Great Elm Capital: This 6.50% 'Baby Bond' Started Trading On The Nasdaq

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new baby bond issued by Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GECC).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Great Elm Capital Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

The total gross proceeds to the company from the new issue are $28.375 million. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Great Elm Capital Corp 6.50% Notes due 2022 (NASDAQ: GECCL) pay interest at a rate of 6.50%. The new security has no S&P rating and is callable as of 09/18/2019, maturing on 09/18/2022. GECCL is currently trading a little above PAR and has 6.02% YTC and 6.29% YTM. The interest paid by this baby bond issued by Great Elm Capital Corp is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting at 5.24% and 5.02%, respectively.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

From About | Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp.(NASDAQ: GECC) is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation with a keen focus on the preservation of capital. We invest primarily in the debt of private middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $2 billion and a focus on special situations and catalyst-driven opportunities. GECC is managed by Great Elm Capital Management, or GECM (www.greatelmcap.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GECC). GECC seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. We expect to make multi-year investments primarily in senior secured and unsecured debt instruments that we purchase in the secondary market, although we may also originate investments directly. We seek to protect against risk of impairment by investing in borrowers with tangible and intangible assets, where we believe asset values are expected to exceed the market value of the cumulative debt. We focus on investments whose total return potential (interest income plus capital appreciation) is appropriately balanced against potential investment risks.

Source: The company's website.

Source: Cefdata.com

The Great Elm Capital Family

As a result of the merger with Full Circle Capital Corporation, GECC has one more outstanding baby bond: Great Elm Capital Corp 8.25% Notes due 2020 (NASDAQ: FULLL). The company uses the proceeds from the offering of GECCL to redeem FULLL on 09/30/2017. Some information about the issue that the company is redeeming can be found below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

With this refinancing, Great Elm Capital is saving itself 1.75% on yearly basis.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued in the Closed-End Fund - Debt sector (according to Finviz.com) by their Current yield.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

To give a better idea of where the new baby bond stands in comparison with the securities in the sector, take a look at the bubble chart below. It presents the preferred stocks and baby bonds from the group by their market price as a % of Par Value and Current Yield:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Fixed-Rate Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the National Exchanges, pay fixed interest and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTM.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Business Development Companies



The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Asset Coverage Ratio

As a BDC, under the Investment Company Act generally we are not permitted to incur indebtedness unless immediately after such borrowing we have an asset coverage for total borrowings of at least 200% (i.e., the amount of debt may not exceed 50% of the value of our total assets or we may borrow an amount equal to 100% of net assets). Legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, if passed, would increase the amount of debt that BDCs may incur by modifying the asset coverage percentage from 200% to 150%. As a result, we may be able to incur additional indebtedness in the future and therefore your risk of an investment in us may increase.

Source: SEC.gov - 497 Filing by Great Elm Capital Corp

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond GECCL. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide of what to expect from your income portfolio.

As per the product in question, we have no clear opinion because such would require a thorough analysis of Great Elm Capital itself. The aforementioned is definitely not a blue chip company, so the alluring yield metrics of GECC justify the risks associated with it.





