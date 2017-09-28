Kornit Digital: A Compelling Buy Opportunity

The stock has sold off sharply from a recent peak of $19 on this news. It currently represents a compelling buying opportunity for a trade.

This delayed order may deliver in Q4, and the missed revenue from Q3 could possibly be made up in Q4.

Kornit Digital is a small cap that has sold off due to an order from a single customer being delayed. The reason given for the delay is a permit issue.

Occasionally, the market provides opportunity due to overreaction to a news event. This type of volatility is especially prevalent among small-cap stocks. Trader's Idea Flow has identified such a situation that we believe presents a compelling buying opportunity for a trade.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is a small-cap stock that develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The company's solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value-added services. Headquartered in Israel, Kornit is a leader in the digital revolution that is taking place in the textiles printing industry. From furniture to apparel, to art, wall coverings, etc., here is a link to the state-of-the-art digital production systems that the company provides. One of its new systems, the Kornit Vulcan, earned SGIA (Specialty Graphic Imaging Association) Product Of The Year honors out of 70 companies competing with over 220 entries. Kornit appears to have a bright future with many opportunities for future growth.

KRNT data by YCharts

Like most young growth stocks in the small-cap market, Kornit is subject to a high degree of volatility. Sometimes this volatility can present investors with a buying opportunity. Kornit has sold off from $19 on 9/19/17 to a close of $14.65 on Wednesday 9/27/17. The reason for this sell-off is given in this statement from the company. Below is a key excerpt from its statement:

Gabi Seligsohn, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are disappointed in the further delay of a key customer's site launch which caused a significant reduction in our quarterly revenues. At the same time, this important customer remains committed to the Kornit platform and we stand ready to execute on the program when site permit issues abate. This issue notwithstanding, our underlying business continues to grow and we continue to drive meaningful progress in achieving our strategic objectives. During the third quarter we added two new Vulcan customers, received an order for multiple Storm Hexa systems from a leading Chinese e-commerce player and continued to increase sales of upgrades, bringing us close to our targeted breakeven point in our services business. I am confident that our strategy will allow us to continue to lead the DTG market as well as expand our position in the roll-to-roll market at a time when digital printing is enabling an online revolution.”

The missed revenue from this large customer order could be received as soon as Q417 for Kornit, enabling the company to achieve the growth numbers forecasted for the year. Several brokerage firms have reiterated their Buy recommendations on Kornit, albeit while lowering their price targets to reflect the missed revenue from this delayed order. The stock may trade higher as the market makes adjustments to its possible overreaction on the sell-off of Kornit shares. And if the revenue from the delayed order of Q3 is realized in Q4, then it is possible that the previous price targets in the $20-26 range could be reinstated.

The graphic below illustrates the 6 Buy ratings and 1 Hold rating by analysts providing coverage of Kornit. After news of the delayed revenues for Q3, four analysts reiterated their Buy recommendations, while one analyst went to neutral on 9/27/17.

This page provides an overview of Kornit's earnings and revenue history. The company appears to be on track now to achieve profitability for the third year in a row. With the advent of an award-winning, 2017 Product Of The Year digital printing system Kornit seems poised for good growth in the marketplace during the near term.

Summary and Conclusion

Small-cap growth stocks are well known for their volatility. On occasion, this volatility can present a buying opportunity for investors and traders. Kornit Digital has sold off $4.65, from its recent high of $19.30 to its 9/27/17 close of $14.65 today on the news of a delayed order from a single customer that is seeking to manage a delayed permit issue. We believe this sell-off provides a compelling buying opportunity that Trader's Idea Flow has purchased and shared with subscribers in our Seeking Alpha Marketplace service today. Subscribers always receive trading alerts first.

Kornit is a promising small-cap stock with coverage by about a half-dozen reputable brokerage firms. Several of these firms have reiterated their Buy recommendations for the stock with price targets in $18-19 range.

The degree of sell-off in Kornit shares may be overdone. And the reason for that may become unjustified if the delayed order for Q3 that has caused this sell-off actually gets completed in Q4.

The company continues to add new customers and build revenues with the popularity of its award-winning products. Trader's Idea Flow believes that Kornit has the necessary pedigree to enable its stock to bounce after being oversold.

KRNT Price data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.