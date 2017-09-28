Pier 1 Imports' (PIR) CEO Alasdair James on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)

Alasdair James

Thanks, Christine and good afternoon everyone. Joining me on the call is Jeffrey Boyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We delivered company comp sales growth of 1.8%, and strong merchandise margin, and what I think people would agree has been a tough retail environment. Nevertheless it is clear that we are not living up to the full potential of our brand and our organizational capabilities. We know there is much more opportunity to be captured as we formulate and begin implementing our new operating and growth strategies.

During our June earnings call, I shared my initial findings and impressions from our first eight weeks of the company. Since that time, we have made terrific progress with our assessment work, which we expect to complete by the end of the third fiscal quarter. We engaged the top tier consulting firm who has been collaborating with us to analyze opportunities around two key areas. One, our brand proposition; and two, operating efficiency opportunities.

From a brand perspective, we’re identifying where we can win and how we can win and therefore be successful over the long term. At the end of the day there needs to be a clear reason why a customer should shop the Pier 1. We see a clear opportunity to take a well known and admired brand and advance it in ways to deliver value and drive new growth in a rapidly changing industry.

We recognize that we need to deliver topline growth, while developing tactics to mitigate pressure on gross profit from our growing online sales channel to ensure the company can thrive in any future retail environment. There is no question that technology is hastening unprecedented change in the way consumers shop and identify with brands. All of this, whether brick and mortar, online only, or omni-channel are tasked with redefining the shopping experience.

If you choose to be omni-channel as we have, it is important to chart apart to more profitable omni-channel sales through offsets to the cost of fulfillment. As we face these challenges and continue our brand consulting work we’re uncovering opportunities that we believe will deliver significant top and bottom-line growth in the coming years. I say that because I am so encouraged by the brand positioning and operational initiatives that we are identifying. They have real potential to drive substantial incremental revenue and operating margin expansion.

We are currently developing detailed plans and specific initiatives and will be in a position to layout and discuss our long-term strategic plan in early 2018. Our efforts may require operating and capital investments, but we fully expect them to reignite growth here at Pier 1 Imports. Today, I can tell you about our key objectives, which includes the following: Delivering clarity around Pier 1 Imports value proposition in key categories; becoming relevant in top of mind among a broader customer base, particularly younger consumers; becoming more digital; bringing more automation to the business; and continuing to manage our SG&A

To meet these objectives, we will be focusing on five key areas. One, refining our brand positioning. Two, bringing new perspectives to our marketing programs. Three, rethinking our supply chain sourcing and inventory management. Four, bolstering our IT systems. And five, improving our value offering and promotional programs.

So firstly, brand positioning. We have identified key customer groups who are loyal Pier 1 Imports shoppers. Our analysis tells us there is a substantial topline opportunity to firstly grow our share of wallet among them by building upon our core strengths in major categories such as décor and secondly and develop ways to better communicate our offerings and make a bolder statement both online and in-store in those categories where they are under penetrated.

As well as that we also intend to expand our reach to a broader consumer base. The call Pier 1 Imports customer is 45 years to 60 years old, and we believe there is an opportunity for the brand to appeal to millennial’s between 30 and 40 years of age. This may include new merchandise or brand extension in the future, but initially we believe we can cultivate this audience through increased social media and digital marketing activity.

Our research has emphasized the importance of value as a key consideration in our customers’ buying decisions. We believe we can improve our overall value proposition through a combination of enhanced assortments across critical categories and key sourcing initiatives. Once the brand positioning is clear, we’ll be redefining our marketing programs, so that our campaigns better support our brand DNA.

Next I’ll talk about supply chain, which is one of those areas where we can see a route to improving our operational efficiency. First and foremost, we expect to move to a multi-echelon distribution model, so that we're optimizing inventory across the supply chain.

Additionally, there are several new tactical initiatives we'll be implementing to capture efficiencies. These include optimizing usage at our DC space; improving scanning technology; utilizing cross-stocking; and lastly, enhancing the warehouse management systems. These actions are expected to yield several benefits, including reduced cost of goods sold, lower levels of clearance and increase labor efficiency.

Keep in mind that there has been a great deal of progress made in recent years to streamline our distribution model and drive efficiency. We see an opportunity to build upon what has already been accomplished to significantly improve productivity and profitability.

Another important component of our long-term plans will include improving our IT capabilities. There’s a fair amount of work that must be done to bolster our systems and better aggregate our data, so that we're positioned to utilize and benefit from new tools. We’re thrilled with the addition of Bhargav Shah, our new CIO, and look forward to leveraging his experience to drive increased automation across the Board.

Most notably, he’s establishing an infrastructure that will allow for the utilization of advanced analytics and machine learning to drive efficiency. To that end, we expect to be able to optimize our promotional programs to capture efficiency. As we strengthened our IT platform, adding tools and automation will be better positioned to gain insights, leverage those learning’s and improve our agility.

