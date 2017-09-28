The Medicines Company: On Watchlist After Recent FDA Nod

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB) with input from Dr U. K. Maiya, MD

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is betting on the prospects of its newly approved infection drug Vabomere. It is a combination of meropenem and vaborbactam for treating complicated urinary tract infections including pyelonephritis. The drug is scheduled to hit the market in the fourth quarter and is expected to provide a major boost to the company’s revenue stream. The drug has also been granted five year regulatory extension of exclusivity under the Hatch-Waxman Act, ensuring that Vabomere will enjoy patent coverage and exclusivity until 2031. Vabomere comes under a new category of beta lactamase inhibitors and is the first carbapenem-based combo product to be approved.

The approval was based on the data derived from the Tango 2 trial. The trial involved the use of a fixed-dose investigational antibiotic combination of meropenem and vaborbactam,for treating patients with serious infections suspected or documented to be caused by Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae or CRE, which are a class of germs with high resistance to antibiotics. The approval of the drug is important as it lends further credibility to the company’s infectious disease portfolio, which already has star performers such as Minocin and Orbactiv. Vabomere presents a lucrative opportunity for the company as the UTI market, targeted by the drug, is expected to show CAGR of 2.1 percent during the period of 2016-2026, from its 2015 valuation of $9.2 billion.

The Medicine Company received another boost as it reported positive results from its Phase II ORION 1 trial of Inclisiran. The company stated that the trial reaffirm inclisiran’s potential to address unmet needs with highly-differentiated, infrequent, low-volume, dosing regimen of two injections per year. It also paved for the Phase III trial which is expected to start in the near future. The company has already arrived at a protocol agreement with the FDA and EMA for the Phase III clinical program. The primary endpoint of the study will be percentage change in LDL-C from baseline at Day-510 and the studies will have an 18-month observation period. The Medicine Company collaborates with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for developing this RNAi based drug. The data adds to the robustness of the company’s product pipeline, which otherwise is a cause of concern for the investors as Inclisiran is currently the only product for the company under development. The sparsely populated product pipeline thus puts immense pressure on the current product portfolio to steer the stock’s movement in the market.

For the second quarter of the year, the company reported its global net revenue at $18.7 million, down from $54.7 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The decline was partly attributed to the divestment of non-core cardiovascular products, which had accounted for $8.2 million revenue in the previous year. The company also reported higher net loss at $397.3 million, up from net loss of $181.8 million for the second quarter of 2016. However, this quarter’s figure included one-time net charge of nearly $277 million associated with the discontinuation and market withdrawal of Ionsys® in the U.S. market, and $27.3 million (non-cash) associated with the discontinuation of the clinical development program for MDCO-700. Barring these one time charges, the company showed better performance as evidenced by its non-GAAP adjusted net loss figure of $73.5 million.

The company stock is currently trading close to its 52 weeks low of $30.80 and has lost 12 percent of its value in the past 12 months. Quite uncharacteristically, even positive news such as the FDA approval of Vabomere could not lift the stock price up. While at the current price level the stock looks attractive, we have some concerns; first off, the company’s net loss making spree is a cause of concern. While the Vebomere launch is expected to ease the situation, it is unlikely that the drug revenue will be enough to put the company in profit. The company is also expected to benefit from its corporate restructuring by focusing on core products such as its infectious disease portfolio.

In the short run, The Medicines Company stock may provide good returns on the back of the upcoming Vebomere sales number and likely positive news from Inclisiran’s trial progress. However, medium to long term investors should plan to buy now and buy again at dips if the stock finds a new low from current prices.

--

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the “Follow” button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a WhatsApp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!