Fitbit Just Took Another Step Towards Expanding Its Potential Customer Base

With FIT's new technology packed in its Ionic smartwatch, coupled with its new clinical trials and recent partnership, FIT is on the verge of becoming a healthcare darling.

Fitbit was one of 9 companies that was selected as part of a pilot program to allow them to have an easier path to getting products approved by the FDA.

Fitbit (FIT) may be able to significantly expand its customer base after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, (FDA) has selected it as one of 9 tech companies for a pilot program that could allow them to have an easier path to approving health products.

If FIT is able to get FDA clearance for its Ionic watch, it may be able to provide a lower-cost alternative to diagnose several diseases. If cleared as a medical device, the Ionic could be subsidized or even fully reimbursed for customers. Just imagine how much easier the purchasing decision would be if you could get this watch essentially for free.

Later in this article, I've attempted to quantify the market size for 3 potential use cases for the Ionic: diabetes monitoring, sleep apnea, and atrial fibrillation. In total, I believe that a quite conservative estimate is that FIT can generate an additional $665 million in annual revenue and $280 million in gross profit from sales in the U.S. by getting approved for these uses.

FDA Program

The aim of the FDA program is to determine if a digital health technology meets the FDA's quality standard in a more streamlined method. By going through this pre-certification program, FIT can potentially get their products to market as FDA certified for the specific health uses without having to undergo all of the traditional, costly regulations on health products.

FIT's CEO and Co-founder James Park was bullish on the development: “As Fitbit takes a more integrated role in personal healthcare, we are hopeful this will allow us to accelerate FDA regulated features and software development, bringing new capabilities that could positively impact health outcomes to market more quickly.”

Being 1 of the 9 tech companies that were selected is significant when considering there were more than 100 which were being vetted for the program. The other companies that were selected include Apple (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pear Therapeutics, Phosphorus, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Samsung (SSNLF), Tidepool, and Verily.

Source: Fitbit.com

Potential Use Cases

This is great news for FIT's opportunity to expand its consumer base for its new Ionic smartwatch. First, it is worth mentioning that only 3 companies in the pilot program offer smartwatches: AAPL, FIT, and SSNLF. Moreover, FIT has integrated its new Ionic watch with industry-leading sensors to provide users with deeper health insights, such as sleep apnea, which is expected to grow to $6.7 billion by 2021. Moreover, as I will further delve into below, the U.S. market alone for these devices is expected to grow to $3 billion by 2023.

Furthermore, FIT is also participating in clinical trials to be able to use its trackers to detect atrial fibrillation, and management has said that the program has "promising early results." Finally, when this news is coupled with its prior announcement of its partnership with DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), to provide continuous glucose monitoring to its new Ionic smartwatch, FIT is positioned to enter the sizable diabetes market, which has an estimated 415 million people that are currently affected by the disease. Besides consumers that are interested in the fitness tracking features, such as runners, cyclists, and swimmers, those focused on monitoring their health on a more granular level will also be interested in purchasing an Ionic smartwatch; Fitbit may soon enter the medical device industry.

Reimbursements

If Fitbit can get its Ionic watch to achieve a medical grade label by the FDA, then, theoretically, consumers can be reimbursed for buying an Ionic watch. If that occurs, then sales would quickly accelerate. However, it is worth noting that FDA clearance does not necessarily mean that insurers will reimburse for the product. Nonetheless, when considering the alternative options for testing for the diseases that Fitbit aims to focus on, it appears likely that insurers would be eager to get an Ionic onto their customers' wrists.

For example, in order to detect sleep apnea, the cost is typically between $150 and $500. Moreover, to get the test done in a hospital can cost up to $3000. With an Ionic watch costing just $300, this is a significant potential savings for insurance companies. Detecting atrial fibrillation is another use case for the Ionic, which is currently being tested by Fitbit. With the cost of 30 days of outpatient cardiac monitoring being an average of $532, an Ionic will be more cost-effective for insurance companies. Additionally, an Ionic can help detect in a more prophylactic manner and keep insurance companies' customers healthier on an ongoing basis, since it is difficult to know that you should go for a test for this disease.

With all of this being said, it is worth mentioning that gaining FDA clearance may still be an arduous task, even under this new, streamlined program; so there is certainly a possibility of FIT never gaining this clearance for its Ionic watch. Nonetheless, with such huge implications of gaining FDA clearance, and getting an insurance company to reimburse an Ionic purchase, the mere chance of gaining approval means that the stock should trade higher.

Competition

At this point, the Apple Watch Series 3 is FIT's most direct competitor in the smartwatch category. This is especially true when considering that AAPL has also announced its plans to leverage its new data collected from its watch to detect atrial fibrillation, and has also reached a partnership deal with DexCom.

However, FIT can still carve out a sizable share of the smartwatch category for a number of reasons. First, and foremost, I believe the Ionic has better features than AAPL's watch for health tracking functions, especially when considering it has a 5-day battery life, compared to the 1-day battery life of the Apple Watch. Moreover, reviews of the Apple Watch have not been great and there have been widespread reports of cellular connectivity issues with Apple's watch.