While we've identified areas for improvement, we're fortunate to have a solid omni-channel foundation from which to build. We also have a terrific team that has already made substantial progress in recent quarters towards stabilizing the top line and capturing efficiencies.

We're very pleased with our assortments for full and harvest, which are now in-stores and online. We're also enthusiastic about our merchandizing and customer-facing initiatives for the upcoming holiday season. However, as you can see from the financial guidance we're providing today, we are anticipating a fair amount of pressure in quarter three predominantly because of the Hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

We’re estimating a negative impact to company comparable sales of approximately two points. The perspective over the course of three weeks from late August to mid-September, we had store closures in approximately 125 locations, encompassing parts of Texas, Florida and eight other states. Except for just one store, all have reopened, while the traffic is still soft in several markets.

Our thoughts obviously go out to all those who've been affected by this tragic situation. While many of our own associates were impacted by the storms, we're grateful they've all been confirmed safe. And I'm very proud of the way our organization has rallied around those in need and contributed to our associate’s disaster relief fund on the American Red Cross, the nations which we as a company have double up. Lastly, we're offering enhanced localized promotions that more than 90 stores in those affected markets with a goal of helping hurricane victims to rebuild.

Before turning the call over to Jeff, I want to assure you that we’re eager to fully roll out our strategic plan with all the Pier 1 Imports brand in the new era of retailing. As I mentioned, we’re halfway through and expect to be able to share with you in early 2018 a detailed agenda for the strategic plan and walk you through those initiatives blow-by-blow.

We're grateful to our teams and associates who are continuing to work tirelessly and demonstrate tremendous enthusiasm for the opportunities ahead. We greatly appreciate your support and look forward to keeping you updated on our plans and our progress.

Now, I’ll ask Jeff to review the financials. Jeff?

Jeffrey Boyer

Thank you, Alasdair, and good afternoon, everyone. In the second quarter, we achieved positive low single-digit comps, improved our merchandise margin, and delivered against our cost initiatives resulting on an adjusted EPS within our guidance range. Company comparable sales grew 1.8% in Q2, reflecting increased brand traffic and higher average ticket. Net sales increased 40 basis points to 408 million versus a year ago.

From a channel perspective, e-commerce continues to demonstrate strong growth. Second quarter e-commerce sales grew 35% with sales penetration expanding to 27% versus 20% a year ago. As we anticipated, we experienced some pressure in our outdoor furniture category which was offset by strength in other categories, including seasonal goods, textiles, dining furniture, and home furnishings and accents.

Second quarter gross profit was 140 million versus 125 million a year ago, while gross margin rate came in at 34.4%, versus 35.7%. Looking at the key components within gross margin, starting with merchandise margin, we delivered modest increases in both dollars and rates. Merchandise margin dollars increased to 232 million from 230 million a year ago, while margin rate expanded 40 basis points to 57%. The year-over-year improvement is primarily attributable to lower supply chain costs.

Turning now to delivery and fulfillment net cost as a percentage of net sales we leverage 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis, I am sorry we deleveraged 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to the lower free shipping threshold we implemented in the third quarter of last year. As we anniversary this program in the second half, we expect the impact on delivery and fulfillment as a percentage of net sales to lessen substantially.

Store occupancy cost in the second quarter decreased by about $1 million to $73 million and decreased 3 basis points as a percentage of net sales. Our real estate optimization plan remains on track and together with lease renegotiations will allow us to continue to reduce occupancy cost for the foreseeable future. Total SG&A in Q2 increased by a few million dollars to $138 million and SG&A rate deleveraged by 40 basis points.

Most notably, we achieved savings of approximately 3 million in compensation for operations for the quarter as we continue to drive efficiency in store payroll. This was offset by approximately 8 million of incremental expenses recorded during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 for the following items.

One, a legal settlement related to a wage in our matter in California. Two, regulatory costs related to an ongoing increase for the consumer product safety commission. And three, costs associated with our brand consulting work. Excluding these items, we delivered 160 basis points of SG&A leverage resulting from a continued expense control efforts.

Going forward, we will continue to look at opportunities across the board to achieve cost savings with a focus on actions that are dividend accretive. Second quarter net loss was $7.8 million or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million or $0.05 per share in Q2 of last year. Excluding $3.6 million net of tax for the legal and regulatory cost I just mentioned, adjusted net loss in the second quarter of this fiscal year was $4.2 million or $0.05 per share.

Second quarter EBITDA came in at $2.8 million and after backing out legal and regulatory cost, adjusted EBITDA was $9.4 million approximately flat versus the year ago period. Moving to the balance sheet, at quarter-end we had $35 million of cash and cash equivalents, $194 million outstanding under our term loan, and no working capital borrowings under our $350 million revolver. Ending inventory totaled $457 million, down 5% versus a year ago.

