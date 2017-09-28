Sarepta: Uncertainties And Controversies Surround Its Trials

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) recently hit another important milestone as it reported encouraging data from its early-stage trial of golodirsen, its experimental Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) therapy. The data boosts the company’s attempts to solidify its position in the DMD market, where it already has significant presence with Exondys 51. However, since DMD comes in various types, requiring different therapies, the company is looking to focus on developing its portfolio for this indication. The company’s current offering Exondys 51 addresses only a part of the total DMD market (exon 51 skipping), whereas Golodirsen will address another segment (exon 53 skipping). The stock responded positively to the data despite its poor past performance.



The company recently reported its quarterly results, which proved to be quite upbeat despite several roadblocks faced by the company. It reported revenue of $35 million, attributed mainly to Exondys 51. The encouraging performance also led the company management to raise its 2017 revenue forecast to a range of $125 million to $130 million, up from earlier estimate of revenue at $95 million. The revenue from the drug is expected to show better performance as the company also recently resolved its patent dispute with BioMarin Pharmaceuticals. After settling the case, the company is now in position to focus on its Exon Skipping portfolio. Sarepta currently has Exon 45, Exon 52, Exon 53 and Exon 54 in its portfolio and pipeline. Though Sarepta agreed to pay $35 million upfront fee to BioMarin, it is expected that it would be able to more than make up for it with future developments with Exon Skipping technology. Sarepta will also have to pay royalty and other milestone payments to BioMarin. The settlement will allow Sarepta to market Exondys 51 outside the US too, presenting a larger addressable market. The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market is expected to touch $1 billion by 2019. However, Exondys 51 is able to cater to only a sub-segment of the total DMD market, requiring Sarepta to focus on other Exon Skipping product candidates to address the remaining market potential.

Sarepta has shown good results for Exondys 51, but there are a number of issues with the company which may deter investors. First off, the FDA approval for Exondys 51 came with a caveat which requires the company to carry out additional testing. The accelerated approval pathway for the drug ensured that the therapy becomes available to patients but also requires the company to conduct clinical trials post-approval. The required study for Sarepta will have to assess whether the drug succeeds in improving motor function in DMD patients with a confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene amenable to exon 51 skipping. The catch here is that if the study fails, it may lead to a revocation of approval granted to the drug - or worse, physicians may not want to prescribe it. However, the latest encouraging data for golodirsen also provides an indirect endorsement for the technology. The Exondys 51 approval had led to various disputes which are likely to make the approval path for remaining Exon Skipping drugs a little more difficult. Case in point being PTC Therapeutics. Sarepta is currently in the process of conducting the required trial which is a 96-week and open-label clinical trial at 39 sites across the United States. The company is expected to provide final results in 2019, which will determine the eventual fate of Exondys 51.

Sarepta stock is down 16 percent on a 12 months basis but picked up some momentum this year. Its Year to Date gain currently stands at 71 percent and it has shown consistent improvement in its performance in the stock market. It is currently trading midway between its 52 weeks low and high, providing a decent runway ahead. The company recently floated a secondary offering of its stock worth $250 million, pricing its stock at $42.50 apiece. This pricing is drastically lower than its earlier offering in 2016, which had priced the stock at $59.75. With only one product in its portfolio and associated issues, the stock fails to present a compelling case for investment at the current price level. However, it is worth keeping a watch over this stock as future trial results will eventually determine whether the company has solid technology behind it, in which case, the stock may provide decent returns in the long run.

--

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the “Follow” button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a WhatsApp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.