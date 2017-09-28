Vodafone Vs. Verizon

Introduction

Morgan Stanley prefers Vodafone (VOD) to Verizon (VZ). In this article, I examine whether or not I agree with the arguments presented by the investment bank. Here are the arguments presented by Morgan Stanley:



1) Vodafone taking a broader approach than Verizon. Vodafone is geographically diversified as well as on an asset basis.

2) While Verizon has been racking up debt, Vodafone is actively deleveraging.

3) The bank fears that Verizon might be facing sustained declines.

4) Verizon is paying out more than 100% of its cash flow which is unsustainable in the long run.



My view on Verizon

I have talked about argument 3 and 4 extensively in my previous articles so I will refrain from regurgitating all of it. However, I will post a quick summary of my view on Verizon. It’s no secret that I haven’t been a fan of Verizon since my first article on the company. I believe that the company’s dividend sustainability continues to get worse and that the company is in what I described as a vicious cycle:



“1) Revenues are declining

2) Operating cash flows decline

3) CapEx remains at current level and could realistically be higher

4) free cash flow is unable to cover the dividend

5) the company borrows debt, increasing its finance cost and reducing its free cash flow which further increases the gap in the payout ratio.

6) the company sells assets, reducing its revenue and operating cash flow, which further increases the gap in the payout ratio.

7) Repeat until overleveraged.”



However, the recent 2Q17 earnings release did come with some bullish data as revenues increased on a sequential basis:



“On the positive side, it does represent a sequential improvement as revenues in 1Q17 fell below $30B to $29.8B and have now ticked up to $30.5B. I do not believe this to be the result of favorable seasonality effects. Rather, I genuinely believe that Verizon has been able to improve its business somewhat. “



This development provided the stock with some much needed bullish momentum as the stock has gained more than 10% since the earnings release. Unfortunately, the stock is still down some 7% YTD.



Vodafone



The telecom companies sport similar yields with VOD yielding about 1% more than Verizon’s 4.77% yield. Based on the YTD stock price performance, it would appear that the market agrees with Morgan Stanley (most likely the other way around) since VOD is up 17% versus Verizon’s depreciation of 7%.



With regards to the dividend sustainability, readers know where I stand in terms of Verizon. For more, you can read my previous articles on the matter. In 2017, the company has been paying out more dividends than it generates cash. While my assertion is frequently contested by Seeking Alpha’s readership, Morgan Stanley agrees with me:



“Verizon is paying out more than 100% of free cash flow”



Vodafone, in contrast, is doing pretty well on that front. The company’s free cash flow generation is pretty choppy but it VOD managed to generate $5.2 billion in free cash flow as reported in its most recent earnings report. $1.3 billion of which it spent on paying dividends.



Free cash flow has not always been this plentiful. For example, the company only managed to generate $453 million FCF in the previous year while still paying out $4.2 billion in dividends. The recent numbers indicate that the company has substantially improved. The fact that the company is a cash generator, is evidenced in their cash balance of $15 billion versus Verizon’s $4.6 billion.



This is especially interesting since Verizon generates more than twice the revenue that Vodafone does. Vodafone is also significantly less leveraged at 1.4x net debt to EBITDA while Verizon’s leverage ratio sits at 2.3x EBITDA. Morgan Stanley also likes the fact that Vodafone is moving into cable and fixed line businesses while Verizon ignores such assets. Judging by the stock price performance, the results are liked by the market.



Even though Vodafone’s leverage ratio is much smaller than Verizon’s the company is still actively deleveraging. In the last twelve months, the company has reduced its total debt by $8.9 billion. Verizon, on the other hand, has added $11 billion in debt in the same period.



Conclusion



It’s very hard to understand why anyone would invest in Verizon instead of Vodafone. The market is a shopping center for yield and return. If one is objectively better than the other, then why hold on to the inferior product? This behavior is likely due to market psychology and perhaps also a belief in a better future.



There are plenty that are happy holding Verizon as the current run-up reveals. Still, the market clearly acknowledges that Vodafone is far superior since it has outperformed Verizon by 23%, not including yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.