Now, I will outline our financial outlook for the remainder of the year. I will start with the third quarter, which as Alasdair mentioned reflects sales pressures stemming primarily from the effects of the hurricanes. For Q3, we expect company comparable sales, down 2% to flat. Net sales down 3% to 1%. Merchandise margin of approximately 59%. SG&A expenses in the range of $150 million to $155 million, and earnings per share in the range of $0.08 to $0.14.

Turning now to fourth quarter guidance, which is being provided on a 14-week basis, except for company comparable sales, which is being provided on a 13-week basis. We expect the following: company comparable sales to be flat to positive 2%, which is more consistent with our second quarter performance; net sales growth of 5% to 7%; merchandise margin of approximately 56%; SG&A expenses in the range of $150 to $155 million; earnings per share is in the range of $0.34 to $0.44; and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.36 to $0.46, which excludes the tax impact from the regulatory costs I discussed earlier.

Our full-year guidance is being provided on a 53-week basis and includes the following expectations: net sales growth of flat to 2%; merchandise margin of approximately 57.5%; selling, general, and administrative expenses of approximately 31.5% of sales, including marketing expense of approximately 6% of sales; interest expense in the range of approximately $13 million; earnings per share in the range of $0.31 to $0.41.

Adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.38 to $0.48, excluding two items: One, legal caused net of tax related to a California wage-and-hour matter recorded during the second quarter. And two, regulatory costs recorded in the second quarter for the ongoing CPSC matter, as well as the related income tax effects in the second, third, and fourth quarters of this year. And effective tax rate for the full-year of approximately 41%. This is up a few points from our prior guidance and reflects the negative impact from the non-deductibility of the CPSC expense.

Our earnings per share is based on a fully diluted share count of approximately 80.3 million shares, and capital expenditures of approximately $55 million. We expect the 53rd week to contribute approximately 26 million for sales, and $0.02 per share of earnings for the full year. On a comparable 52-week basis versus fiscal 2016, we are forecasting company comparable sales down 1% to up 1% for the full-year in fiscal 2018.

Alasdair and I appreciate your time this afternoon and we are glad to take your questions. Operator, please go ahead and begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Steve Forbes of Guggenheim Securities.

Steve Forbes

How's it going?

Alasdair James

Good Steve.

Steve Forbes

So if you look at the merchandise margin guidance for the back half, and maybe just correct me if I am wrong, I think it is kind of assuming 50 to 100 basis points of moderation, so if you take that guidance, what are the main drivers of the pressure you are expecting, is it mixed or is it simply just some expectations around the promotional environment where you foresee as you look out to the back half of the year?

Jeffrey Boyer

Steve I would say it is primarily some of the promotional intensity we’ve had. The biggest change we have had really is in Q3, and as you can appreciate with some other weather affects we’ve had and we have got our fairly sizeable seasonal business, we are being more aggressive in moving to that seasonal product. So, the pressure is a little bit more Q3 weighted, but we have - we are anticipating a more intense promotional environment.

Steve Forbes

And then as a follow-up, maybe it is a high level question regarding marketing and maybe you will address this in a couple of months here, but as I think about or given the scale of the business, is 6% the right expense ratio, considering the noise and the absolute dollar spend that’s out there in the market riding from some of the competitors that are also going after your core demographic? Meaning is it - does it represent enough absolute dollars for you to kind of execute what you want to do from a marketing and promotional standpoint driving share of wallet with both your existing and potentially new customer acquisition strategy.

Jeffrey Boyer

Steve you sound the same like my CMO. He would say the same to be honest, which is this being actually a range of 7 to 9, he is more in line with some of our competitors. So what you are pulling out is something that we observe. I would moderate though those - that view slightly in that. The clearer you are about what it is that you as a brand stand further more you could cut through with the spend that you have.

I think if we are to criticize ourselves we would say that some of the spend we've had historically hasn’t been clear enough in explaining what we stood for. So I think there’s two parts to your question. Firstly, we have to do a better job of being clear why you should come to Pier 1? And I think, we can therefore be more effective with the spend that we have.

And then the second question is, should we spend more in order to actually get that across to customers when they are in a very competitive share of voice situation? And the answer could be, yes. But I think, I’m - I lean personally more to the 6% as a cash amount is enough for us to spend. Our challenge is ensuring that we do use the right channels to do that and we have the right story to tell. And the research we've done so far suggests that, that is the case.

Steve Forbes

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brad Thomas with KeyBanc Capital.

Brad Thomas

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon, Alasdair and Jeff. My question was around brand positioning, and I know, we have to wait a bit longer to hear a more detailed plan for what you hope to do going forward. But I was hoping that you could share with us some of the learning’s that you have at this stage about how you think the consumer proceeds Pier 1 today and where the opportunities are?

And clearly, there’s a channel shifts going on as more customers shop online rather than in-stores. But I was curious, at this point what you know about, how well you're resonating from a style standpoint and a value proposition standpoint? And maybe some early thoughts about what you might need to change about the brand?

