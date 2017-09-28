Advantage Ride Along (Part 1)

Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) is a unique and intriguing company partly due to its simplicity and seemingly patient development plan. The company is a pure-play Montney E&P with 180 sections (640 acres each), 90 of which have been tested with 167 producing horizontal wells.

The Montney

The Montney is the biggest natural gas play in western Canada. Some call it the Marcellus of the West given its similar size and potentially similar commercial scale. It is less of a true shale compared to the Marcellus and has less organic content per volume of rock, which reduces the likelihood that surface adsorption and surface diffusion will be helping on storage capacity and permeability respectively. These are some of the factors that give the Marcellus its extra “umph” above what would be expected from conventional analysis. However, on the flip-side of that, the Montney is much thicker than the Marcellus and generally has a higher permeability.

While permeability is generally considered a good thing, it does raise questions about infill drilling and how narrowly wells can be spaced. Generally speaking, horizontal permeability is higher than vertical permeability, so it is likely to effect side-to-side spacing more so than vertical spacing. If an operator in the Montney were to argue for more than four wells across in the same horizon per section, we would be skeptical. Fortunately, this is the spacing Advantage has been using and plans to use going forward.

Given the Montney’s thickness of ~1,000 feet where Advantage is operating (compared to 75-150 feet for the Marcellus), Advantage is claiming it can develop its core Glacier acreage block of 90 sections with somewhere between 3 and 5 distinct layers, leading them to claim an additional 1,100 prospective locations for the Glacier acreage block in addition to the 167 wells that are already producing. Assuming 4 wells per layer per section, Advantage would need to average 3.5 economic layers per section to hit this well count.

Most likely, some sections would have four (possibly five) economic layers while others would have two or three. (Note for instance how Advantage’s slides discussing their success in the Middle Montney refer to “East Glacier” and not the whole Glacier acreage block, suggesting variability within the Glacier block itself.) The figure below shows how Advantage plans to develop sections where it finds it can develop all five layers.

If you read between the lines in Advantage’s annual filings, you get the sense that the Upper Montney (UM) and the Lower Montney (LM) layers are fairly well established and that the three Middle Montney ((NYSE:MM)) layers are where they are still working hardest to prove the concept across their acreage. Here is a passage that particularly caught our attention in the 2016 AIF on page 20 (note that the “Doig” is essentially the Upper Montney in this context):

During 2016, Advantage continued with its program to delineate the Glacier land block vertically by drilling and testing wells in intervals other than the historically drilled Doig and Lower Montney. To date, a total of 30 horizontal wells and 3 vertical recompletions have tested and produced in intervals other than the Lower Doig or Lower Montney. This development has resulted in significant delineation and de-risking of the liquid rich Middle Montney resource potential at Glacier.

By “Lower Doig” they essentially mean the Upper Montney. The Doig sits flush atop the Montney, so it may be that they just feel the Lower Doig is a good landing zone for fracking the Upper Montney. Either way, for our purposes the difference is semantic.

From slide 33 of their current corporate presentation, we can also see that they have targeted the Upper Montney the most (having drilled 102 of their 167 horizontal wells in this layer), and that the Lower Montney is thought to have the highest estimated ultimate recoveries (EURs) per well going forward. Conversely, the three Middle Montney (MM) layers seem to have been given much less attention until more recently.

Here are some interesting observations from slide 33:

The third MM layer (shown as “4 MM” in the slide) has hardly been tested at all. The booked undeveloped locations for this layer tell a mixed tale, having fallen from 1 to 0 and then rising again to 5 in 2016. This is not surprising given the poor performance of the 2014 and 2015 wells, followed by the much better performance of the 2016 wells. We can’t help but wonder if the two high-performing wells in 2016 weren’t just draining from the Lower Montney given the close vertical proximity of the two layers, the similar EURs, and tendency of fractures to grow upward more so than downward when they stray out of zone.



