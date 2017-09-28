Consider Macy's A Safe Dividend

Macy's trades at an unjustified discount to the overall market. They don't deserve this multiple in light of the many positives here.

In my opinion, it might be worth considering buying shares of Macy’s Inc. (M) for a few reasons. First, given the relationship between free cash flow and dividends, the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future. Second, the shares are extremely inexpensive based on the metrics I use. Finally, a number of insiders and talented institutional investors are buying the shares. In my view, it makes a great deal of sense to follow the lead of these very talented investors and buy this inexpensive high yield business.

Before getting into my three main arguments, I’ll address the obvious fact of Macy’s declining revenues and net income. For investors who may not look much past the top and bottom lines, it seems that Macy’s deserves its anaemic multiple. For example, revenue has been declining at a compounded 3% rate for some time. Net income hasn’t performed better. Investors need to keep in mind, though, that these declines haven’t happened in a vacuum. While revenue and net income have fallen off, some good things have happened. For instance, the company has managed to reduce the debt burden, as evidenced by the fact that the interest expense is down at a compounded rate of about 4%. More importantly, management has increased dividends per share at a compounded rate of 11% on the back of a decline in share count that has declined at a compounded rate of 5.2%. So there are problems here, but it seems to me that management is doing right by shareholders in response.

Source: Company Filings, 10-K, 10-Q

The Dividend

At the moment, the dividend yield on Macy’s is a bit less than 7%, and dividends per share have grown at a compounded rate of about 11%. High yields of this sort obviously prompt questions about dividend sustainability. In my view, the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future for a few reasons. First, the cash flow per share is consistently higher than the dividends per share:

Source: Gurufocus

Second, the company has aggressively paid down debt, which frees up more cash to pay the dividend. In the first half of this year alone, the company paid down $550 million of debt, which continues a long tradition of debt reduction.

Source: Gurufocus

Based on insights I’ve gained here on Seeking Alpha, I use a forecasted dividend to infer what may happen to price in future. I hold the yield constant, grow the dividend, and decide what will happen to share price based on that.

Although the dividend has grown quite nicely here, I don’t want to be too aggressive in my assumptions, so I’ll forecast a growth rate of 6.5% over the next four years. I consider this to be a reasonably conservative estimate of what will happen here. When I forecast what will happen holding all else constant but the dividend, I calculate a 60% return from the shares over the next four years. When you consider that this is half the historical dividend growth rate, this is a very decent rate of return.

Inexpensive Shares

I use two methods to judge how expensive shares are. I use the standard PE multiple, and I reverse engineer the markets growth assumptions based on price. This second methodology is fleshed out very well in Stephen Penman’s “Accounting for Value.”

At the moment, the shares are trading at a greater-than-60% discount to the overall market, and the market is forecasting a long term growth rate of negative (!) 4% for this company. In other words, the market is forecasting inevitable bankruptcy at some future date here. That is strange in light of the going concern nature of the business, and the company’s large real estate holdings.

I understand that some investors are worried about the future of this business, but that worry is already embedded in price. For that reason, I consider cheap companies like these to be full of all upside and very little downside.

Appeal To Authority

One of the things I find enjoyable about investing is the fact that it helps keep me humble. It forces me to acknowledge the fact that no matter how smart I think I am, there are many people much smarter. It makes tremendous sense, therefore, to pay attention to what these more well informed individuals are doing. Two groups I like to pay particular attention to are institutional money managers and insiders. At the moment, both insider buying activity and institutional trading patterns are bullish for Macy’s.

In regard to the insiders, four individuals (John Bryant, Marna Whittington, William Lenehan, and Jeffrey Genette) in the months of June and August purchased approximately $805,000 worth of the shares. When people who arguably know more about the business than anyone else put their own capital to work, then we should pay attention.

It seems that institutional money managers agree with these insiders, as such luminaries as Joel Greenblatt, NWQ Managers, David Dreman, and the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund have purchased shares over the past year. In fact, these four entities have between them approximately $117 million worth of the stock.

When people who know more about markets in the case of these institutional investors, and the nature of Macy’s itself in the case of these insiders, decide to buy, I am inclined to follow suit.

Conclusion

When I review Macy’s I see a company that has that great combination of a sustainable dividend, and a cheap price. I also take comfort in the fact that some very talented and very aware investors are buying alongside me. For these reasons, I strongly recommend buying shares of Macy’s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.