Alasdair James

So what I would say in answer to that question is that, we're becoming clearer and clearer from the work that we've done. I think the response from customer has been extremely helpful in helping to clarify that for the team. We're not yet at a point at which we can spell that out blow-by-blow, but it is getting much, much clearer. What I would say is that, if you look at our brand as a whole and you think about who we appeal to, we have a very strong core customer base that are in the age range I described, and our clear opportunities to actually stretch that out into a slightly younger customer. And the reality at the moment is that, if you talk to them, they would describe, I think, a couple of things get in the way of them spending more money with us. The two primary, ones being the store environment and then the second being the value proposition.

So our focus and how we attract those new customers is very much focused on addressing those two issues. As I said, we’re not yet ready to spell it out in specifics, but that's what will come in the beginning of next year and we’ll lay that out literally segment-by-segment.

We have historically, as an organization, used a transactional volume-based segmentation. And what we've been doing over the last few weeks is to completely change that and start to look at a segmentation based on attitudes and behaviors of our customers in order for us to do a better job of actually meeting their needs with our marketing, so we’ll lay that out.

Brad Thomas

That's very helpful. And again, understanding that you need to figure out exactly what the tactical plan will be. I guess, as you start to look at this and look at the team around you, do you feel like you have the team that you'll be able to hit the ground running early next year once you have a plan in place, or I guess, as I’m thinking about the timeline of things, do you feel like there may be more hires around you that you may need to make?

Alasdair James

I think, our recent appointment of Bhargav as our CIO is a great example of fact that, where there is the need for us to outweigh the management team that will take those actions to ensure we get the disciplines and the technical expertise that we require, and very quickly it's becoming apparent of that is adding value to us in that area.

So and I took the decision to go outside the organization to get help from a top Tier consulting business simply because they could help us with pace, not necessarily understanding all the ability to look at things, which is the pace were actually gets the numbers, crunch the data and provide the plan.

I think, the challenge now, as we get to the end of the program and cost that out is the executional elements. And the one thing this organization has shown in its past is its ability to execute once it's clear what we were trying to do has been pretty good. So, I'm encouraged by that.

Brad Thomas

That's very helpful. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Alan Ruskin with BTIG.

Alan Ruskin

Thank you very much for taking my question. Look, certainly, the 35% growth in e-commerce is quite admirable. But that would imply that the stores comp are down about 10%, which at least according to my math would mark a pretty deceleration even on a sequential basis. If that number is in fact correct and given the prognosis, would you contemplate perhaps closing even more than the 100 stores that you talked about in the past? And then I do have a follow-up please.

Alasdair James

Your numbers are slightly higher than ours in terms of store traffic declines, but high single digits is in the ballpark, and what I would say is that when we looked at our store portfolio we have model that forwards over the next five years with those sort of traffic declines modeled in. So, the encouraging thing for me is, when you look at our store base five years out with that level of traffic decline over 900 of our stores are still in contribution positive for us. So obviously, anything that changes in the future we will look to address as we need to do and the encouraging thing is that we have the flexibility given the way the leases on our stores change to actually consider up to 20% of our state every year.

So, I think we have got the flexibility to adjust if we need to. At the moment, based on the models we’ve got in the changes we’re saying, we don't see the need to do that. And the only other thing I would just add on top of that is that, when I actually think about our customer, what we’re seeing is that she likes to shop in-store and online. So the conversation that I’m having with my finance team is, how do we measure the profitability of our business by ZIP Code rather than focusing it clearly on an in-store or an online purchase.

Our customers that shop online and in-store actually spend three times those that which our customers that either have one channel or the other. So the biggest challenge for me is not store base secure, but actually how do I get more on my current customers to shop in both channels. Anything you would Jeff?

Jeffrey Boyer

And now I want to add one thing just to help fill out your picture that 35% online growth, when we give you the e-commerce number, I would call it kind of a global e-commerce number, it includes when people order to home and have delivery in store which is an important delivery channel for us. And also they order in store, we have a cashwrap DC, and they will either have it picked up in-store or delivered.

So, kind of a broad global e-commerce definition on that. Our fastest growing channel within the e-commerce channel is actually it was cashwrap DC, which is the in-store device as they ordering in-store on it. So the store environment is very important and as Alasdair said, that customers are most important customers shopping both in-store and online.

Alasdair James

And I think it is a very interesting point actually. Very important point. The number of customers that shop what we describe is purely online, so at home purely online but delivered to home is actually quite far and away the smallest proportion of the way our customers engage. As Jeff said, the majority either visit the store and execute through the store having it delivered to home or in-store or doing it at home having delivered to store. So, I think I am right in saying that about 90% of our products will actually hit the store in one way shape or form. So, basically that’s helpful.

Alan Ruskin

Yes it is very helpful. And a follow-up if I may. So in response to your answer, I mean you said 900 stores are actually cash flow positive, curious, how many stores are actually earning their cost of capital? Then my second question really was, what are you seeing in terms of wage pressures if any at the store level and what’s your prognosis for that over the next 12 months or so? Thank you.

