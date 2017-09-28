3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 28, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Aduro bounds back into the news again with another important phase 1 trial

In yesterday's edition, we covered the news that Novartis (NVS) and Aduro Biotech (ADRO) initiated their collaborative phase 1 trial involving a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor and ADRO's STING agonist therapy.

But the pipeline runs deep with ADRO and they're still moving forward in their listeria-based cancer approaches. One tech, in particular, that has caught the eyes of investors has been the emergence of immunotherapies directed against neoantigens.

At its highest hope, a neoantigen-based approach to cancer will allow the listeria platforms to be the ultimate personalized medicine, tailoring therapy to individual patient tumors.

So it is with some pomp and circumstance that ADRO initiated their first phase 1 trial involving their pLADD technology, enrolling patients with metastatic colorectal cancer that is microsatellite stable.

Looking forward: I'm hopeful but skeptical for these neoantigen approaches being pioneered by companies like ADRO and Advaxis (ADXS). On one hand, it sounds like a dream come true to be able to perfectly match a patient with a therapy in a relatively straightforward way. However, this will still entail serious technical complexity, and we have yet to see the attenuated listeria vector demonstrate definitive efficacy in solid tumors. For me, this is a very interesting development, but it's also a ways off, if it ever makes it there, and I am keeping my eye more on the late-stage clinical developments of these companies.

Eisai on stage to try and shake up liver cancer management

In 2017, we've seen a veritable explosion of treatment choices for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. We've seen the treatment landscape go from one drug to three approved over just a few short months, and clinical evidence is suggesting that we might be on the cusp of even more breakthroughs.

Specifically, Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALY) lenvatinib made a splash with findings from the REFLECT study, which demonstrated superior progression-free survival compared with sorafenib in patients with previously untreated disease.

On the basis of these findings, ESALY submitted a supplemental new drug application (the drug is already approved for thyroid cancer and renal cancer) for first-line treatment in advanced HCC. And now we have word that the FDA has accepted this application for review, starting the process off on the right foot.

Looking forward: It's a shocker to see a new upstart drug enter the field and usurp the standard of care, which has been the only drug approved for the last decade. And there has been a serious effort to improve on sorafenib: the graveyard of failed drugs in liver cancer is wide. So the fact that lenvatinib has a good chance to fully supplant sorafenib is surprising in an already-surprising and encouraging year for this challenging tumor area.

Roche and BioLineRx team up in AML with a checkpoint-CXCR4 combo

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have lit the oncology world on fire over the past 3 years, with approvals left and right in tumor areas that have been previously regarded as almost totally intractable.

These agents perform miracles, so it comes as a surprise when you sit down and think about a whole field where they are notably absent: blood cancers. In fact, Hodgkin lymphoma is the only hematologic malignancy where immune checkpoint inhibitors are currently approved. Part of this is due to the inherent differences between leukemias and solid tumors. The former tend to not be associated with heavy mutation burdens, which is thought to be a key driver in the body's immune response. So no checkpoint inhibitors have emerged as good contenders to date.

But Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) and BioLineRx (BLRX) are among the pack trying to change that. Recently, they announced the initiation of a phase 1b/2 study of RHHBF's atezolizumab and BLRX's BL-8040, a CXCR4 inhibitor thought to aid in the mobilization of antitumor immunity.

The study, coined BATTLE, will enrol 60 patients to receive maintenance atezolizumab plus BL-8040 following achievement of a complete remission with induction therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Only patients with minimal residual disease (and thus high risk for relapse) will be enrolled.

Looking forward: An interesting turn for Roche, which has largely kept their stakes in solid tumor oncology. This is the sort of gamble that can potentially pay off in a big way, since AML continues to represent a major unmet need, despite the recent inundation of effective, targeted and cytotoxic agents. The approach, combining with a CXCR4 inhibitor, is a bit out there for me clinically, as the latter agents aren't really well characterized just yet in oncology. Hopefully, any misgivings I may have will be put aside as data become available!

