I noticed an influx of bullish articles touting a remarkable high yield opportunity for a certain security, Uniti Group (UNIT). As an income focused investor, my interest was piqued immediately. Could it be that I overlooked something? Has the market mispriced a security worthy of my investment dollars? In this historically low interest rate environment I’m not alone at salivating over the prospect of an enticing yield.

A handful of bullish articles were published in just the last week; one author went as far as to ask if it was the deal of the year. I don’t know whether it will be or not, but after seeing UNIT yields 15%, I realized I had to read no further.

It’s off my radar, no more due diligence required. When you play with fire, don’t be surprised if you get burned.

I wrote a quick, dismissive comment of the security (not the author, who does a fine job). Within minutes I was surprised when I received negative feedback right away. And a lot of it. Here’s a screenshot from the thread:

Like every investor, I screen off a large chunk of the universe of securities based on a set of criteria that works for me. For example, I may not consider investing in Netflix (NFLX), not because it is a bad company, but because it pays no dividend. I may screen off biotechnology companies - not because there aren’t lucrative opportunities available, but because I’m unfamiliar with the business model and lack interest in understanding it.

Point being, as investors, we screen off stocks all the time for a variety of reasons because we just do not have the time to examine each one individually. It’s not because we’re lazy or paralyzed by fear, but because we deem them unsuitable for our purposes. Along those lines, even though I’m an income investor, I generally cross off yields above 10%. There are no free lunches and that security would be fraught with risk.

What is High-Yield?

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to note that anything yielding 15% in our current interest rate environment is a recipe for trouble. The 10-year United States Treasury pays 2.25%. The federal funds hovers between 1-1.25%. Conventional equity income vehicles like telecom stalwarts AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) offer approximately 5%. Utilities won’t even make it that high.

And these to me, are considered high-yield. When yields breach 6%, I become increasingly skeptical of the longevity and safety of such an issuance. Why? Because you cannot find investment grade debt/equity providing such a return today.

Having said that, my standards for high yield are not universally accepted. My risk tolerance and investment goals may differ significantly from yours. Some folks ignore the ratings agencies (like Moody’s) or have little faith in their processes. I believe they are much more careful after the Great Recession and so I track the reviews and rating changes closely. They are imperfect, but they are a decent barometer for the safety of a particular security.

Clearly REITs, BDCs, and MLPs as pass-through vehicles deserve a higher yield starting point than other securities. But even taking that into account, it is important to note that you will pay more tax on these since they are non-qualified dividends. Therefore the net yield is often less than you may think.

But Maybe the Market is Wrong?

I acknowledge that the market is not perfect and misprices securities offering up opportunities to savvy traders. Many investors seek to uncover those value plays. That is, buying stocks out of favor in hopes that the immediate obstacles are temporary and the long-term health and future of the company remains bright and intact.

However, the market is rarely wrong for long. With the amount of information circulating the internet, and the sheer quantity of active hedge funds, capital firms, pension funds, analysts, and individual traders, it is unlikely that secrets are kept unwrapped. My assumption is that investors of UNIT believe that they have encountered such an unloved gem in the rough. But what does that 15% yield indicate?

Clearly the market is pricing in a dividend cut. I watched this unfold with Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) recently. Take a look at the chart below:

Selling began to accelerate in April and dropped off a cliff by the end of July. However, the cut to the distribution wasn’t announced until late Friday, August 25. On the following trading days, the stock did not drop as many would expect - it actually rallied higher. The market was not stupid or asleep at the wheel. It expected a cut, and was satisfied that the new distribution would be safe - for now.

What does this mean for UNIT holders?

As I mentioned earlier, I have not done a deep dive into Uniti’s balance sheet and business. It is possible that shares will rally in the future or no dividend cut will be announced. At today’s price of $15.35 it would seem that a ton of bad news is already priced in. However, I have played the high-yield game enough times before and am worse for the wear. I no longer place money my family works hard for at risk.

While some folks may scoff at my dismissiveness or lack of research before opining, my point is that a yield that high tells me more than I need to know. It signals distress. There are exceptions to most generalizations, but I am going to judge this book by its cover and stay away. As I wrote in a second comment on the thread, it’s not my cup of tea, especially given its dependence on perennial dog Windstream (WIN).

My belief is that these high-yield plays are more suitable for quick trades rather than long-term holds. I wrote about this before referencing Prospect Capital (PSEC) and I still believe long-term investors there will underperform but traders may come out ahead.

As an investor, not a trader, I am seeking to partner with a company many years into the future. I don’t want to stress or reexamine my stake in the company each week. I prefer my dividends to be qualified and I don’t want to pay Uncle Sam any more than necessary by being a short-term holder. I don’t want looming fears of distribution cuts, a balance sheet rated below investment grade or a business overly reliant on one client.

Uniti’s long-term holders are playing with fire. Be careful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.