Jeffrey Boyer

Alan I don't have a number at my fingertips on the return basis on it, I would tell you the vast majority of our stores have an over 10% contribution margin on it, just kind of our minimum before we decide to take action on it. So if they were a strong operating margin. I can't tell you the exact ROIC in return on that. From a wage standpoint, we are seeing wage pressures on there and it’s a very focused area right now for our store operations group is to understand the areas that have that and they are doing everything they can from an efficiency standpoint and our standpoint and everything they can to help moderate and offset any of those wage pressures.

We anticipate as you look forward as a business that those wage pressures are going to continue, they are not going to abate at all. From a minimum wage standpoint to ours to time off and things like that. So it was just a part of our business model, we're very sensitive, we have been working very hard on.

Alan Ruskin

Understood. Thank you both very much.

Jeffrey Boyer

Thank you, Alan.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Dan Binder with Jefferies.

Dan Binder

Thank you. So you talked about, kind of high level, a lot of the things that you need to do, I understand you're not going to really deal the plan until early next year, but once that plan is done, what would you estimate the time is to implement and execute the plan, that is my first question?

Alasdair James

So, I think it is reasonable for letting the plan out over three years. Obviously there is short term things we can do which will feature in next year's plan, and be part of that planning process. And things then like for example changing our sourcing model looking what we can do in our supply chain, you know those things can take slightly longer to come to fruition, but I think the 1 to 3 windows is a reasonable period of time in which to deliver the vast majority of the savings that we are identifying currently.

Dan Binder

And then you mentioned that some areas of the business may require some capital investment, I was just wondering if you give little bit more color on that in terms of any particular areas and size of that type of investment?

Alasdair James

Yes, I mean without getting into specifics because we are not at a stage to do that, but to give you something that helps to sort of frame that picture, if you think about our distribution model at the moment we don't actually currently put barcodes on the outside of carton. So the result is that we are actually moving products around very often through use of pen and paper. So, you can understand and imagine the inefficiency that have drives. In order to be able to barcode, we need to invest both in terms of the CapEx or the missionary to do that, but also Warehouse Management System to be able to read those barcodes and then automate the process of moving those products around.

The benefit of that obviously is you know from many of those you have either worked in a fully automated distribution system, you know it is significant. So, it is those sorts of items that have a very strong return on investment and are enablers of key growth or efficiency driving that was already most focused on. And they are predominantly across supply chain, our ability to source and then their software for us to be able to actually manage our inventory appropriately. So, we don't currently you have a model that enables us to either assort by store or automate price changes by store. So, again simple investments in IT systems. To enable that you can just consider the sort of benefits that’s going to drive to our inventory model.

Dan Binder

Great. If I could just fit one more in. On the Q3 guidance, you mentioned that you were, including the impact from the hurricane activity, I was just curious, is there anything else in there other than that because I guess just modeling our numbers down two points on the comps and maybe some SG&A deleverage related to that to modest gross margin decline is still kind of hard to get all the way down to that range from where the Street is today, so I was just curious if there was anything else that you are seeing in the business that has got you to that end result?

Jeffrey Boyer

Dan this is Jeff. I will tell you, I will start with a little bit, the Street was a couple of penny’s high from where we were at and before I got into the weather issues on it, so I think you guys were at $0.18 and our internal model was a little bit less than that. So we are working of a slightly lower number on that, but the difference is 200 basis points on $460 million, it is about $9 million of sales. We were a pretty strong margins on it and that margin runs close to 60% in the quarter.

So you pick up a number of cents from that sales reduction on it on top of that because we do get more aggressive, mostly because of weather to move through product more quickly. Our product seasonal product is on. There is about 100 basis points, so we have taken the margin down in the third quarter for that, and probably at least 50% of that is due to the weather related movement and having moved the product on it. So you pick up in total $0.06 or $0.07, you know our midpoint is $0.07 that $0.06 or $0.07 gets you to $0.17, $0.18, which is pretty close to your - pretty close to I think the $0.20 consensus that was out there. Did that help a little bit with the math?

Dan Binder

Yes thanks for the color. It is helpful.

Jeffrey Boyer

Okay, sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Lasser with UBS.

Unidentified Analyst

Good evening. This is actually [indiscernible] filling in for Michael Lasser. Thanks a lot for taking our questions. So, my first question was also on March margin and this was discussed earlier in the call where you mentioned that one of the reasons for the decline that you are expecting in the third quarter and the fourth quarter relates to elevated promotions, promotion really have been elevated all across the industry for the past year and will likely remain so in the future, so are we right in thinking that your March margin has probably reached at top at the 57%, 58% range or do you expect that this will rise in the future. And if it is so then what would be the drivers for that?

