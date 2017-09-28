There's been heavy insider buying at Coty in the last month.

I like to know what company insiders (e.g., Directors, CEOs, COOs) are doing. I'm especially keen on their buying behavior. While there are many reasons for insiders to sell (e.g., portfolio rebalancing) there's really only one good reason that insiders buy, and that is to make money.

This isn't just a guess or hunch. The research that shows that:

...even as the market panicked from Oct. 2008 to March 2009, CEOs were not scared by the market. They kept confident on their own companies and bought more shares at the market sell-off.

And this:

Since earlier studies have shown that following insiders is profitable, standard financial theory would suggest that investors would have learned to exploit this information. However, contrary to theory, there is no evidence that profitability of following insiders has declined.

And this too:

We can see that the ratios of the aggregated insiders buying over selling do reflect their confidence in the future sector returns, and the ratios reach maximum when the best buying opportunities come.

In short, it's smart to take a look at what insiders are doing. It is an indicator of confidence but more importantly, by following insiders in their buying, it's possible to gain some alpha.

S&P 500 Stocks, Heavy Insider Buying, 52-Week Lows

Below is a chart showing insider buying behavior since August 8th. I also decided to narrow things down by targeting inside buying activity to those stocks within 10% of their 52-week lows. I've also specifically targeted stocks in the S&P 500 since that's where I spend most of my time.

I targeted and then color coded those stocks with multiple inside buys. That helped me to focus my attention. Here's the short list:

Newell Brands (NWL) - blue

Coty Inc (COTY) - yellow

JM Smucker (SJM) - green

General Electric (GE) - pink

COTY Stands Out So Let's Investigate

I am very impressed with the COTY purchases. They are large. There is also involvement by many different leaders in the business. Frankly, this is one of the strongest insider buy signals I have ever seen.

Let's keep going. It gets better. I found this research:

In his book, Investment Intelligence from Insider Trading, Nejat Seyhun, who just happens to be a leading researcher in the field of insider buying and selling, illustrated that when top executives bought large amounts of their company's stock, the stock outperformed the broad market by +8.9% over the next 12 months. And given that the long-term average annual return for the stock market has been +9.5% over the past 70 years, this means that stocks with heavy insider buying produce returns that are 93.7% higher than the market indices.

Now look at this "Heavy Buying" chart where COTY shows up back in 2015.

Did that insider buying back in 2015 work out well for investors? I checked F.A.S.T. Graphs. Take a look for yourself:

Sure looks good to me.

From late July 2015 to late July 2016, Total Annual ROR was over 23%. So, we have evidence that insider buying can be a great buy signal. Specifically, we have evidence that "Heavy Buying" at COTY two years ago resulted in outsized returns. Those numbers don't lie.

Connecting the Dots

Right now, we have Heavy Buying by COTY insiders. We have evidence that insider buying is a good buying signal for investors. Furthermore, recent evidence from 2015 indicates that following the buying behavior of COTY insiders provided a strong return.

Here's what F.A.S.T. Graphs for COTY looks like today:

COTY certainly isn't overvalued. Recent growth looks quite reasonable (11%). The 2.2% dividend yield is respectable. I'm not too happy with the BBB- credit rating but it's still investment grade. It's also got strong brands (Calvin Klein, CoverGirl, Clairol). It's looking interesting right now.

The point is that you might want to continue to dig into COTY. The intense insider buying has given investors an opportunity. Also, because the buying is recent, and the stock is down a bit, you can buy in at a lower price than the insiders. That's always a nice kicker too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.