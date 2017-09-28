Roku IPO - Avoid Big Time With Netflix Uncertainty And Increased Competition

Streaming device leader Roku (Private:ROKU) is set to go public for the first time this week. While there is a lot of hype around the company and the IPO, there are also some huge risks and red flags in the filing. Roku is doing a good job increasing its user base and also monetizing it better. However, several key risks are coming soon, and the IPO looks like a major miss here.

The Offering

Roku will offer (S-1) 15,668,000 shares at an expected pricing of $12-14. The company is selling nine million shares itself and also selling shares from several current stakeholders. The primary purpose of the IPO is to provide financial flexibility and also to create a public market for the company’s shares.

It’s apparent from the first line of the offering that the company has a nice history of being an early pioneer. “We pioneered streaming to the TV,” reads the filing. Roku lists its mission as being the streaming platform that connects the entire TV ecosystem. The company took an early lead in the streaming race and was an early adopter of providing Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to customers. Times have changed, and Roku now faces competition and is seeing Netflix provide minimal revenue and have other means to get in front of customers’ eyes.

Some impressive numbers were portrayed in the filing that could lead to some bullishness on Roku stock going forward. The company has 15.1 million active accounts. Over the last 12 months, customers used Roku to stream nearly 12 billion hours of content. The average revenue per user is increasing for the company and was $11.22 at the end of June.

The company lists its competitive strengths as:

Large and engaged user base

Roku OS purposely built for TV streaming

Powerful data analytics engine

Neutral OTT platform

Ability to power TV streaming at low cost

Ability to rapidly deploy IP-based solutions

The growth strategy in the filing is rather vague, but also right to the point:

Grow active accounts

Grow hours streamed

Grow ARPU

The Positives

Roku is shifting its revenue model to see a larger portion of sales from platform services (advertising, subscription) instead of its early hardware revenue model. In the first six months of 2017, it produced $199.7 million in revenue, an increase of 23%. Revenue from streaming players represented 59% of the total. Platform revenue made up the other 41% of the total. In 2016, player revenue represented 74% of the company’s total. From a financial perspective, it’s increasingly important that Roku keeps this trend of shifting to platform to continue. Despite making up only 41% of the company’s overall revenue, the platform segment made up 81% of Roku’s gross profit in the first six months of 2017.

One of the biggest metrics for the company is average revenue per user (ARPU). Roku has watched its ARPU steadily rise each quarter. In the first six months of 2017, ARPU was $11.22. This is significantly higher than the $9.28 and $6.48 year-end figures for 2016 and 2015 respectively. As the company gets less revenue from selling streaming players, it needs to better monetize its strongest asset, its user base. The steady increase is a good sign and is the biggest point of optimism I see if investors take the leap of faith with Roku shares.

Several technology sites have hinted at new Roku devices coming this fall. If appropriately timed, they could provide short-term boosts to the share price. Rumors include a new 4K streaming stick, universal remote, and a smart speaker. None of these new devices were listed in the filing, and the company has been declining to comment on any of the websites posting about the rumors

The Negatives

The biggest negative found in the Roku IPO filing is the company’s relationship with Netflix. Roku and Netflix go way back and have been partners for some time. Netflix also owned a portion of the company for years, before selling its stake in 2009 for a small gain. While Netflix once needed Roku to push its content to people’s televisions, it is now less reliant on Roku, and as a result, is not paying anywhere close to what it once did. In fact, it’s worth pointing out that Roku may need Netflix more than Netflix needs it, which is bad for investors here.

Netflix represented one-third of all streaming content for Roku during the recently reported six months. Despite it being the biggest streaming source for Roku, the filing says “revenue from Netflix not material to overall revenue”. You read that right, revenue from Netflix is now next to nothing for Roku despite making up such a large percentage of the reason customers use their Roku box.

The top five streaming channels (including Netflix) made up 69% of hours streamed in the recent six-month period. Another one of those streaming channels, YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), also provides no revenue to Roku. Instead of capturing revenue from its biggest streaming sources, the company is essentially giving this content away to try and get customers to subscribe to smaller streaming services and put advertisements in front of customers to capture that additional revenue.

To make matters worse, Roku and Netflix operate on a contractual basis. Netflix has renewed its deal with Roku several times throughout the company's history. However, the current contract ends in 2017 and has not been renewed. This was a risk factor heavily discussed in the filing that investors need to be aware of. If Netflix chooses not to renew with it, customers would dramatically switch away from Roku players to competitors like Amazon Fire (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google Chromecast, and others.

Roku faces major competition from several streaming devices, most notably Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire. Roku was a convenient option for years to be able to stream multiple subscription services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. These competitors now offer the same services, but also have additional benefits. The Chromecast I use allows me to easily stream content from my phone or tablet from most applications or websites without ever having to fumble around for a remote or switching the input channel on my television. Keep in mind that Amazon and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are also playing nice now, putting Amazon Prime on Apple TV. The need for a Roku box is growing increasingly smaller.

A look at Roku’s financials will show the company continues to post losses and has negative cash flow. The company has had only one quarter that saw positive earnings. While many tech companies operate for years at a net loss, Roku is past the early stages and should be showing better earnings support.

It is becoming more dependent on smaller streaming services. The company recently misfired with not being able to handle the premiere of “Star Trek Discovery” on the CBS All Access (NYSE:CBS) app. Multiple complaints came in for Roku and not being able to watch this highly anticipated programming. While this is only one example, and other streaming services also experience disruption, it is a big blow for Roku, as it is more reliant on getting sign-ups for non-Netflix services, and it also came less than a week before its IPO.

Conclusion

Roku had an early lead in the streaming device market. This IPO appears to be too late to take advantage of the growth ahead of the company. Roku has several positives in its IPO filing, including an increase in average revenue per user and the revenue mix shift to platform and advertising. The company’s reliance on Netflix and an unclear future, along with increasing competition from other streaming devices, make the Roku IPO less appealing than it would have been several years ago.