The other main reason why FIT's Ionic can carve out a share of the market is that the Series 3 is tethered to iOS, so those with Android phones will be much less included to purchase an Apple Watch. With iOS only accounting for 42% of the US smartphone market, FIT has a huge segment it can target. Furthermore, Samsung's Gear Sport is behind the Ionic and Series 3 in terms of its features and does not allow for collection of granular health data like the other watches provide; so FIT has an advantage in the Android segment.

Potential Financial Impact

Quantifying the impact of FIT giving customers the opportunity to get reimbursed for an FDA-approved Ionic watch is not easy. However, I will attempt to provide some preliminary figures on this potential. First, I want to note that I will limit my potential market for each disease to just the U.S., because this is the first market that will be implicated. (Note that other countries may follow suit in subsidizing or fully reimbursing an Ionic, but that is even more of a speculative notion).

Diabetes

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there are roughly 29 million people in the U.S. with diabetes. Moreover, another 86 million adults (more than 1 in 3 U.S. adults) have prediabetes, which means their blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be classified as diabetes.

To stay on the somewhat conservative side, we will assume that only those actually diagnosed with diabetes (29 million) are potential purchasers. To further refine our calculations, we will assume that 1/10 of these customers will decide to purchase a smartwatch for this monitoring. Moreover, we will assume that half (which roughly represents the Android/iOS split in the U.S.) of these customers that decide to purchase a smartwatch will choose an Apple Watch for this monitoring (assuming Apple gains clearance as well). With those assumptions, that means that there are potentially about 1.45 million consumers with diabetes who may purchase an Ionic to serve as a continuous glucose monitor.

An Ionic costs $300, so that would add an additional $435 million annually to FIT's top line. Finally, FIT has margins of about 42%, so that could add $182.7 million in gross profit (assuming margins on the Ionic remain in line with prior products). With FIT reporting $353 million in revenue last quarter, it is clear that achieving FDA clearance for this use could quickly reinvigorate sales. Moreover, FIT could also generate additional revenue by cross-selling its Flyer headphones, Alta Scale, and Fit Coach App to these new Ionic purchasers. However, I did not include these sales into my above figures since those sales are even more speculative in nature.

Sleep Apnea

A corollary problem of the growing obesity problem is the increased prevalence of sleep apnea. According to Sleepapnea.org, there are 22 million Americans suffering from sleep apnea. I will use the same assumptions as above to estimate the market size (1/10 sufferers will purchase a smartwatch and half will choose an Ionic, as compared to an Apple Watch). With those assumptions, there are approximately 1.1 million sufferers who may purchase an Ionic for this use case. Multiplied by the $300 Ionic cost, that will generate an additional $330 million of annual revenue for FIT and $139 million in gross profit (Note: these estimates do not include potential purchasers who would like to prophylactically screen for this issue).

Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

According to the CDC, an estimated 2.7-6.1 million people in the US have AFib. For the sake of calculating the potential market size, we will assume the midpoint of these estimates or 4.4 million people in the US. I'll again use the same assumptions as above. Therefore, FIT may be able to sell an additional 220,000 Ionic watches if it gains FDA clearance for atrial fibrillation. This would result in an additional $66 million to FIT's top line and about $27.7 in added gross profit.

In total, if the Ionic gains FDA approval for all 3 of these uses, FIT may be able to generate an additional $831 million in annual revenue and $349 million in gross profit. However, we will further refine this figure down by 20% by assuming that there will be some overlap between those suffering from these 3 diseases.

Therefore, the final estimations come in at $665 million in annual revenue and $280 million in gross profit (Again these figures do not assume cross-selling across its ecosystem, which could generate much more revenue and gross profit). Finally, I'd like to stress that this is my best estimation at the potential revenue generated from these uses and that I am assuming that FIT gains clearance from the FDA for each of these uses, which may be a bit sanguine. Nonetheless, I do feel I've erred on the conservative side, especially considering I've limited the Ionic to the U.S. market and do not include any cross-selling figures. With FIT on the verge of profitability, it may soon swing back into the black even without these approved uses, since I believe the Ionic is a compelling purchase without these specific medical uses (For a more thorough overview of the Ionic watch, please refer to my prior article).

Acquisition Target

Additionally, as I've opined in the past, FIT currently represents an attractive takeover candidate, and this announcement only strengthens my conviction of this possibility. Being 1 of 9 tech companies in this streamlined approval program is valuable and when considering FIT is currently trading at near its asset levels, many companies may consider putting out a tender offer to purchase FIT. One company that I've identified as a potential suitor is Microsoft (MSFT), but I must caution investors that this is my mere speculation.

FIT data by YCharts

Conclusion

Yesterday's announcement by the FDA is definitely a big win for FIT and will expand the number of consumers who consider purchasing an Ionic smartwatch. Moreover, I believe it provides another compelling reason for a company to purchase FIT outright.

Fitbit is on its path to entering the medical device industry and I believe prudent investors should invest at this level. FIT has been trading in a positive direction over the past few weeks, but with it being on the verge of profitability, and trading at just .67x its annual sales, I still believe FIT represents a great value investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.