Turning to the Upper Montney, we see that the booked undeveloped locations have been falling steadily since 2012. Looking at the total number of well locations (developed + undeveloped) we see that the total has changed very little since 2012, staying within a range of 243 to 256 wells (that’s a range of + or - 3%). This suggests Advantage is consistently seeing its full development potential for the UM in the 90-section Glacier area as ~250 locations, which is significantly less than the 360 locations one would get by simply multiplying 90 sections by 4 UM wells per section. If true, this would imply Advantage would need all five layers to be economic to hit its estimated 1,100 additional locations. 250 x 5 = 1,250 less 167 already drilled = 1,083 or ~1,100 locations.



The developed EURs for all five layers have gotten better every year (with 2015 to 2016 being the only exception for the “3 MM” layer). This is great and makes us feel more confident that increases in one layer or in one area are not coming at the expense of draining other areas. Note, however, that all of these are still below the 7.5 Bcf type curve Advantage is using for budgeting.

CAPEX

We'll start here with the CAPEX conundrum:

In Advantage's 2016 reserve report (as reported in their 2016 AIF), they show just a 15% increase in total development capital expenditures that would be required to go from their proved reserves estimates to their proved plus probable ("2P") reserves estimates. And for this tiny increase in CAPEX they get a 44% increase in reserves on a volume basis and a 55% increase on a PV10 basis.

For comparison, here are the same figures for Peyto and Bellatrix:

What this most likely indicates is that Advantage is getting a very large portion of its probable reserves from so-called "production wedges," which are incremental EUR assumptions for the wells already drilled and those already planned and budgeted as part of the proved reserves ("1P") scenario. It is essentially them saying, "Maybe these won't decline so much." This isn't a bad practice, and it seems that most operators do this to some extent, but the incredibly tiny amount of incremental capex really jumped off the page when we saw it. This strikes us as extreme when compared to what we have seen elsewhere.

Looking at Advantage's assumed capex more generally, we see that they are assuming relatively low facilities investments going forward. If we take the estimated future development costs for the 2P reserves and divide by the estimated 307 gross 2P locations from slide 33, we get ~$5.2 million per well, which is only slightly higher than the $4.8 million DCE+T (drilling, completion, equipping, and tie-in) estimate Advantage gives in its investor presentations.

Either one of these figures is very low when compared to the historical capex per incremental well added to the reserve report over the past three years:

The drilling, completion, and workovers expense per well fell from $7.9 million in 2014 and to less than $4.0 million in 2016. This extreme fall is partly due to the fact that Advantage drilled excess wells in 2014 that were not completed. As a result, Advantage only had to spend completion capex in 2015 and 2016 for these wells. If we average the costs across the three years we get $6.3 million per well.

This raises the question of whether or not the $5.2 million per well baked into the reserve report estimates is a reasonable estimate of the total capex to develop the associated reserves going forward. On the one hand, we could argue that drilling and completion costs have come down substantially due to the collapse in commodity prices. But on the other hand, we could point out that Canadian reserve reports use escalated price forecasts where the price escalations are quite steep and the cost escalations are assumed to be quite modest (typically around 2% per year). From this perspective, if we are going to assume commodity prices are going to recover in relatively short order, we should not be assuming (in the context of the same analysis) that the drilling and completion costs will stay at their current lows.

Our inclination is to go with the latter view. This is also partly based on the recognition that there will always be an additional amount of capital expense in addition to the base level of D&C costs. Note, for instance, that the top line-item in the capital expenses summary includes “workovers,” which are essentially a maintenance operation performed on wells that have already been drilled and completed. Consider also that Advantage’s Glacier natural gas plant is designed for removing acid/sour gas (hence the “acid injection well” and the amine towers). Acid/sour gas is corrosive and will gradually eat away at the well equipment overtime, which in turn might require more workovers (likely to replace well tubing strings). We could go on to mention the shifting regulatory context which might require investments in tighter-tolerance compressors, valves, etc., but the basic point is that the true capex Advantage will spend to develop these 307 wells is likely greater than the estimated $5.2 million per well implicit in the reserves estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.