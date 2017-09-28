Wednesday's Rally Is Genuine - Cramer's Mad Money (9/27/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, September 27.

What can one make out of the rally on Wednesday? "There are such things as bad rallies. But Wednesday's jump on President Donald Trump's announcement on tax reform was not one of them," said Cramer. There are certain indicators to watch for to tell if a rally is genuine; Cramer gave his list.

Financials: A rally in bank and financial stocks is a sign of a healthy economy. It means money is being lent and employment is growing. "I know that's a lot to put on one group, but I've studied rallies for 39 years and I've never seen a bad one that's led by the banks. If anything, strength in the financials is a precursor to better things, wider breadth, meaning more stocks go up and a lot more companies that will do better next year over this year," said Cramer. Technology: Cramer likes to see the tech stocks tied to data centers, the cloud and self-driving cars. The semiconductor stocks rallied which took the attention away from FANG stocks. Transports: The strength in transports is a good sign, as it's closely tied to a healthy economy. Recession stocks: A good rally means the recession stocks like Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) should see money flowing out of them.

"I say enjoy it. October's coming, which means we'll have to hear about the long history of crashes in that month. I know I'll have to trot out my experiences trading during the Great Crash of 1987. Hey, it's a big anniversary year! So don't get cocky. That said, you'd be crazy not to feel good about today's action," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

The stock of cyber-security company Palo Alto is up 4% in the past three months. Once again the chatter about cyber-security becomes important after the Equifax (NYSE:EFX) breach. Cramer interviewed Pal Alto chairman and CEO Mark McLaughlin to find out his take on the cyber-attack that violated data of more than 140M Americans.

McLaughlin said that Palo Alto has been a leader in all three major evolutions of cyber-security. Be it end-point in cloud security or app framework, Pal Alto's single platform does the job. "Companies have been running very disparate capabilities for a very long time, and that's what we invented, was the whole idea to say, 'That's not the way to do it. You need this stuff to be automated and orchestrated and take the humans out of the process so somebody doesn't have to get alerted and go fix something somewhere,'" he added.

The recommendation by Palo Alto is for companies to use highly automated prevention which fixes vulnerabilities across their networks. Many times a company's cyber-security system knows the answer to the problem but it will not be able to deliver to endpoints as the networks are outdated.

Commenting on the Equifax breach, he said, "What happens when you have major breaches like this, first thing is we don't chase the ambulance. Nobody in companies appreciates that, so if your security company's dialing in the next day saying, 'First of all, I could definitely have stopped that for you' or something along those lines, you're going to be ignored. After the fire is out and you're thinking about the architectural design for the future, that's where we get to come into play. But all in all, when hacks happen, cyber-security firms shouldn't race to broadcast their efforts to the victim organizations."

Uber (Private:UBER)

Cramer is pleased with Uber's board of directors for hiring former Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "I spend a lot of time criticizing boards of directors for failing to fire chief executives who've so obviously done a poor job of creating value for their shareholders. That's why, when a company does something really right, I think they deserve praise. So let me break down why exactly I believe Uber made the right call when they hired Dara Khosrowshahi," said Cramer.

After a long search for the CEO, Uber picked the right choice in Cramer's opinion. "The two situations — Expedia 13 years ago and Uber right now — are more alike than you think," he said. After Expedia was spun off as a separate company, its stock has moved from $22.43 to $145 in 12 years. The company's sales have quadrupled from $2.1B to $8.8B last year and their profits are exploding.

The transition of Expedia from people visiting travel agents to people booking travel online was done in a nice way by Dara Khosrowshahi. The company has moved from $15B in annual bookings to $72B in annual bookings under Khosrowshahi.

He made some good acquisition that not only added earnings for Expedia, but also made a competitive playing field with the likes of Airbnb (Private:AIRB). "Put it all together and Khosrowshahi did a lot of things at Expedia that he now can repeat at Uber. He built a company with tremendous scale that gives it a major leg up when dealing with hotels and rental car agencies and airlines," said Cramer.

Uber has yet to figure out how to turn to profit and many other things. Cramer thinks Khosrowshahi is the man to be at the helm when the company decides to go public in the coming years.

CEO interview - Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

The sports apparel group is lagging but Lululemon posted a good quarter with better than expected guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Laurent Potdevin to hear what lies ahead for the company.

Potdevin said that the common thing in lagging sports apparel is footwear and Lululemon is not a footwear business. They closely control their 2,500 brand ambassadors and 421 physical locations. "I always say that we are based in the world of human connection and product and the control of our distribution continuing to lead the market we've created at the intersection of athleticism and mindfulness is a position that we're very, very proud to be in," he added.

"We know for a fact that people continue to crave human connections. And they might not go to the mall as much and it's not about the food court or the movie theater, but we know that, ultimately, people don't want to be stuck to their phone and they crave human connections, and that's what our communities do so well," said Potdevin.

Their partnership with Alibaba's Tmall has boosted Lululemon's growth in China at 350% Y/Y. Apart from a loyal base of female shoppers, the company is turning its focus to drawing men to its stores. "In so many ways, we're still like a best-kept secret for men, but 30% of our new guests are men," he added.

As consumers embrace athletic lifestyles and as long as Lululemon can keep innovating and listening to the customers, they will keep growing. He also added that retail is not dead, it's the connections that matter.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR): Cramer thinks the stock going down is a chance to buy.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM): It's a good company and Cramer is not concerned as it's a long-term play.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN): It's an inexpensive stock and Cramer's trust owns it as well. It's too cheap to sell.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR): Cramer likes the stock. He also likes Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX): It's a risky stock.

