Do You Buy This 11%-Yielding Closed-End Fund?

To us this is another closet index fund that horribly underperforms by over distributing.

We review what the fund is all about and where the distributions come from.

Investment Thesis: We reviewed Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) to see if the multi-manager approach enabled it to pay to a high dividend yield. We were terribly disappointed.

USA currently yields 11% and recently hiked its distribution. No other action seems to hold more sway with individual investors than the simple act of hiking the dividend. The logic is that companies hate to cut their dividend, hence the simple act of hiking is the biggest signal that the current dividend is more than sustainable. We investigated whether this fund was earning its keep and this is what we found.

1) The Fund

Liberty all star equity fund has a unique strategy wherein it distributes its assets among 5 different fund managers.

Source: Liberty Funds Literature

The net result, though, of those 5 managers turns out to result in a fund that seems to very closely mimic the S&P 500 in terms of growth rate, P/E and price to book ratio.

2) Net Investment Income

The fund does not employ any significant leverage, and that means that after fees it generates very little net investment income, with about 60% of the income being eaten by fees.

The net income thus contributes very little (less than 10%) of the total distribution.

4) A history of distributions

These are not one-off events. As seen in the picture below (click to enlarge), actual net investment income has been as low as 3% of the total amount distributed.

To see how all of this stacks up, we ran a simple ratio of the fund to Spider S&P 500 ETF (SPY). First we looked at the pure price ratio, which ignores dividends.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Next we used the direct symbols first, which adjust for distributions and hence are a comparison of total returns.

A total return of that severely lags the total returns of SPY.

6) Recent proxy

There was a recent vote to close to enable actions to close the gap to NAV. The votes have not yet been disclosed on the company website, but considering how many individuals abstain from voting, we think it is highly unlikely this will work. If such actions worked, we would not have 80%-90% of the closed end fund universe trading at discounts to NAV.

Conclusion

The fund currently trades at a 10% discount to NAV and the recent decision to increase the distribution might close the gap. A high distribution provides comfort to people, but it has negative effects on long term performance. The main reason is that you are selling at all times to maintain the distribution, even at the depths of the 2008-2009 or the 2000-2002 bear markets. On the other hand, rights offerings are often conducted during bull markets.

Hence a high distributing fund that does not earn said distribution is the most epic example of buy high and sell low.

Outside of brief trades to exploit huge mean reversions in discounts or premiums, we have no permanent place for such funds in our portfolio, just like this other 9.3% yielding fund that we wrote about. The current discount is one of the lowest in the last 52 weeks, so we will avoid this like the bubonic plague.

Source: CEFconnect

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.