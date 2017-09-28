The Forthcoming Global Crisis Unlike Anything Seen Before

Alasdair Macleod returns on the next episode of the radio show.

The global economy is now in an expansionary phase, with bank credit being increasingly available for non-financial borrowers. That's a prelude to the crisis phase of the credit cycle. Most national economies are directly boosted by China, the important exception being America. This is confirmed by dollar weakness, which is expected to continue. The likely trigger for the crisis will be from the eurozone, where the shift in monetary policy and the collapse in bond prices will be the greatest. Importantly, we can put a tentative date on the crisis phase in the middle to second half of 2018, or early 2019 at the latest.

Alasdair will explain why with the dollar and all currencies losing purchasing power, trading in your fiat money for gold, which retains its purchasing power, is more important now than ever.

Alasdair Macleod runs FinanceAndEconomics.org, a website dedicated to sound money and demystifying finance and economics. He has a background as a stockbroker, banker and economist. He is a Senior Fellow at the GoldMoney Foundation. His weekly articles written for GoldMoney are posted on his blog here.