Alasdair James

No, we obviously don’t, so just to be clear. So if you look at our business and just look at our operating margin, we’re just over 3% in terms of our operating margin. Key competitors and other players in this industry are high-single digits, low-double digits of operating margin. So my expectation is that, that’s the target we set ourselves in terms of the improvement we expect to deliver those businesses. And so, very definitely no is the answer to your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's fair. And my second question is on your capital allocation and share repurchase, the amount that was spent this quarter was clearly higher than what it has been in the last few quarters. So, is this the right run rate that we should expect for the back-half of the year too?

Jeffrey Boyer

We have shared with investors, our investors and analysts that our capital allocation plan is to always invest in the business first, support our dividend program on and using the excess capital that we have right now, any cash for a share repurchase program. So really that share repurchase program is only focused at this point offsetting the equity dilution we have.

So if you think about that, we did a lot in the third quarter to offsetting the equity dilution that we have. And it's about what we did last year, we did roughly $10 million of share repurchase last year and we've done about $10 million done this year. And I think that’s the patterns as you think about going forward is that dilution offset. And really with all the opportunities that Alasdair and the team have identified, we're going to be looking at increasing our CapEx spend in the future versus higher share repurchases.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, understood. Thank you very much and good luck for the back-half of the year.

Jeffrey Boyer

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Geoff Small with Citi.

Geoff Small

Good afternoon, gentlemen. Thank you for taking my questions. It looks like you controlled marketing costs nicely in the second quarter and just you were able to post both sales and comparable sales growth. I'm just curious if there's anything to point to in that area even in terms of changes or efficiencies and anything that can be leveraged going forward?

Alasdair James

Geoff, thank you. And I think without wishing to sound trite, just sometimes in retail just getting back to doing the basics that it really helps. So, having simpler communication that’s more consistent across channels lined up more effectively in-store and online can deliver a greater lift than you were expecting.

I think, the other thing I would say, as well is that, being clear what you're trying to do by category really helps, those two things together has made the significant difference for us. The good thing that we're seeing is that, whilst you might see a little bit of a rate erosion when we promote, there's the ability to drive cash dollars and that's also positive.

Geoff Small

Thank you. That's helpful. And I believe last quarter you touched upon some store-based trials looking at different value propositions and merchandise assortments. So, I’m just curious if you can provide any takeaways from those tests?

Alasdair James

Yes. So we don't want - we have three store concepts that we also talked about putting into marketplace. One of those is live already inherent in the New York, and is a test around our value proposition of looking at outlet stores. And without getting into details, it's very encouraging the results we're getting from that store. The other two go live in the next quarter. So we can update the results from that, which is testing different concepts on our next call.

Geoff Small

Thank you, both. Good luck in the third quarter.

Alasdair James

Thanks, Geoff.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Anthony Chukumba with Loop Capital Markets.

Anthony Chukumba

Good afternoon, and thanks for taking my question. I guess, I was wondering what your thoughts are in terms of, just the competitive landscape and how much do you think that that’s sort of forcing Pier 1 to, like you said, think if we think the brand positioning and we think the marketing, we think the value proposition that we talked about?

Alasdair James

So, Anthony, it’s Alasdair, again. I’m - I mean, I think the reality is that retail has always been competitive. And what we're seeing, I think, in home decor and furnishings is just that, the reality is, as the consumer win back sort of particular category is the whole appeal of fix HDTV, that continues to grow more and more organizations want to get into the space.

So I don’t see the competition getting less, I see it getting higher and bigger. But this plan has been around for 50 years, and has been able to adapt and change over those years as it's needed to. And I think this is just one of those situations, where the same is true, and we'll adapt as we need to and we’ll compete as we need to in order to be in the right place.

And the encouraging thing for me is, I was enthusiastic taking the role. I was pleased by what I saw when I arrived in terms of the opportunity. And now, sort of, as we do our second quarter, I’m even more excited by the opportunity to see going forward, because there are so many opportunities actually for us to fund the growth that we need to drive from within the P&L.

So, as I said, we’ll come back to the beginning of 2018 laid out fully. But the competition that we have out there is nothing that I haven't experienced before. And I think, we're well placed to be able to head it off as we choose to.

Anthony Chukumba

Okay, that’s helpful. And then the second thing is, if I think about your gross margins being down, I mean your merchandize markets have improved year-over-year [indiscernible]. So, what we said was that [indiscernible] I’m just trying to square that, you said the vast majority, or there is a lowest percent of your e-commerce sales are from people who order stuff from home and then have it delivered to home, I'm assuming a lot of stuff being picked up in-store. I’m just trying to figure out why your fulfillment cost keep going up if you have a high percentage of your online orders that are being picked up in-store, I also think that [indiscernible] into that store anyway, I guess, I’m just trying to reconcile that.

Alasdair James

So, Anthony, we didn't - it was very difficult to actually hear your question, because you were breaking up slightly. But I think what you were asking us about was with regard to, how do we balance the increasing fulfillment costs for online, given the majority of the case either originates the store or fulfill them in a store rather than going directly to home.

