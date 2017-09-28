C Series: Government Inflated Aircraft Program

In a previous article, I had a global look at the problems that Boeing is having with Bombardier’s C Series aircraft. The battle between Boeing (BA) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) is a complex one, it’s is a multi-dimensional space that includes product, market, contracts, launch aid, dumping and a legislative dimension.

So, it is a complex subject and with many different interpretations by companies and lawyers it often sparks a fierce discussion. At the same time, it should be noticed that subsidies are often considered legal by the receiving party and illegal by the competing party and it takes years for institutes like the WTO to decide what is illegal and what is not.

The Bombardier-Boeing feud centers on two things. The first one being illegal state aid and the second one being illegal dumping on the US market thereby creating a disadvantage to the domestic industry. It is important to note that the 220% tariff that most of you are familiar with is one that is not final, but it is also one that has been recommended after considering several forms of government aid to the C Series program. This does not include Boeing’s dumping complaint meaning that things could get worse for Bombardier.

The subject of state aid can be divided into determining whether there is illegal state aid and the total sum of the state aid.

Creditworthiness and equityworthiness

The Department of Commerce assessed the creditworthiness of Bombardier and the C Series program. The program or company is deemed uncreditworthy if at the moment of the government-provided loan, the program or company can find no other commercial sources for a long-term loan. The company’s passed financial performance and contract performance are also taken into consideration. The DoC looks at it this way, because the ability to get a loan from a commercial source does say something about the health of either a company or a program and its prospects. If the chances of commercial viability for a program are low, a loan is high risk and subsequently the interest will be high or the commercial source will not provide a loan at all.

The fact that Bombardier could not find a commercial loan for the C Series does say a lot about what the Government of Quebec invested in and what their expectations of that investment were.

On the subject of creditworthiness, the DoC determined that the C Series program was uncreditworthy when launch aid was provided and during the phases of equity infusion. It was also determined that during the past 10 years the financial ratios of Bombardier were sub-par and not worthy of an investment grade.

A company or program is considered to be equityworthy when it shows an ability to generate a reasonable rate of return within a reasonable period of time at the time of the equity infusion of the government. All of this should be from the reasonable perspective of a private investor.

It was determined that next to being uncreditworthy, the C Series program was also unequityworthy at the time of the $1B equity infusion.

The fact that the C Series program was uncreditworthy and unequityworthy is a very important thing here. Those who defend the government aid stating that it is an investment are shown here that it is far from an investment and at the moment the C Series received government backing it was not commercially viable.

Tariff

Initially I found the tariff high to level the playing field, but it should be noted that this recommended tariff is not in place to counter dumping, but to counter the benefits that the C Series had. The subject of dumping will be dealt with in October. The current recommended tariff solely focuses on the aid the C Series program has received from governments in various forms.

What we see is that the benefits are not limited to a $1B investment from the Government of Quebéc, but spread far further than that. What we see is that every element has been considered. Tax credits are not prohibited per sé and only can be considered prohibited if they do disturb the trade flow. The WTO in the legal battle between Boeing and Airbus seems to be somewhat more critical on launch aid and it seem to be considered illegal as it is often not fully repaid or repayment starts at the point when the program is fully established, which is not the type of loan that would normally be provided by commercial sources.

So out of the 220% tariff that is recommended roughly 200% seems to be illegal at first sight.

Conclusion

What is fairly important to note is that the dispute between Boeing and Bombardier can be divided into 2 parts, the first is the illegal subsidies for the C Series program and the second centers on the dumping of C Series aircraft on the US market. For the illegal subsidies the DoC determined that the C Series program did have an extensive benefit from government aid and had little to no commercial appeal or commercial viability or in other words, without the aid from various governments and various benefits, the C Series program could never have been launched and most likely would not have existed today.

This is an important finding as it removes the element of much of these government aids being an investment rather than a lifeline to the C Series. In October, a recommendation will be made regarding the dumping of aircraft on the US market and in December a final decision will be made. Until that time, I expect that Bombardier, Boeing and Canadian politicians will be looking into ways to solve this feud that has heated up quickly. If no agreement is reached, then what is already looking grim for Bombardier could become even worse.