So if that was your question, our answer is that the Canada, it wasn’t the new, perhaps another batch of question. The reality is that there are two big things. One of those is, we introduced a free shipping from $49 set last year, and that obviously deleveraged by about 200 basis points thus far this year. We obviously now have a lot of that going into the second-half of the year, and that moderates to about 50 basis points. So that's where the part of change comes from.

When you actually look at the way product, that’s online ordered product actually touches our business either originates in-store or it actually is picked up in-store, it’s about 40% that actually originates in-stores we capture up DC and it's either picked up in-store delivered to home, correct.

So you go 40% for our online business, Anthony, the lady is standing in the store talking to one of our associates booking a product in-store, but that’s then being delivered to home. And that's on top of the pure she sitting at home, ordering it on her device and having it delivered to home. So the overall is about 60% is actually being fulfilled. And the margin erosion that we described really is driven most when you have large tickets, items, large dining tables, sofas, those kinds of furniture items. That's where we see the biggest mix effect for us in terms of costs. So as we've seen the mixed change and more product go through in those channels, I think that has exacerbated the difference. Does that answer your question?

Anthony Chukumba

That does. That’s helpful [indiscernible] that’s helpful. Thank you.

Alasdair James

No problem.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Magee with SunTrust.

David Magee

Yes. Hi, everybody. My first question has to do with the millennial commentary that you had earlier. You mentioned some of the challenges with regard to indexing better, I think you said the store environments and maybe the method of marketing; I'm curious what you think about the look of the merchandise, the assortment for that age group versus the taste of your more traditional customers over time? And do you think that there will be needed change in that regard?

Alasdair James

Yes, I'm sure there will be. So when we talk to them, it is really clear that they like quite a lot of the products that we have in the merchandise that we have. Sometimes, however, it's difficult for them to find that product, the way our stores are currently assorted, because they describe a situation where it's almost slightly overwhelming, sometimes these are the words that they use. So we’ve got a program, we will work it [indiscernible] how we adapt and change that, so we make it easier for them to do so.

And then the other thing, I would say is, its bit like if you decorate your house. If you have a room that’s completely neutral in color and you put a couple of unique items in there, they pop really easily. People love those unique items. If the whole room was made up of unique items, they don’t tend to pop in the same way, it is almost too much. So actually our challenge is to take the things we are based at and strongest at and customers consistently tell us that is unique, new, and interesting product and is sure that we actually just put it in front in a way that’s easier for them to see and understand and then just like [indiscernible] and the other stuff.

David Magee

Thank you. That was good color. My second question is about the furniture versus home décor products and any color on the momentum of those size of the business?

Alasdair James

That was a very broad question, but basically if you look at our heritage and our core strength it is all in décor and if you look at sort of the new categories in areas with larger, sort of retail tickets it is typically the furniture. So, they split in our business roughly 65%, 35%. So 65% of our business is décor and then 35% is what we described to finish categories. So our challenge is to remain strong and to grow out of our core and we think we can do that very effectively without saying goodbye to any business and the other channel or category.

David Magee

With regard to current trends which start or you are happier with?

Alasdair James

I mean it’s really interesting that when you look at our décor business we are significantly stronger in our décor business, you would have seen this from our numbers in our previous quarters when if all my time as Jeff was talking to you, at Easter we saw significant sales strength and that is predominantly driven by décor and likewise last year in the third and fourth quarter you saw strength across the run up to holidays and were again driven by décor.

So as we said on our call, last quarter, we called out the fact that our outdoor furniture was actually one of the key categories that caused us to actually lag slightly the performance we had expected. And if you just had a breakeven on the outdoor versus prior year, you know our comps would have been up another percent or so in that quarter. So, I think you can see fairly clearly that we have got greater strength and stronger grow out of our décor business then we have after some of the other categories.

David Magee

Okay great, thank you and good luck.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Adam Sindler with Deutsche Bank.

Adam Sindler

Yes, hi good afternoon everyone. Thanks for taking my question. First, I wanted to thank you for the various forthcoming comments that you made both on this call and on the last is very refreshing. I guess my question is, as I am looking at the model right now, somehow similar to fortune operating margin for the year, you still charge for shipping fee is now $99 [indiscernible] and that is room of choice, but as you think about addressing the younger customer, clearly we know it is one of our many competitors that the majority of that customers actually chose free shipping. If you had to move to free shipping for furniture, what type of impact would that have on the operating margins, and then you have sort of having to lowering cost on top of that can you place warranty’s in your businesses, should we expect the margins to be under pressure for some time as you move through this process or do you think this is an appropriate rating to offset some of those types of issues?

Jeffrey Boyer

Adam I tell you at this point in time we are not looking at moving to free shipping on furniture. We know there is a strong offer that some competitors offer. Often times when they do that they price it into their goods, which is another way towards active, at this point in time we are not looking at that on it. So I would say, not an issue on that side. In terms of the other initiatives in layer and in cost, I think Alasdair mentioned a little bit earlier, which is the great thing about the opportunity here at Pier 1 is a lot of cost savings and promotional [indiscernible] opportunities that we can do something to really offset some cost elements and cost pressures by these other initiatives. So don't know exactly how they are going to play out over the next three years, but there is the ability to really offset some of their cost [indiscernible] with other efficiencies we have in the business model, really because the opportunities.

Adam Sindler

I have a follow-up then though, so you talked about the fact that clearly the store environment and the value proposition are the two key things to address, I mean if you are not going to move to free shipping on furniture, I would have to assume you have the lower price on the actual furniture itself by similar amount of money to make the total cost of the range the same. And as of right now, it is relatively speaking it is significantly higher cost for similar items, not sure how you would improve the value proposition and match price of, clearly the competitor you are trying to take some share back from without seriously considering free shipping.

Alasdair James

And so this is to clarify a couple of things. So, I think you are flagging that we don't have free shipping. If you spend more than $49 with us we do have…

Adam Sindler

On furniture specifically.

Alasdair James

That is correct on furniture. So, I think you may have misunderstood perhaps the offer that we have out there, we do have a White Glove delivery system which you can pay $99 for, which is where we actually will put it up in the house for you and that is very much aligned with competitors have out there in the marketplace as well. So …

Adam Sindler

And then you actually put the furniture’s together or do you just delivered to room of choice?

Alasdair James

Both, depending on the [indiscernible].

Adam Sindler

Okay. So you are free shipping furniture is out of the question?

Alasdair James

No we do, do free shipping with - you can get furniture shipped to your house free of charge today.

Adam Sindler

We can?

Alasdair James

Yes you can. That’s why I just try to clarify the difference, we have a free shipping of furniture, which is where we are seeing some of this erosion in margin that other people are talking about, but if you get to just ship to your house and you have to carry the - say for up the stairs you say, take the packaging off, put it in the room, you said all vested it, you can get that done free of charge, but if you want to have a White Glove Service which someone else does that then it costs $99, but that is very competitive with others in our industry are offering currently.

Adam Sindler

Okay, got it. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Cristina Fernandez with the Telsey Advisory Group.

Cristina Fernandez

Oh hi, good afternoon. I wanted to go back and touch on the acceleration in e-commerce growth to 35%, how big a factor do you think has been the lower free shipping threshold and if you look at the second half, what rate of growth are you assuming given you started laughing that change now in mid-September?

Jeffrey Boyer

Yes, thank you, okay. So let me do two things first. As I answer your question, and then I just want to come back and answer the previous question because there was a second part to the previous question. I am not sure we answered fully in terms of how we see the value proposition changing. So to your question, we have been saying our online business growing, so it is approximately 30%.

And that is partly driven by the free shipping offer that we put in place last year. And as we have started our last fab, what we're seeing is a moderation in our growth online, but we sort of model our business going forward sort of between 15% and 17% growth online and we’re achieving those levels currently as we speak. So, we don't see a reason to be concerned by that, if there is anything we are encouraged to that very slightly ahead of plan on online. So, some moderation, but still strong. And did that answer your question specifically.

Cristina Fernandez

Yes, that is helpful. And then I understand obviously the pressure on Florida and Texas, but can you comment on your performance in those markets outside of those, so far this quarter or I guess from mid-August to mid-September when the pressure has been felt?

Alasdair James

I would tell you that actually mid-August through early September we saw good performance across all the regions. When we got into the first few weeks of September we had the hurricane issues. We did see some distraction impact that did disrupt some of the other regions as well, but we have seen some moderation as we have come out of that past the other hurricane situations.

So with the weather conditions that were in Florida and Texas many people have friends and families, so many people were concerned about that versus out their shopping home décor. We have to see we have seen some stabilization now as we have gotten into the back half of September and our business overall. So it was primarily in Florida and in Texas, particularly Houston where we saw the biggest impact, but we did see some collateral impact in other regions just during the head of the storms.

Cristina Fernandez

Thank you.

Alasdair James

I just wanted to come back to Adam on the second part of Adam's question. So, we were just trying to explain and clarify our sort of the delivery options. For the second part of your question Adam, was around whether our store, other things about our value proposition that we needed to address to appeal to younger customer. And what I would say is a very forthright, yes.

We do. And one of the key things that we are driving is looking at our sourcing particularly to understand what we can do to take the base cost down on our products in order to make sure our value proposition is in line with where we believe it needs to be, based on the consensus we're having with the customers. So I agree with and there is a key part of our plan. We shouldn't see further deterioration from the delivery, which I think was the first part of your question. So hopefully that answers Adam's question in full.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I would like to turn the call back over to Pier 1 management for any closing comments.

Alasdair James

Okay, thank you very much. And those were the comments from us. I look forward to talking to each of you over the coming days.

